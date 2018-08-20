W. R. Berkley Corporation : Forms Berkley Healthcare

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the
formation of Berkley Healthcare, comprised of Berkley Healthcare
Professional Underwriters and Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines, to
provide a broad array of products and services to all types of
healthcare providers. Berkley Healthcare Professional Underwriters
provides customized, comprehensive professional liability solutions,
while Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines will offer a suite of
coverages, including director’s and officer’s liability, employment
practices liability, errors and omissions and cyber liability. The
healthcare sector currently represents 18% of U.S. GDP and is vitally
important to our economy. Berkley Healthcare, working alongside
BerkleyMed, will bring additional solutions to this growing and evolving
industry.
Gregg A. Piltch has been appointed president of Berkley Healthcare. In
this new role, Mr. Piltch will be responsible for overseeing and
coordinating additional and enhanced product offerings. The appointment
is effective immediately.
Mr. Piltch has nearly 30 years of experience in the property casualty
insurance industry, many of which were spent in senior leadership
positions. He has significant expertise in underwriting, operations and
risk management. Most recently, he served as head of global casualty
technical underwriting for another leading global commercial lines
insurer. Mr. Piltch earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from
the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and holds the Chartered
Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Risk Management
(ARM) designations.
W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R.
Berkley Corporation, said: “We are excited to have Gregg join the
organization to lead our team at Berkley Healthcare. With a strong
foundation of professional liability products and services and the
introduction of financial lines, Berkley Healthcare, along with
BerkleyMed, is in a unique position to deliver comprehensive solutions
tailored to specialized needs of businesses in the healthcare sector. We
look forward to responding to the changing needs of the healthcare
community and working across Berkley to seamlessly bring new and
enhanced products to market.”
Berkley Healthcare provides customized, comprehensive professional
liability and financial lines insurance solutions for the full spectrum
of healthcare providers. For further information about Berkley
Healthcare or BerkleyMed and their products and services, please visit www.berkleyhpl.com,
www.berkleyhfl.com
and www.berkleymed.com.
Both are operating units of Berkley Insurance Company.
Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding
company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United
States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty
insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. For further information
about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.wrberkley.com.
