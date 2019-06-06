Log in
W. R. BERKLEY CORP

(WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend and Declares Special Dividend

06/06/2019

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the quarterly cash dividend to 11 cents per share to be paid on July 2, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2019. The increased dividend represents an annual rate of 44 cents per share, a 10% increase from the present rate. The per share dividend amounts above reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on April 2, 2019.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend on its common stock of 50 cents per share to be paid on July 2, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2019.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.wrberkley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
