W R Grace : Supplemental Info 0 05/07/2020 | 05:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First Quarter 2020 FAQ Supplement May 7, 2020 DISCLAIMER Statement Regarding Safe Harbor For Forward-Looking Statements This presentation and the exhibits hereto contain forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "targets," "will," "expects," "suggests," "anticipates," "outlook," "continues," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; impact of COVID-19 on our business; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology; benefits from cost reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; succession planning; and markets for securities. For these statements, Grace claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward- looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflicts and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace's research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace's outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace's pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance costs (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; the economics of our customers' industries, including the petroleum refining industry; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; and those additional factors set forth in Grace's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are readily available on the internet at www.sec.gov. Grace's reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace's projections and forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates those projections and statements are made. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to the projections and forward- looking statements contained in this presentation and the exhibits thereto, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation. Non-GAAP Financial Terms In this presentation, Grace presents financial information in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), as well as the non-GAAP financial information described in the Appendix. Grace believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful supplemental information about the performance of its businesses, improves period-to-period comparability and provides clarity on the information management uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. In the Appendix, Grace has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from those results should be evaluated carefully. 2020 W. R. Grace & Co. | 2 FAQs Frequently Asked Questions Below is a list of frequently asked questions we received from investors following our 1Q20 earnings release on April 30, 2020. This document provides answers to each question. Click on the links below or scroll through the document to see the answers to each question. Q: How has Grace responded to theCOVID-19pandemic? How will you implement the $35 to $40 million in lowering capital spending in 2020? What are you doing to reduce your operating costs and preserve cash? What are the main drivers for 2Q20 gross margins to be down 500-800bpsyear-over-year? What drove the 1Q20 decline in Specialty Catalysts revenue? Q: What is your guidance for Adjusted Free Cash Flow ("AFCF") for 2020? Q: What is your current liquidity, and do you have any concerns about your cash position? Q: Do these events change your views on Grace's capital allocation framework, or dividend and share repurchase plans? Q: When do you plan to reinstate your full year guidance andlong-termfinancial framework? 2020 W. R. Grace & Co. | 3 FAQs (continued) Q: How has Grace responded to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our priority is the health and safety of our employees. We formed our COVID-19 Response Team in January and acted early and effectively to fully implement our pandemic response, including significant new safety protocols throughout our global operations. As part of our pandemic response, we also focused on business continuity to ensure we continue delivering value to all our customers. Our manufacturing operations and global supply chain have not been materially affected by the pandemic and all of our manufacturing sites are operating at this point. We took decisive actions to mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic and to ensure we generate strong cash flow this year. As always, we are using cash flow to guide our economic response decisions. We are carefully balancing the short term with the long term. Though our pandemic response has required significant attention, we have maintained our focus on our strategic growth initiatives. The pandemic does not change our strategy or the long-term value of our growth plan. In fact, the investments we've made over the last several years give us significant new capabilities to deliver value to our customers and strengthen our long-term relationships with them. Q: How will you implement the $35 to $40 million in lowering capital spending in 2020? Given the significant uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken decisive actions to support our cash flow. We have lowered our capital spending for 2020 by $35 to $40 million compared to our February outlook of approximately $195 million for the year. To accomplish this, we are primarily deferring projects originally intended to add capacity or debottleneck operations that don't support near term growth given current demand levels. We are completing our three larger capacity additions and expect them all to safely start up by mid-year as planned. Importantly, we have not reduced EHS or maintenance capital. We have the flexibility to restart these projects when we have clear signals of an improvement in underlying markets or further slow capital spending if demand decreases further. Q: What are you doing to reduce your operating costs and preserve cash? As always, we are using cash flow to guide our economic response decisions. Given the significant uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken decisive actions to support our cash flow, including reducing our operating costs by $25 to $30 million. We began taking these actions in March and expect to see the benefits beginning in 2Q20. We believe this is the appropriate level based on what we know today. We are well positioned with the flexibility to respond quickly to changing circumstances, both to the upside and downside. The operating cost reductions include reducing costs in our commercial, functional, and manufacturing operations. We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we will remain agile and ready to take immediate additional actions if necessary. 