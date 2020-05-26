W. P. Carey Inc. CEO Jason Fox to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2:50 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time and be accessible via webcast at www.wpcarey.com/Nareit. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc. will host meetings with institutional investors and sell-side analysts during the conference, which runs from Tuesday, June 2 to Thursday, June 4, 2020. To request a meeting, please contact Institutional Investor Relations.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $16 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 141 million square feet as of March 31, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:

Peter Sands

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-1110

institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:

W. P. Carey Inc.

212-492-8920

ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:

Guy Lawrence

Ross & Lawrence

212-308-3333

gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-ceo-jason-fox-to-present-at-nareits-reitweek-2020-investor-conference-301064445.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.