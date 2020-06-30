Log in
W&T Offshore Announces Updated Investor Presentation Has Been Posted to Its Web Site

06/30/2020

HOUSTON, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that it has posted an updated investor presentation to its web site, www.wtoffshore.com.  It can be found in the “Investors” section of W&T’s web site under “Presentations.”

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development.  The Company currently has working interests in 51 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 815,000 gross acres, including approximately 595,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 220,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.  A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.  For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:  
Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
apetrie@wtoffshore.com
713-297-8024

Janet Yang
EVP & CFO
investorrelations@wtoffshore.com
713-624-7326

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 375 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,42 M - -
Net Debt 2020 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
W&T Offshore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,68 $
Last Close Price 2,32 $
Spread / Highest target 94,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tracy W. Krohn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Janet Yang Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen L. Schroeder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
S. James Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W&T OFFSHORE, INC.-58.27%329
CNOOC LIMITED-33.72%49 484
CONOCOPHILLIPS-36.49%44 291
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-40.72%28 899
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.26%20 547
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-57.07%16 074
