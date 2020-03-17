W&T Offshore : Corporate Presentation 0 03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Presentation March 2020 36+ Years of Industry Leadership in the Gulf of Mexico Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure This presentation, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. They include statements regarding our future operating and financial performance. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are described under "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on From 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 available on our website and at www.sec.gov. You should understand that the following important factors, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements relating to: (1) amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; (2) drilling of wells and other planned exploitation activities; (3) timing and amount of future production of oil and natural gas; (4) increases in production growth and proved reserves; (5) operating costs such as lease operating expenses, administrative costs and other expenses; (6) our future operating or financial results; (7) cash flow and anticipated liquidity; (8) our business strategy, including expansion into the deep shelf and the deepwater of the Gulf of Mexico, and the availability of acquisition opportunities; (9) hedging strategy; (10) exploration and exploitation activities and property acquisitions; (11) marketing of oil and natural gas; (12) governmental and environmental regulation of the oil and gas industry; (13) environmental liabilities relating to potential pollution arising from our operations; (14) our level of indebtedness; (15) timing and amount of future dividends; (16) industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation; (17) natural events such as severe weather, hurricanes, floods, fire and earthquakes; and (18) availability of drilling rigs and other oil field equipment and services. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained, and we undertake no obligation to update such information. The filings with the SEC are hereby incorporated herein by reference and qualifies the presentation in its entirety. Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Quantities. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions, and on an optional basis, probable and possible reserves meeting SEC definitions and criteria. The company does not include probable and possible reserves in its SEC filings. This presentation includes information concerning probable and possible reserves quantities compliant with PRMS/SPE guidelines and related PV-10 values that may be different from quantities of such non-proved reserves that may be reported under SEC rules and guidelines. In addition, this presentation includes Company estimates of resources and "EURs" or "economic ultimate recoveries" that are not necessarily reserves because no specific development plan has been committed for such recoveries. Recovery of estimated probable and possible reserves, and estimates of resources and EUR's and recoverable resources, are inherently more speculative than recovery of proved reserves. 2 Company Snapshot Year-end 2019 Fairway & Mobile Bay Main Pass 108 Viosca Knoll 783 Mississippi Canyon 243 (Matterhorn) (Tahoe/SE Tahoe) Brazos A133 Viosca Knoll 823 (Virgo) Ship Shoal 349 (Mahogany) Mississippi Canyon 698 (Big Bend) Ewing Bank 910 Mississippi Canyon 582 (Medusa) 2P Reserves Mix 1 4Q 2019 Avg. Daily Production3 By Field By Water Depth 16% 22% Shelf 235 MMBoe Deepwater 52.8 MBoe/d All Other Fields 84% 78% Note: The outer ring of the pie charts represent contribution by field, with color indicating field location on the map Based on year-end 2019 reserve report by NSAI at SEC pricing of $55.85/BO and $2.58/Mmbtu, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 42 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income. Breakout between Deepwater and Shelf reflects total Company production. Net Reserves1 (MMBoe) 1P 157 2P 235 3P 365 Liquids % of 1P Reserves: 40% 4Q19 Average Production: 52.8 MBoe/d (45% liquids) 4Q19 Adjusted EBITDA2 $79.0 MM 2019 Adjusted EBITDA2 $282.9 MM Gulf of Mexico Shelf ~595,000 gross acres (~440,000 net)

78% of 4Q 2019 production of 52.8 MBoe/d

Proved reserves of 136.3 MMBoe 1

2P reserves of 197.7 MMBoe 1

Future growth potential from sub-salt projects Gulf of Mexico Deepwater ~220,000 gross acres (~110,000 net)

22% of 4Q 2019 production of 52.8 MBoe/d

Proved reserves of 21.1 MMBoe 1

2P reserves of 37.2 MMBoe 1

Substantial upside with existing acreage Production 60% Federal waters

40% State waters

51 Producing Fields Premium GOM Operator with 36+ Years of History in the Basin 3 2019 and Early 2020 Highlights Increased year-end 2019 proved reserves by 87% to 157.4 MMBoe, from 84.0 MMBoe at year-end 2018, representing a reserve replacement ratio of nearly 600% of 2019 production

year-end 2019 proved reserves by 87% to 157.4 MMBoe, from 84.0 MMBoe at year-end 2018, representing a reserve replacement ratio of nearly 600% of 2019 production Closed two significant acquisitions for approximately $188 million that meaningfully increased reserves to over 157 MMBoe and grew total production to over 50,000 Boe/d.

