Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W. R. Grace & Co    GRA

W. R. GRACE & CO

(GRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA) today announced that Hudson La Force, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

The Investor Presentation related to this conference can be accessed at http://investor.grace.com on the day of the conference.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations
Rich Badmington
T +1 410.531.4370
rich.badmington@grace.com		Investor Relations
Jeremy Rohen
T +1 410.531.8234
jeremy.rohen@grace.com		 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on W. R. GRACE & CO
06:01aGrace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference
GL
08/19W R GRACE : Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to PetroChina Guangdong..
PU
08/19Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to PetroChina Guangdong Petroch..
GL
08/14W. R. GRACE & CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07W R GRACE : & CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/05W R GRACE : Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Datong Coal Mine Gro..
AQ
07/25W.R. GRACE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25W R GRACE & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/25Grace Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Revises Full-Year Outlook
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 010 M
EBIT 2019 475 M
Net income 2019 293 M
Debt 2019 1 728 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,11x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
Capitalization 4 519 M
Chart W. R. GRACE & CO
Duration : Period :
W. R. Grace & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. GRACE & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 86,91  $
Last Close Price 67,71  $
Spread / Highest target 40,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Hudson La Force President, CEO, COO & Director
Fred E. Festa Non-Executive Chairman
William C. Dockman Chief Financial Officer, Controller & VP
Mark E. Tomkins Independent Director
Christopher J. Steffen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. GRACE & CO4.31%4 519
ECOLAB INC.40.01%59 366
GIVAUDAN17.57%24 830
SIKA AG14.04%18 436
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING26.02%13 662
SYMRISE32.53%12 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group