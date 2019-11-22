W. R. Berkley Corporation : Combines the Strengths of BerkleyMed and Berkley Healthcare

Announces Executive Appointments

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) today announced the combination of its two healthcare–centric operating units, BerkleyMed and Berkley Healthcare, into a single operating unit under the name Berkley Healthcare. The newly combined operating unit will provide a broader and more cohesive array of products and services to the continuum of healthcare providers. Gregg A. Piltch has been appointed president and Collin J. Suttie has been named chairman of Berkley Healthcare. The appointments are effective immediately.

Since its formation in 2001, BerkleyMed has maintained its core business focus on the excess hospital professional liability market. Berkley Healthcare traditionally provided customized, comprehensive professional liability solutions and a suite of financial coverages, including directors’ and officers’ liability, employment practices liability and errors and omissions to the healthcare community.

Under the new structure, the enhanced BerkleyMed team will be responsible for all medical professional coverages, while the Berkley Healthcare Financial Lines team will be responsible for financial lines. The combined strength of the new Berkley Healthcare will allow Berkley to respond to the changing needs of the growing and evolving healthcare industry through a single source that can seamlessly bring new and enhanced products to market and offer additional coverages such as workers’ compensation, environmental and cyber in conjunction with other Berkley companies.

Berkley Healthcare has been led by Mr. Piltch, who joined as president, since 2018. He has over 30 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry, many of which were spent in senior leadership positions. He has significant expertise in underwriting, operations and risk management. Mr. Suttie has been a member of the BerkleyMed’s senior management team since its inception, and served as its president since 2010. He will continue to support Mr. Piltch and the Berkley Healthcare team throughout the transition. Over time, he will support other Berkley initiatives and activities.

Commenting on the appointment, W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, said, “We are extremely grateful to Collin for his leadership in the growth and success of BerkleyMed from its inception and are pleased that he will continue to share his knowledge and expertise with the combined operating unit. In addition, we look forward to his contributions to the broader Berkley group.”

“With a strong foundation of professional liability and financial lines products and services, Berkley Healthcare is well positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions tailored to the specialized needs of businesses in the healthcare sector, and we are excited to have Gregg lead the team. This structure will allow us to better allocate our resources across the platform and increase the pace at which we are able to respond to the market.”

For further information about Berkley Healthcare and their products and services, please contact Gregg A. Piltch at gpiltch@berkleyhealthcare.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

Products and services described above may be provided through various surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation and offered through licensed surplus lines brokers. Not all products and services may be available in all jurisdictions, and the coverage provided by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies issued. Surplus lines insurance carriers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

Berkley Healthcare conducts business in California as a licensed surplus line broker through Berkley Healthcare Professional Insurance Services, LLC (License Number 0I72734) and Berkley Managers Insurance Services, LLC (License Number 0H05115).

