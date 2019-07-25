Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W. R. Grace & Co    GRA

W. R. GRACE & CO

(GRA)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/24 04:02:01 pm
76 USD   -0.82%
06:16aW.R. GRACE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:03aGrace Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
06:01aGrace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:03am EDT

COLUMBIA, Md., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable September 5, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2019.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations
Rich Badmington
T +1 410.531.4370
rich.badmington@grace.com

Investor Relations
Jeremy Rohen
T +1 410.531.8234
jeremy.rohen@grace.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on W. R. GRACE & CO
06:16aW.R. GRACE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:11aW R GRACE & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:03aGrace Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
06:01aGrace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook
GL
07/16Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited
GL
06/27Grace to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 25, 2019
GL
06/20W R GRACE : Grace licenses polypropylene technology to Hyundai Chemical
AQ
06/19W R GRACE : Grace Licenses UNIPOL PP Process Technology to Hyundai Chemical Co.,..
AQ
06/18W R GRACE : Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc.
AQ
06/18Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Hyundai Chemical Co., Ltd.
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 046 M
EBIT 2019 494 M
Net income 2019 292 M
Debt 2019 1 694 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,31x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 5 085 M
Chart W. R. GRACE & CO
Duration : Period :
W. R. Grace & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. GRACE & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 87,73  $
Last Close Price 76,00  $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hudson La Force President, CEO, COO & Director
Fred E. Festa Non-Executive Chairman
William C. Dockman Chief Financial Officer, Controller & VP
Mark E. Tomkins Independent Director
Christopher J. Steffen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. GRACE & CO18.06%5 085
ECOLAB INC.34.34%57 058
GIVAUDAN16.04%24 699
SIKA AG21.99%20 028
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING33.51%14 860
SYMRISE30.64%12 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group