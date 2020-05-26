Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W. P. Carey Inc.    WPC

W. P. CAREY INC.

(WPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

W. P. Carey Inc. CEO Jason Fox to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, will present at Nareit's REITweek: 2020 Investor Conference.

The presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 2:50 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time and be accessible via webcast at www.wpcarey.com/Nareit. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com.

W. P. Carey Inc. will host meetings with institutional investors and sell-side analysts during the conference, which runs from Tuesday, June 2 to Thursday, June 4, 2020. To request a meeting, please contact Institutional Investor Relations.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $16 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 141 million square feet as of March 31, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.
www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-1110
institutionalir@wpcarey.com

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
ir@wpcarey.com

Press Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
gblawrence@rosslawpr.com

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-ceo-jason-fox-to-present-at-nareits-reitweek-2020-investor-conference-301064445.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on W. P. CAREY INC.
07:31aW. P. CAREY INC. CEO JASON FOX TO PR : 2020 Investor Conference
PR
05/22W P CAREY : Announces Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
05/01W P CAREY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/01W.P. CAREY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01W. P. CAREY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
05/01W. P. CAREY INC. : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04/20W. P. CAREY INC. : to Release First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Friday, Ma..
PR
03/30W. P. CAREY INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/12W. P. CAREY INC. : Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.04 per Share
PR
02/25W. P. CAREY INC. : Roundtable Discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Co..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group