W. R. Berkley Corporation : Forms Berkley Healthcare

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the formation of Berkley Healthcare, comprised of Berkley Healthcare Professional Underwriters and Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines, to provide a broad array of products and services to all types of healthcare providers. Berkley Healthcare Professional Underwriters provides customized, comprehensive professional liability solutions, while Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines will offer a suite of coverages, including director’s and officer’s liability, employment practices liability, errors and omissions and cyber liability. The healthcare sector currently represents 18% of U.S. GDP and is vitally important to our economy. Berkley Healthcare, working alongside BerkleyMed, will bring additional solutions to this growing and evolving industry.

Gregg A. Piltch has been appointed president of Berkley Healthcare. In this new role, Mr. Piltch will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating additional and enhanced product offerings. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Piltch has nearly 30 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry, many of which were spent in senior leadership positions. He has significant expertise in underwriting, operations and risk management. Most recently, he served as head of global casualty technical underwriting for another leading global commercial lines insurer. Mr. Piltch earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designations.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said: “We are excited to have Gregg join the organization to lead our team at Berkley Healthcare. With a strong foundation of professional liability products and services and the introduction of financial lines, Berkley Healthcare, along with BerkleyMed, is in a unique position to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to specialized needs of businesses in the healthcare sector. We look forward to responding to the changing needs of the healthcare community and working across Berkley to seamlessly bring new and enhanced products to market.”

Berkley Healthcare provides customized, comprehensive professional liability and financial lines insurance solutions for the full spectrum of healthcare providers. For further information about Berkley Healthcare or BerkleyMed and their products and services, please visit www.berkleyhpl.com, www.berkleyhfl.com and www.berkleymed.com. Both are operating units of Berkley Insurance Company.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.wrberkley.com.

