W.H. Ireland Group plc

W.H. IRELAND GROUP PLC

(WHI)
W H Ireland : WHIreland awarded the 2019 Suggestus 3D Award from Asset Risk Consultants

03/25/2019 | 06:50am EDT

We are proud to announce that we have been awarded the 2019 Suggestus 3D Award from ARC (Asset Risk Consultants). ARC provides independent investment consulting, manager research and performance reporting to private clients, charities, family offices, professional trustees and their trusted advisers. The 3D Award enables investors to identify investment managers that have demonstrated a superior standard of transparency.

The 3D award is given after more than 30 hours of research that included a due diligence questionnaire and analysis of client performance data as well as discussions with key decision-makers, and those who support them, to understand the firm's investment processes and drivers, ensuring they are sustainable.

Disclaimer

W.H. Ireland Group plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:49:14 UTC
