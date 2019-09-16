Log in
W. R. BERKLEY CORP

(WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 22, 2019

09/16/2019

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its third quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com.

The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www. berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.


© Business Wire 2019