2020 W. R. Grace & Co. | 4 FAQs (continued) Q: What are the main drivers for 2Q20 gross margins to be down 500-800 bps year-over-year? The first driver (200-300 bps) relates to lower production volumes in 2Q20 resulting in lower fixed cost absorption. We expect to make less product and as a result the fixed costs such as labor and utilities will be spread across fewer units of production resulting in a higher cost per unit and lower gross margin. The second driver (300-500 bps) relates to inventory reduction actions in the 2nd quarter. We will have less inventory on hand at the end of the 2nd quarter. This results in removing capitalized overheads from inventory on the balance sheet into the income statement. Significantly reducing inventories in the same quarter that we have a 20-25% drop in sales volumes results in lower overhead absorption and effectively a higher cost per unit and lower gross margin. We expect gross margins to recover as demand improves and production increases. Q: What drove the 1Q20 decline in Specialty Catalysts revenue? Specialty Catalysts sales were down 17% in the first quarter versus last year, and in line with our expectations as we communicated in February. The decline was primarily due to two items. First, coming into 2020 we expected chemical catalysts for industrial applications to be lower year-over-year due to a 1Q19 sale that would not repeat in 1Q20 as well as a weaker manufacturing environment. Second, sales were impacted approximately 10% as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Q: What is your guidance for Adjusted Free Cash Flow ("AFCF") for 2020? Given the significant uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it was prudent to suspend our full-year 2020 financial outlook, including our AFCF target. As always, we are using cash flow to guide our economic response decisions. Given the current backdrop, we have taken decisive actions to support our cash flow by around $100 million. This $100 million includes lowering capital spending by $35 to $40 million, improving working capital by $35 to $40 million, and reducing operations costs by $25 to $30 million. We expect to generate positive AFCF, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EPS every quarter this year, with 1Q20 being the low point of AFCF for the year. Q: What is your current liquidity, and do you have any concerns about your cash position? We are confident that our strong financial position will enable us to successfully navigate the economic uncertainties presented by the pandemic. At the end of Q1 we had over $600 million in available liquidity, including over $190 million of cash-on-hand. We continue to run various stress test models on our businesses, and we are comfortable with both our current cash position and our ability to generate cash under the scenarios that we analyzed. We have a solid balance sheet. Our annual debt service, pension obligations, and long-term debt maturity profile are very manageable. We have no long-term debt maturities until September 2021. 2020 W. R. Grace & Co. | 5 FAQs (continued) Q: Do these events change your views on Grace's capital allocation framework, or dividend and share repurchase plans? Our capital allocation framework does not change as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, though we are shifting some of our near-term priorities accordingly as we remain focused on cash preservation. Our long-term priorities are to invest in organic growth (capital expenditures and R&D); pursue strategic bolt-on acquisitions; and return cash to shareholders (dividend and share repurchases). In terms of returning cash to shareholders, we are fully committed to maintaining our dividend. We recently declared our quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share for 2Q20. Given the significant uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we announced on April 3, 2020, that we temporarily suspended our share repurchases. We will continue to evaluate our capital allocation priorities as economic conditions evolve. Strategic bolt-on acquisitions remain an important part of our long-term strategy, but we are taking a conservative approach and slowing down these activities given the current economic environment. We have lowered our capital spending for 2020 by $35 to $40 million compared to our February outlook of approximately $195 million for the year. To accomplish this, we are primarily deferring projects originally intended to add capacity or debottleneck operations that don't support near term growth given current demand levels. We are completing our three larger capacity additions and expect them all to safely start up by mid-year as planned. Importantly, we have not reduced EHS or maintenance capital. We have the flexibility to restart these projects when we have clear signals of an improvement in underlying markets or further slow capital spending if demand decreases further. Q: When do you plan to reinstate your full year guidance and long-term financial framework? Given the significant uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we felt it was prudent to suspend our outlook for 2020, and our 2016-2021 financial framework. We provided several details around our planning assumptions for the 2nd quarter this year. We will continue to monitor the economic environment closely and we expect to reinstate our financial outlook and long-term financial framework at the appropriate time. 2020 W. R. Grace & Co. | 6 Appendix Appendix: Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures Non-GAAP Financial Terms In the above, Grace presents financial information in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP), as well as the non-GAAP financial information described below. Grace believes that this non-GAAP financial information provides useful supplemental information about the performance of its businesses, improves period-to-period comparability and provides clarity on the information management uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. In the above charts, Grace has provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from those results should be evaluated carefully. Grace defines these non-GAAP financial measures as follows: Adjusted EBIT means net income attributable to W. R. Grace & Co. shareholders adjusted for interest income and expense; income taxes; costs related to legacy matters; restructuring and repositioning expenses and asset impairments; pension costs other than service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets, and amortization of prior service costs/credits; gains and losses on sales and exits of businesses, product lines, and certain other investments; third-partyacquisition-related costs and the amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment; the effects of these items on equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate; and certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends.

