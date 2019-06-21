Log in
W. R. BERKLEY CORP

(WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings on July 23, 2019

06/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its second quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com.

The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www. berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 771 M
EBIT 2019 913 M
Net income 2019 594 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,62%
P/E ratio 2019 19,77
P/E ratio 2020 19,54
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 12 159 M
Managers
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Richard Mark Baio CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Richard M. Lowery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Ellwood Brockbank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. BERKLEY CORP34.76%11 476
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES27.09%38 446
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.20%35 626
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION25.32%32 235
SAMPO7.52%24 107
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC12.11%18 889
