W Resources Plc    WRES   GB00B0358H47

W RESOURCES PLC

(WRES)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/05 05:12:52 am
0.135 GBX   -6.90%
W Resources Draws GBP500,000 From Bond Facility
DJ
04/17W RESOURCES : March 2020 Quarterly Production Report
PU
03/16W RESOURCES : Ongoing Operations and Covid-19 Response
PU
W Resources Draws GBP500,000 From Bond Facility

08/05/2020 | 04:43am EDT

By Keith Collins

Mining company W Resources PLC said Wednesday that it drew 500,000 pounds ($654,000) from a GBP4 million convertible bond facility to provide a financial buffer against the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman Michael Masterman said some of the funds would provide working capital for W Resources' La Parrilla tungsten operation in Spain.

The company said the tranche was drawn down from its unsecured Atlas Capital Markets facility, which is subordinated to the BlackRock Financial Management Inc. loan facility.

Write to Keith Collins at keith.collins@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLAS CORP. 0.99% 7.11 Delayed Quote.-49.96%
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.54% 571.04 Delayed Quote.13.59%
W RESOURCES PLC -3.45% 0.14 Delayed Quote.-51.67%
Financials
Sales 2019 0,37 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2019 -2,94 M -3,47 M -3,47 M
Net Debt 2019 45,9 M 54,2 M 54,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,00x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,8 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 280x
EV / Sales 2019 188x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 73,7%
Chart W RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
W Resources Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael George Masterman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Robertson Garland Non-Executive Director
Pablo Neira de Alvear Non-Executive Director
James Stephen Argalas Non-Executive Director
Oscar Marin Garcia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W RESOURCES PLC-51.67%13
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-9.62%43 169
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION2.57%34 139
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-1.30%19 021
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.1.20%13 133
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-9.54%8 358
