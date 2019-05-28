Log in
W. R. GRACE & CO

(GRA)
Grace to Participate in KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2019

05/28/2019

COLUMBIA, Md., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Dockman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development will attend the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2019 in Boston on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The Investor Presentation related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.grace.com on the day of the conference.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations
Rich Badmington
T +1 410.531.4370
rich.badmington@grace.com		Investor Relations
Jeremy Rohen
T +1 410.531.8234
jeremy.rohen@grace.com 

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 040 M
EBIT 2019 494 M
Net income 2019 297 M
Debt 2019 1 692 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 16,59
P/E ratio 2020 13,98
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Capitalization 4 760 M
