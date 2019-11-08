Log in
W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION

(WRB)
W. R. Berkley Corporation : Elects Jonathan Talisman as a Director

0
11/08/2019 | 02:01pm EST

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Jonathan Talisman as a director, increasing the number of board members to eleven and the number of independent directors to nine.

Mr. Talisman is a founder and managing partner of Capitol Tax Partners. Before forming Capitol Tax Partners in 2001, Mr. Talisman served as the Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy at the U.S. Treasury Department during the Clinton Administration. Previously, he had served at the Treasury Department as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy and the Tax Legislative Counsel, as the Chief Democratic Tax Counsel of the Senate Finance Committee and as Legislation Counsel to the Joint Committee on Taxation.

Currently, Mr. Talisman serves on the Board of Advisors to the Tax Policy Center and was chair of the Formation of Tax Policy Committee, American Bar Association Tax Section. He also currently serves as an adjunct tax professor at Georgetown University Law Center. He was president of the board of directors at Adventure Theatre Musical Theatre Center for several years.

Mr. Talisman holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia. He was admitted as a certified public accountant in Maryland in 1981.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Latest news on W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
02:01pW. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Elects Jonathan Talisman as a Director
BU
12:12pW. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Declares Special Dividend and Regular Quarterly Divi..
BU
11/07W R BERKLEY : BERKLEY W R CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
10/30W R BERKLEY : Launches New 'Find Your Berkley' Brand Campaign
AQ
10/29W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Launches New “Find Your Berkley” Brand C..
BU
10/22W.R. BERKLEY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/22BERKLEY W R CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/22W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
10/17W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Appoints David J. LeBlanc President of Acadia Insura..
BU
09/18W. R. BERKLEY CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 628 M
EBIT 2019 982 M
Net income 2019 679 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,91x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 12 635 M
Chart W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
W. R. Berkley Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 65,36  $
Last Close Price 68,79  $
Spread / Highest target 9,03%
Spread / Average Target -4,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Robert Berkley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William Robert Berkley Executive Chairman
Richard Mark Baio CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Harry J. Berkley Vice President-Information Technology
Richard M. Lowery Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION39.61%12 635
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.13.67%38 251
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION29.43%34 647
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.52%34 161
SAMPO PLC-4.27%22 609
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.15.34%18 736
