Grace to Participate in 8th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference

0
11/05/2019 | 02:41pm EST

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Dockman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture and Packaging Conference in Boston on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The Investor Presentation related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.grace.com on the day of the conference.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations
Rich Badmington
T +1 410.531.4370
rich.badmington@grace.com

Investor Relations
Jeremy Rohen
T +1 410.531.8234
jeremy.rohen@grace.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