third-partyacquisition-related costs and the amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment; the effects of these items on equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate; and certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends. Adjusted EBITDA means Adjusted EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization and depreciation and amortization included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate (collectively, Adjusted Depreciation and Amortization).

Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital means Adjusted EBIT (on a trailing four quarters basis) divided by equity adjusted for debt; underfunded and unfunded defined benefit pension plans; liabilities related to legacy matters; cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash; net income tax assets; and certain other assets and liabilities.

Adjusted Gross Margin means gross margin adjusted for pension-related costs included in cost of goods sold, the amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment, and write-offs of inventory related to exits of businesses and product lines.

pension-related costs included in cost of goods sold, the amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment, and write-offs of inventory related to exits of businesses and product lines. Adjusted EPS means diluted EPS adjusted for costs related to legacy matters; restructuring and repositioning expenses and asset impairments; pension costs other than service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets, and amortization of prior service costs/credits; gains and losses on sales and exits of businesses, product lines, and certain other investments; third-partyacquisition-related costs and the amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment; certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends; and certain discrete tax items and income tax expense related to historical tax attributes.

third-partyacquisition-related costs and the amortization of acquired inventory fair value adjustment; certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends; and certain discrete tax items and income tax expense related to historical tax attributes. Adjusted Free Cash Flow means net cash provided by or used for operating activities minus capital expenditures plus cash flows related to legacy matters; cash paid for restructuring and repositioning; capital expenditures related to repositioning; cash paid for third-partyacquisition-related costs; and accelerated payments under defined benefit pension arrangements.

third-partyacquisition-related costs; and accelerated payments under defined benefit pension arrangements. The change in net sales on a constant currency basis, which we sometimes refer to as "Net Sales, constant currency," means the period-over-period change in net sales calculated using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period.

