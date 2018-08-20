Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W. R. Berkley Corp    WRB

W. R. BERKLEY CORP (WRB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

W. R. Berkley Corporation : Forms Berkley Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 11:07pm CEST

Names Gregg A. Piltch President

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the formation of Berkley Healthcare, comprised of Berkley Healthcare Professional Underwriters and Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines, to provide a broad array of products and services to all types of healthcare providers. Berkley Healthcare Professional Underwriters provides customized, comprehensive professional liability solutions, while Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines will offer a suite of coverages, including director’s and officer’s liability, employment practices liability, errors and omissions and cyber liability. The healthcare sector currently represents 18% of U.S. GDP and is vitally important to our economy. Berkley Healthcare, working alongside BerkleyMed, will bring additional solutions to this growing and evolving industry.

Gregg A. Piltch has been appointed president of Berkley Healthcare. In this new role, Mr. Piltch will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating additional and enhanced product offerings. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Piltch has nearly 30 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry, many of which were spent in senior leadership positions. He has significant expertise in underwriting, operations and risk management. Most recently, he served as head of global casualty technical underwriting for another leading global commercial lines insurer. Mr. Piltch earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said: “We are excited to have Gregg join the organization to lead our team at Berkley Healthcare. With a strong foundation of professional liability products and services and the introduction of financial lines, Berkley Healthcare, along with BerkleyMed, is in a unique position to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to specialized needs of businesses in the healthcare sector. We look forward to responding to the changing needs of the healthcare community and working across Berkley to seamlessly bring new and enhanced products to market.”

Berkley Healthcare provides customized, comprehensive professional liability and financial lines insurance solutions for the full spectrum of healthcare providers. For further information about Berkley Healthcare or BerkleyMed and their products and services, please visit www.berkleyhpl.com, www.berkleyhfl.com and www.berkleymed.com. Both are operating units of Berkley Insurance Company.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.wrberkley.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on W. R. BERKLEY CORP
11:07pW. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Forms Berkley Healthcare
BU
08/16W R BERKLEY : Declares Special Dividend and Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08/08W R BERKLEY : Declares Special Dividend and Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
08/06W R BERKLEY : BERKLEY W R CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
08/01U.S. insurers grilled on exposure to $4.7 billion J&J talc verdict
RE
07/24W.R. BERKLEY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24BERKLEY W R CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/24W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
07/05W R BERKLEY : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on July 24, 2018
AQ
06/28W R BERKLEY : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on July 24, 2018
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:14a'TSUNAMI OF ALTERNATIVE CAPITAL' KEP : W.R. Berkley CEO 
08/08W.R. Berkley declares $0.50 dividend 
08/08W.R. Berkley declares $0.15 dividend 
07/27Improving Pricing And Good Investment Returns Supporting W.R. Berkley 
07/27Chubb Still Offers Some Value As The U.S. Market Improves 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 551 M
EBIT 2018 938 M
Net income 2018 591 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,83%
P/E ratio 2018 17,00
P/E ratio 2019 18,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,25x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,21x
Capitalization 9 433 M
Chart W. R. BERKLEY CORP
Duration : Period :
W. R. Berkley Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. BERKLEY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 75,7 $
Spread / Average Target -2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Richard Mark Baio CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Richard M. Lowery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Ellwood Brockbank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. BERKLEY CORP8.08%9 433
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY5.33%514 535
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC3.07%36 344
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-3.85%34 911
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-4.48%34 630
SAMPO OYJ-5.87%27 322
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.