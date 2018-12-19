Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W. R. Grace & Co    GRA

W. R. GRACE & CO (GRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/19 08:29:26 pm
62 USD   +1.62%
07:27pEx-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading
RE
10/19W. R. GRACE & CO : quaterly earnings release
04/20W. R. GRACE & CO : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ex-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 07:27pm CET

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc employee pleaded guilty on Wednesday to engaging in insider trading based on non-public information about several companies that were clients of the investment bank, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced.

Woojae "Steve" Jung, who was a vice president with the bank in San Francisco, has agreed to forfeit $130,000 he made through the illegal trades, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

As part of a plea deal, Jung and prosecutors have agreed to a prison sentence of 18 to 24 months under federal sentencing guidelines. Civil claims against him from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission remain pending.

Patrick Smith, a lawyer for Jung, declined to comment on the plea. A Goldman Sachs spokesman said Jung had been terminated shortly after his arrest in May.

Prosecutors said Jung, 37, conducted his trades through a brokerage account in the name of a friend living in South Korea. The brokerage account was accessed from internet addresses that were traced to Jung, according to the SEC.

Prosecutors accused Jung of illegally trading ahead of announcements or reports of deals involving W.R. Grace & Co, Foresight Energy LP, Western Digital Co and other companies.

Authorities said Jung's scheme began in early 2015 and continued until the middle of 2017, when the SEC sought information from Goldman about which employees had access to confidential information about certain transactions.

Following that request, according to prosecutors, someone called the brokerage firm whose account was used to make the illegal trades.

Using the name of Jung's friend in Korea, the caller said the account had been opened using stolen personal information, and that he was concerned about the transactions in the account, prosecutors said.

(Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Brendan Pierson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORESIGHT ENERGY LP -0.64% 3.3284 Delayed Quote.-23.34%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.90% 172.95 Delayed Quote.-32.68%
W. R. GRACE & CO 2.57% 62.62 Delayed Quote.-13.00%
WESTERN DIGITAL -0.85% 38.32 Delayed Quote.-51.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on W. R. GRACE & CO
07:27pEx-Goldman Sachs employee pleads guilty to insider trading
RE
12/17W R GRACE : Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions
AQ
11/13W R GRACE : Grace Announces 2019 Price Increase for Silica-Based and Molecular S..
AQ
11/13W. R. GRACE & CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/12Grace Announces 2019 Price Increase for Silica-Based and Molecular Sieve Prod..
GL
11/10W R GRACE : selects La Force as new President and CEO
AQ
11/09W R GRACE : Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
11/08W R GRACE & CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/08W R GRACE : & CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
11/08Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 912 M
EBIT 2018 454 M
Net income 2018 218 M
Debt 2018 1 630 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 24,31
P/E ratio 2019 13,56
EV / Sales 2018 2,99x
EV / Sales 2019 2,75x
Capitalization 4 087 M
Chart W. R. GRACE & CO
Duration : Period :
W. R. Grace & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. GRACE & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 83,1 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hudson La Force President, CEO, COO & Director
Fred E. Festa Non-Executive Chairman
William C. Dockman Chief Financial Officer, Controller & VP
Mark E. Tomkins Independent Director
Christopher J. Steffen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. GRACE & CO-13.00%4 087
ECOLAB11.04%43 039
SIKA AG-5.43%17 429
SYMRISE-9.10%9 625
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 236
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.14%7 678
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.