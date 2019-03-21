W H Ireland : Result of General Meeting

WH Ireland Group Plc

('WH Ireland' or the 'Company')

Result of General Meeting

Completion of Placing

The Directors are pleased to confirm that at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were duly approved.

Accordingly, the Company is pleased to announce that the conditions set out in the announcement dated 5 March 2019 have been satisfied, and it has now unconditionally raised £4,950,000 from the issue of 11,000,000new ordinary shares ('New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 45p per share (the 'Placing'), subject only to Admission.

Commenting, CEO Phillip Wale said 'I am delighted with the result of the Placing, which provides us with a secure platform from which to execute our strategy. Whilst cognisant of the current market backdrop, recent successes in the Corporate & Institutional Broking division led by Adam Pollock, coupled with the appointment last month of Stephen Ford as Head of Wealth Management, support the directors' belief in the robustness of both divisions of the Group in the years ahead. I look forward to updating shareholders in due course, as our plans progress.'

Further Details

As part of the Placing, Polygon Global Partners Limited have subscribed for 3,320,752 Placing Shares, which increases their total holding to 11,582,878 Ordinary Shares. Polygon's interest includes a contract for difference in respect of 1,210,278 Ordinary Shares and accordingly Polygon are interested in, or hold exposure to, 29.84% of the Company's enlarged voting rights, assuming the contract for difference remains in place.

In addition, M&G Investments Limited have subscribed for 1,890,365 Placing Shares, which increases their total holding to 6,415,444 Ordinary Shares and 14.96% of the Company's Enlarged Issued Share Capital.

The Company also confirms that as part of the Placing the following PDMRs have agreed to subscribe for the following Placing Shares:

Name of PDMR Number of Placing Shares subscribed for at the Placing Price Total Shares held in the Company, assuming the Placing is completed Total interest in the Enlarged Issued Share Capital Phillip Wale, CEO 32,500 32,500 0.075% Timothy Steel, Chairman 25,000 25,000 0.058% Stephen Ford, Head of Wealth 111,111 176,111 0.41% Adam Pollock, Head of CIB 22,222 245,1591 0.571%

As previously announced, application has been made to London Stock Exchange plc for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission will be effective, and dealings in the New Ordinary Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. on 22 March 2019.

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTRs'), the issued ordinary share capital of the Company following Admission will consist of 42,871,276 Ordinary Shares with voting rights attached (one vote per Ordinary Share). There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. This total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interests in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the DTRs.

For further information please contact:

WH Ireland Group plc www.whirelandplc.com

Phillip Wale, Chief Executive Officer +44(0) 20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited(as Broker)

Harry Ansell and Dan Bristowe +44(0) 20 7220 1666

SPARK Advisory Partners Limited

Mark Brady/Miriam Greenwood +44(0) 20 3368 3551

EU Market Abuse Regulation

The notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Phillip Wale 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by way of a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 45p 32,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 32,500 45p e) Date of the transaction 21 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Tim Steel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by way of a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 45p 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 25,000 45p e) Date of the transaction 21 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Stephen Ford 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Head of Wealth) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by way of a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 45p 111,111 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 111,111 45p e) Date of the transaction 21 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities a) Name Adam Pollock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Head of CIB) b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name WH Ireland Group plc b) LEI 213800HB9TO5O4WD6S66 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each GB0009241885 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition by way of a Placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 45p 22,222 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 22,222 45p e) Date of the transaction 21 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction AIM

1 45,159 Ordinary Shares are held through Adam Pollock's SIPP with AJ Bell Securities. In addition, Adam holds a joint interest in 200,000 Ordinary Shares with the WH Ireland Group Employee Share Ownership Trust. Further details of this interest are set out in the announcement dated 31 May 2017