Produced 52,773 Boe/d, or 4.9 MMBoe (45% liquids), in the fourth quarter of 2019, above the midpoint of W&T's guidance range, reflecting a 51% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 28% increase from the third quarter of 2019

Reported net income for full year 2019 of $74.1 million or $0.52 per share, and net income of $9.6 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019

Reported Adjusted Net Income 2 of $85.9 million or $0.60 per share for full year 2019, and $24.4 million or $0.17 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019

of $85.9 million or $0.60 per share for full year 2019, and $24.4 million or $0.17 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 Generated significant Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $282.9 million for the full year 2019

of $282.9 million for the full year 2019 Recorded strong cash flow from operating activities with $232.2 million generated in full year 2019

Achieved a 100% success rate on the six wells drilled in 2019 and invested $125.7 million in capital expenditures for the full year 2019, before acquisitions, which was below the low end of guidance

Reduced 2020 capital expenditure estimate to $15 to $25 million due to sharply lower prices to maximize financial flexibility

Added natural gas costless collars for the period April 2020 through December 2022 Grew Reserves, Increased Production, Cut Costs and Generated Free Cash Flow 1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 42 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income. 4 2) Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 43 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income. Magnolia Deepwater Acquisition - Key Highlights 75% working interest in and operatorship of the Magnolia Field in the central GOM, offshore Louisiana, in Garden Banks blocks 783 and 784

Purchase price of $20.0 million (1) as of the effective date of October 1, 2019 and assumption of P&A liability

as of the effective date of October 1, 2019 and assumption of P&A liability Added net proved reserves of 4.0 MMBoe of which 83% are proved developed producing and 72% are oil and 7% NGLs (2)

Increased W&T's deepwater acreage by 11,500 gross acres (8,600 net acres)

Produced approximately 2,300 net Boe per day (82% oil) to ConocoPhillips's interest in the month of October 2019

Provides additional upside from additional pay sands in existing well bores and potential opportunities for future drilling

Closed acquisition on December 12, 2019, funded with available cash on hand

In early March, announced purchase and sale agreement to acquire the remaining 25% WI with an expected close of March 31, 2020 Magnolia (Garden Banks) Discovered in 1999

6 producing wells

Water depths of ~4,700 ft Oil-Weighted Deepwater GOM Acquisition 1) Before normal and customary closing adjustments. 5 2) As determined by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of December 31, 2019 based on SEC pricing. Mobile Bay Acquisition - Key Highlights Acquired ExxonMobil's interests and operatorship in the eastern region of the

Gulf of Mexico, offshore Alabama as well as related onshore processing facilities that are adjacent to existing properties owned and operated by W&T

Gulf of Mexico, offshore Alabama as well as related onshore processing facilities that are adjacent to existing properties owned and operated by W&T Allows for significant synergies, consolidations, and cost savings as W&T will become the largest operator in the area

Closed on August 30, 2019, exactly as expected, with total cash consideration paid of $167.6 million which includes a previously-funded $10 million deposit

previously-funded $10 million deposit Utilized cash on hand and previously undrawn revolving credit facility to finance acquisition

Includes working interests in nine GOM offshore producing fields (eight operated) and onshore gas treatment facility capable of treating 420 MMcfd

Adds net proved reserves of 77 MMBoe (1) of which the vast majority are proved developed producing (20% liquids)

of which the vast majority are proved developed producing (20% liquids) Contains future opportunities including Norphlet drilling leads and optimization of compression facilities

Identified potential drilling opportunities that are planned for permitting in 2020 and drilled thereafter Mobile Bay Discovered in 1978

27 producing wells

7 major platforms Low Decline, Long-Life, Mostly PDP Shelf Acquisition 1) As determined by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of December 31, 2019 based on SEC pricing. 6 Year-End 2019 Reserves Summary1 MMBoe 200 +81 -15 180 157 160 140 120 +7 100 +1 84 80 -2 60 40 20 0 Year-End 2018 Revisions of Revisions Due3 Extensions, Purchases of 4 Production Year-End 2019 Previous to SEC Base Discoveries Minerals in Estimates Price Change Place 235.0 MMBoe Net Proved + Probable (2P) Reserves

Includes Mobile Bay and Magnolia 2 75% interest acquisitions

75% interest acquisitions All-in Reserve Replacement Cost: 2019: $4.18 per Boe; 3 year average: $5.05 per Boe

