W&T Offshore : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial and operational results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, November 1, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

By Phone: Dial 1-412-902-0030 at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through November 8, 2018 by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using the passcode 13683861.



By Webcast: Visit the Investor Relations page of W&T's website at www.wtoffshore.com under "Events Calendar." A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 48 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 650,000 gross acres, including approximately 440,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 210,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates.

CONTACT: Lisa Elliott Janet Yang

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations VP & CFO

lelliott@dennardlascar.com investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-529-6600 713-624-7326