period-over-period change in net sales calculated using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. Organic sales growth means the period-over-period change in net sales excluding the sales growth attributable to acquisitions. "Legacy matters" include legacy (i) product, (ii) environmental, and (iii) other liabilities, relating to past activities of Grace. In the 2020 first quarter, the definition of Adjusted EBIT was modified to adjust for the effects of interest and taxes on equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA was modified to adjust for the effects of depreciation and amortization on equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate. Grace made these changes to provide clarity about the impacts of these items on Grace's equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate and to improve consistency in Grace's application of non-GAAP financial measures. Previously reported amounts were revised to conform to the current presentation. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Sales, constant currency, and Organic sales growth do not purport to represent income or liquidity measures as defined under U.S. GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to such measures as an indicator of Grace's performance or liquidity. 2020 W. R. Grace & Co. | 8 Appendix: Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures (continued) Non-GAAP Financial Terms Grace uses Adjusted EBIT as a performance measure in significant business decisions and in determining certain incentive compensation. Grace uses Adjusted EBIT as a performance measure because it provides improved period-to-period comparability for decision making and compensation purposes, and because it better measures the ongoing earnings results of its strategic and operating decisions by excluding the earnings effects of legacy matters; restructuring and repositioning activities; certain acquisition-related items; and certain other items that are not representative of underlying trends. Grace uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EPS as performance measures and may use these measures in determining certain incentive compensation. Grace uses Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital in making operating and investment decisions and in balancing the growth and profitability of operations. Grace uses Net Sales, constant currency as a performance measure to compare current period financial performance to historical financial performance by excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations that are not representative of underlying business trends and are largely outside of its control. Grace uses Organic sales growth to measure its businesses' sales performance, excluding the impacts of acquisitions. Grace uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a liquidity measure to evaluate its ability to generate cash to support its ongoing business operations, to invest in its businesses, and to provide a return of capital to shareholders. Grace also uses Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a performance measure in determining certain incentive compensation. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT Return On Invested Capital, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Sales, constant currency, and Organic sales growth do not purport to represent income measures as defined under U.S. GAAP, and should not be used as alternatives to such measures as an indicator of Grace's performance. These measures are provided to investors and others to improve the period-to-period comparability and peer-to-peer comparability of Grace's financial results, and to ensure that investors and others understand the information Grace uses to evaluate the performance of its businesses. They distinguish the operating results of Grace's current business base from the costs of Grace's legacy matters; restructuring and repositioning activities; and certain other items. These measures may have material limitations due to the exclusion or inclusion of amounts that are included or excluded, respectively, in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and thus investors and others should review carefully the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBIT has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes costs related to legacy matters, and may exclude income and expenses from restructuring and repositioning activities, which historically have been material components of Grace's net income. Adjusted EBITDA also has material limitations as an operating performance measure because it excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense. Grace's business is substantially dependent on the successful deployment of capital, and depreciation and amortization expense is a necessary element of our costs. Grace compensates for the limitations of these measurements by using these indicators together with net income as measured under U.S. GAAP to present a complete analysis of our results of operations. Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA should be evaluated together with net income and net income attributable to Grace shareholders, measured under U.S. GAAP, for a complete understanding of Grace's results of operations. Grace is unable without unreasonable efforts to estimate the annual mark-to-market pension adjustment or future net income or diluted EPS. Without the availability of this significant information, Grace is unable to provide reconciliations for certain forward-looking information set forth in the Outlook, above. segment operating income includes only Grace's share of income from consolidated and unconsolidated joint ventures. Certain pension costs include only ongoing costs recognized quarterly, which include service and interest costs, expected returns on plan assets, and amortization of prior service costs/credits. Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies segment operating income and corporate costs do not include any amounts for pension expense. Other pension related costs including annual mark-to-market adjustments and actuarial gains and losses are excluded from Adjusted EBIT. These amounts are not used by management to evaluate the performance of Grace's businesses and significantly affect the peer-to-peer and period-to-period comparability of our financial results. Mark-to-market adjustments and actuarial gains and losses relate primarily to changes in financial market values and actuarial assumptions and are not directly related to the operation of Grace's businesses. Grace's historical tax attribute carryforwards (net operating losses and tax credits) unfavorably affected its tax expense with respect to certain provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. To normalize the effective tax rate, an adjustment was made to eliminate the tax expense impact associated with the historical tax attributes. 2020 W. R. Grace & Co. | 9 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer W.R. Grace & Co. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 21:08:00 UTC 0 Latest news on W. R. GRACE & CO. 05:09p W R GRACE : Supplemental Info PU 04/30 W.R. GRACE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04/30 W R GRACE & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 04/30 Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend GL 04/30 Grace Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Provides COVID-19 Update; Highlight.. GL 04/03 W R GRACE & CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 04/03 Grace Provides COVID-19 Update; Highlights Strong Financial Position and Cash.. GL 04/02 Grace to Release First Quarter 2020 Results on April 30, 2020 GL 02/28 W R GRACE & CO : Other Events (form 8-K) AQ 02/28 Grace Increases Share Repurchase Authorization to $250 Million GL