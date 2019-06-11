W. R. Berkley Corporation : Names Marlo M. Edwards President of Verus Underwriting Managers

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) today announced the appointment of Marlo M. Edwards as president of Verus Underwriting Managers, a Berkley Company. Ms. Edwards succeeds Dale H. Pilkington, who is retiring. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Edwards joins Verus with over 20 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, and most recently served as a senior vice president and casualty practice leader of U.S. operations at a specialty property casualty insurer. She has a strong operations background and is skilled in both primary and excess liability, professional lines, and reinsurance. Ms. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and insurance from Old Dominion University and holds an Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.

Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “Dale has led the team in building Verus into a profitable part of our business from its formation in 2010. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement. We are very fortunate to have Marlo join us at this moment in time. With her extensive industry knowledge and hands-on expertise in both underwriting and operations, she is ideally suited to lead Verus into an improving market to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities.”

Verus Underwriting Managers is an underwriting manager targeting small to midsize commercial risks in the E&S and Specialty insurance markets through appointed wholesale brokers and agents. For further information about Verus Underwriting Managers and the products and services it offers, please visit www.verusins.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

