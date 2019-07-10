W H Ireland : WHIreland back Hofmeister Brewing Company

Having invested time proving and ensuring the product and brand are of the highest quality, retailers such as Ocado and the Connaught Hotel are all backing Hofmeister. The investment secured by WHIreland will be spent predominately on recruiting a full-time sales team who will be supported by new marketing and POS material, to further expand their retail distribution.

Spencer Chambers, Co-Founder of Hofmeister Brewing Company, commented: 'We are thrilled with the success and progress that Hofmeister has made over the last two years. It is fantastic to have the backing of WHIreland. This round of funding was in fact oversubscribed and it is amazing to see this kind of support for our brand. This money will be mainly invested in employing full-time sales people as well as new marketing and POS material. We have a great product, that's working well and its now about spreading the word.'

Adam Pollock, Head of Corporate & Institutional Broking at WHIreland commented, 'We are delighted to have been appointed by Hofmeister to help raise them funds. This is an iconic brand that deserves restoration to its former glory and we are proud to be associated with it.'