W. R. Berkley Corp

W. R. BERKLEY CORP

(WRB)
  Report  
News 
News

W. R. Berkley Corporation : Names Marlo M. Edwards President of Verus Underwriting Managers

0
06/11/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) today announced the appointment of Marlo M. Edwards as president of Verus Underwriting Managers, a Berkley Company. Ms. Edwards succeeds Dale H. Pilkington, who is retiring. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ms. Edwards joins Verus with over 20 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, and most recently served as a senior vice president and casualty practice leader of U.S. operations at a specialty property casualty insurer. She has a strong operations background and is skilled in both primary and excess liability, professional lines, and reinsurance. Ms. Edwards earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and insurance from Old Dominion University and holds an Associate in Risk Management (ARM) designation.

Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “Dale has led the team in building Verus into a profitable part of our business from its formation in 2010. We are grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his retirement. We are very fortunate to have Marlo join us at this moment in time. With her extensive industry knowledge and hands-on expertise in both underwriting and operations, she is ideally suited to lead Verus into an improving market to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities.”

Verus Underwriting Managers is an underwriting manager targeting small to midsize commercial risks in the E&S and Specialty insurance markets through appointed wholesale brokers and agents. For further information about Verus Underwriting Managers and the products and services it offers, please visit www.verusins.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 771 M
EBIT 2019 913 M
Net income 2019 594 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,64%
P/E ratio 2019 19,15
P/E ratio 2020 18,92
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,47x
Capitalization 11 776 M
Chart W. R. BERKLEY CORP
Duration : Period :
W. R. Berkley Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. BERKLEY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 55,9 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Richard Mark Baio CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Richard M. Lowery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Ellwood Brockbank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. BERKLEY CORP30.60%11 476
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES24.69%38 446
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.83%35 626
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION21.98%32 235
SAMPO3.62%24 107
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC15.09%18 889
