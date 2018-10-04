Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W. R. Grace & Co    GRA

W. R. GRACE & CO (GRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Grace to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results at 6:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. A company-hosted conference call and webcast will follow at 9:00 a.m. EDT that day.

During the call, Fred Festa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Hudson La Force, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jeremy Rohen, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will discuss third quarter results. A question and answer session with analysts will follow the prepared remarks.

Access to the live webcast and the accompanying slides will be available through the Investor section of the company’s website, http://investor.grace.com. You also may listen by dialing +1 844.515.9173 (U.S.) or +1 574.990.9421 (International). The participant passcode is 6864348. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least 10 minutes early in order to register.

An audio replay will be available for one week after 1:00 p.m. ET on October 24. The replay will be accessible by dialing +1 855.859.2056 (U.S.) or +1 404.537.3406 (International) and entering the participant passcode 6864348.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Media Relations
Rich Badmington
T +1 410.531.4370
rich.badmington@grace.com

Investor Relations
Jeremy Rohen
T +1 410.531.8234
jeremy.rohen@grace.com

Grace color logo (2).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on W. R. GRACE & CO
10:31pGrace to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 2..
GL
09/25Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co...
GL
09/06Grace to Participate in Credit Suisse 2018 Basic Materials Conference
GL
09/05W R GRACE : Grace Appoints Jag Reddy to New Strategy and Growth Leadership Role
AQ
08/23THE COMPREHENSIVE STUDY ON ABOUT GLO : Attractive Market Opportunities in Silica..
AQ
08/15W. R. GRACE & CO : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08W R GRACE : & CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/30Platform Specialty Products and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the ..
AC
07/26W.R. GRACE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26W R GRACE & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14W.R. Grace (GRA) Presents At 31st Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Confer.. 
07/26W.R. Grace & Co. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/26W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26W.R. Grace declares $0.24 dividend 
07/26W.R. Grace beats by $0.12, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 894 M
EBIT 2018 448 M
Net income 2018 253 M
Debt 2018 1 644 M
Yield 2018 1,31%
P/E ratio 2018 20,42
P/E ratio 2019 16,07
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 4 861 M
Chart W. R. GRACE & CO
Duration : Period :
W. R. Grace & Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W. R. GRACE & CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 84,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fred E. Festa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Hudson La Force President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
William C. Dockman Chief Financial Officer, Controller & VP
Mark E. Tomkins Independent Director
Christopher J. Steffen Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W. R. GRACE & CO3.09%4 861
ECOLAB16.34%45 101
SIKA AG0.00%20 674
SYMRISE11.98%11 947
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%10 655
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC20.21%9 058
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.