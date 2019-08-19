W R Grace : Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical Company Limited

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical Company Limited. Located in Jieyang, Guangdong province, China, the new facility is slated to be completed in 2023 and will produce 500 KTA of polypropylene. This will be the largest single-line UNIPOL® PP unit in China and will produce homopolymer, random copolymer, and impact copolymer resins.



Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL® PP Process Technology provides the broadest range of homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers in the industry. This process technology, without any moving parts inside of the reactor and requiring less equipment than any alternative, is a reliable, safe, and stable operation which leads to lower capital, operating, and maintenance costs.

PetroChina's decision to choose the UNIPOL® PP technology was based on the ease of operation, the low-cost investment, the mature technology, and Grace's catalysts portfolio. The UNIPOL® PP process technology also will provide an efficient way to produce a broad range of products and deliver significant value to customers throughout China.

Laura Schwinn, President of Grace's Specialty Catalysts business, said, 'This is the fourth UNIPOL® PP line licensed by the PetroChina Company Ltd. and we are excited to be the technology choice once again for their subsidiary in Guangdong province. The UNIPOL® PP Process Technology coupled with Grace's 6th generation non-phthalate CONSISTA® catalysts and leading technical support will enable PetroChina Guangdong to meet the complex needs of their customers.'

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global supplier of catalysts and engineered materials. The company's two industry-leading business segments-Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies-provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 3,900 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 70 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