Reserve Replacement Cost: 2019: $4.18 per Boe; 3 year average: $5.05 per Boe Extends reserve life index from 6.2 years to 8.7 years Replaced ~600% of Production with Acquisitions, Net Positive Revisions and Additions 1) Based on Year-End 2019 reserve report by NSAI at SEC pricing of $55.85/BO and $2.58/Mmbtu; Computation may not foot due to rounding. 2) Does not include recently announced purchase and sale agreement for remaining 25% of Magnolia field expected to close March 31, 2020. 7 3) Excludes the impact of revisions due to SEC base price change related to assets acquired in 2019. Includes the impact of revisions due to SEC base price change related to assets acquired in 2019. Reserves Summary: Year-End 2019 Reserve Report1 Current Reserve Report Overview Reserve Category Total (MMBoe) % Liquids 2 Pre-TaxPV-10% Proved Developed Producing (PDP) 122.3 36.1% $992.0 Proved Developed Non-Producing (PDNP) 11.5 48.2% 95.0 Proved Undeveloped (PUD) 23.6 53.2% 215.5 Total 1P Reserves (Excluding ARO) 157.4 39.5% $1,302.5 Total 2P Reserves (Excluding ARO) 235.0 43.7% $2,161.3 1P Asset Retirement Obligations (ARO) (184.9) Total 1P Reserves (Reduced By 1P ARO) 157.4 39.5% $1,117.6 Total 2P Reserves (Reduced By 1P ARO) 235.0 43.7% $1,976.4 2P Reserves 1 2P Reserves 1 2P Pre-TaxPV-10%2,3 33.0% 33% 235.0 235.0 43.7% $2,161 MM MMBoe 52.1% MMBoe 56.3% 52% 10.0% 10% 4.9% 5% PDP PDNP PUD Probable Liquids Natural Gas PDP PDNP PUD Probable Year-end 2019 Reserve Report prepared by NSAI at SEC pricing. 2) Pre-TaxPV-10% is a non-GAAP measure; see reconciliation on slide 44. 8 Pre-Tax PV-10% excluding 1P Asset Retirement Obligation. Corporate Responsibility "At W&T, we fully acknowledge our responsibility to our employees and contractors and the communities where we operate, and the importance of the ongoing protection of the environment". Our Commitment Safety & Environmental Tracy Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer We are committed to developing and producing oil and gas resources in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, while meeting or exceeding all regulatory requirements

Our management allocates resources and tools necessary to meet expectations and performance objectives and strives to create a working environment that encourages open communication about HSE issues and concerns.

Reduced the number of reportable spills by 61% from 2017 to 2019

Our Incidence of Non-Compliance/Component Ratio (as per BSEE standards) reduced by 60% from 2017 to 2019 and in 2019 was 29% lower than the industry average

Non-Compliance/Component Ratio (as per BSEE standards) reduced by 60% from 2017 to 2019 and in 2019 was 29% lower than the industry average Our Incidence of Non-Compliance/Inspection Ration (as per BSEE standards) fell 70% from 2018 to 2019

Non-Compliance/Inspection Ration (as per BSEE standards) fell 70% from 2018 to 2019 Recently purchased an infrared camera to survey all production facilities for fugitive hydrocarbon emissions

Currently employ two certified safety professional to manage HSE programs at our facilities

Four employee compliance technicians work across the Gulf of Mexico to conduct internal audits with respect to HSE compliance Social We actively support charitable organizations in the communities where we operate

We focus on helping children and families most in need, while aiding in the protection of the environment

We support our employees who volunteer their time with these organizations 9 Operational Overview 10 Gulf of Mexico - A Prolific & Unique Basin Multiple stacked pay development opportunities Stacked reservoirs offer attractive primary production and recompletion opportunities

Advanced seismic and geoscience greatly improve ability to identify drilling opportunities and enhance success Natural drive mechanisms generate incremental production from 2P and 3P reserves Typical fields with high quality sands have drive mechanisms superior to primary depletion alone

These fields enjoy incremental reserve adds annually, partly due to how reserve quantities are booked under SEC guidelines

Fewer conventional wells required to develop fields GOM Provides Better Porosity and Permeability than the Permian Basin 11 Gulf of Mexico - 2nd Largest U.S. Producing Basin Gulf of Mexico Historical Oil Production 1 YE 2019 US Oil Production by Key Region (MMBod)1 2500 GOM production 1.9 at all-time high 2000 4.3 1.4 Total: 1500 12.2 MMBod (MBOP/D) 1.9 1000 1.4 0.6 0.7 500 TX & NM Permian Bakken Niobrara-Codell Anadarko (SCOOP/STACK) 0 GOM (15% of Total) Eagle Ford 1999 2013 1991 1993 1995 1997 2001 2003 2005 2007 2009 2011 2015 2017 2019 Rest of US GOM Provides Unique Advantages: Low Decline Rates, World Class Porosity/Permeability and Significant Untapped Reserve Potential 1) Based on U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data as of December 31, 2019. 12 Successful Diversification in Valuable Deepwater Projects WTI's Deepwater portfolio is expanding and diversifying with Magnolia (2019) as its latest addition

