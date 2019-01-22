W. R. Berkley Corporation : Names Gary Gudex President of Berkley North Pacific

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) today announced the
appointment of Gary Gudex as president of Berkley North Pacific, a
Berkley Company. The appointment is effective immediately.
Mr. Gudex comes to Berkley North Pacific with more than 30 years of
experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. He joined
Berkley as director of underwriting at Berkley Net in 2008. Prior to
joining the company, he held various positions at other leading
insurance companies focusing on underwriting and producer relationships.
He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from
the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and
chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “Gary brings
a wealth of experience in all aspects of the business, including vast
underwriting expertise and producer relationships that will further
enhance our opportunities for profitable growth in this important
region. We are delighted to have him take on this role.”
Berkley North Pacific is a regional commercial property and casualty
insurance provider that offers local underwriting, claims, and risk
management services through independent agents in Washington, Oregon,
Idaho, Montana, and Utah. BNP provides solutions for a large variety of
standard businesses and specializes in the construction, real estate and
light manufacturing sectors. For further information about Berkley North
Pacific and the products and services it offers, please visit www.berkleynpac.com.
Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding
company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United
States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty
insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. For further information
about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.wrberkley.com.
