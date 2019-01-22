Log in
W. R. BERKLEY CORP (WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation : Names Gary Gudex President of Berkley North Pacific

01/22/2019 | 05:44pm EST

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) today announced the appointment of Gary Gudex as president of Berkley North Pacific, a Berkley Company. The appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Gudex comes to Berkley North Pacific with more than 30 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry. He joined Berkley as director of underwriting at Berkley Net in 2008. Prior to joining the company, he held various positions at other leading insurance companies focusing on underwriting and producer relationships. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “Gary brings a wealth of experience in all aspects of the business, including vast underwriting expertise and producer relationships that will further enhance our opportunities for profitable growth in this important region. We are delighted to have him take on this role.”

Berkley North Pacific is a regional commercial property and casualty insurance provider that offers local underwriting, claims, and risk management services through independent agents in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, and Utah. BNP provides solutions for a large variety of standard businesses and specializes in the construction, real estate and light manufacturing sectors. For further information about Berkley North Pacific and the products and services it offers, please visit www.berkleynpac.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.wrberkley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 613 M
EBIT 2018 907 M
Net income 2018 622 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,28%
P/E ratio 2018 15,39
P/E ratio 2019 17,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 9 148 M
Managers
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Richard Mark Baio CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Richard M. Lowery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Ellwood Brockbank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. BERKLEY CORP2.39%9 148
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY0.16%489 043
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.74%35 050
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES3.56%32 848
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.72%29 519
SAMPO6.72%25 679