WTI operates and participates in various deepwater production facilities, including TLPs, E-TLPs, SPARs, deepwater fixed structures, and sub-sea tiebacks 1,000' 2,000' 3,000' 4,000' 5,000' 6,000' 7,000' EW910 Virgo 557' 1,130' Tahoe Medusa Matterhorn Neptune Magnolia Heidelberg 1,001' 2,223' 2,850' 4,216' 4,700' 5,310' P. Play 1,847' Gladden 2,785' Dantzler 6,555' Big Bend 7,018' 13 Rigorous Technical Evaluation Resulting in High Drilling Success Process 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 Leads Screening Technical AFE Execute Evaluation Review Leads high graded for review; once approved, project team assigned and deadlines set Cursory technical evaluation with management and land review with scoping cost and business and technical planning Full technical evaluation with probabilistic risk analysis, AFE costing and economic evaluation Presentation to Executive management for AFE approval Project turned over to execution team and deadlines set Track Record of Drilling Success Over 400 Success Rate 49 successful leads 2011 - 2019 offshore wells evaluated ~ 94% drilled since 2011 since 2011 Rigorous Evaluation Process Has Led to ~94% Success Rate Since 2011 14 Probable and Possible Reserves May Be Produced at No Cost Strong Drive Mechanisms Allow Reserve Production From Fewer Wellbores 15 Significant W&T Reserve Appreciation From Initial Bookings Actual Results 1,2 Current 1P > Initial 3P booking Current 1P > Initial 3P booking Current 1P > Initial 1P booking 120 100 104 + 18 (MMBoe) 80 EUR 60 +10 59 GROSS + 21 52 50 40 42 41 35 32 35 35 29 20 22 12 14 14 11 4 8 0 Year 1 Year 9 Year 1 Year 6 Year 1 Year 6 W&T FAIRWAY FIELD MAHOGANY T SAND3 W&T DEEPWATER FIELD 1P Reserves 2P Reserves 3P Reserves Year-End 2019 Reserve Report prepared by NSAI at SEC pricing of $55.85/BO and $2.58/MMBtu. 2) 1P = Proved, 2P = Proved + Probable, 3P = Proved + Probable + Possible. 3) Initial 1P booking includes A-14 well only; Year-End 2019 1P booking includes A-14,A-18,A-19 & 1 PUD; 2P & 3P includes additional development wells. 16 Realizing Incremental Probable and Possible Reserve Upside1 WTI focused on realizing the reserves upside and adding economic value across three categories: 1 Prob + Poss Related to PDP 2 Prob + Poss Related to PDNP + PUD ▪ No additional capex required ▪ Contingent on execution of field development plans ▪ Achievable because of WTI's ▪ No incremental direct capex required demonstrated understanding of the ▪ Immediately moves to PDP upside (1) following fields proved capex spend 3 Prob + Poss Unrelated to 1P Reserves Additional capex required

Limited step-out risk (MM$) $2,464 2 PV-10 Increase $883 $1,605 Reserve $218 $389 Incremental $266 $375 $333 $859 1 2 3 Total Capex: $0 3 $0 MM 4 $296 MM $296 MM Figures reflect Year-End 2019 Reserve Report prepared by NSAI at SEC pricing of $55.85/BO and $2.58/Mmbtu. Excludes Asset Retirement Obligation. Probable and possible cases that are largely associated with producing wellbores and require no additional future CAPEX requirements. Probable and possible reserves with no direct CAPEX requirements that are largely associated with PNP and PUD reserves and therefore have associated future indirect CAPEX requirements. High Upside Potential Compared to Capital Employed PROBABLES PV-10 POSSIBLES PV-10 17 History of Creating Long-Term Value From GOM Acquisitions TOTAL $115 MM Paid out in Aug. 2011 Net average production1 of 1,700 Boe/d from Matterhorn and Virgo. Reserves2: 1P - 5.8 MMBoe 2P - 11.1 MMBoe 3P - 18.3 MMBoe NEWFIELD $206 MM Paid out in Nov. 2014 Net average production1 of 1,800 Boe/d from 78 offshore blocks, 65 of which are in deepwater. Reserves2: 1P - 2.9 MMBoe 2P - 5.1 MMBoe 3P - 8.4 MMBoe WOODSIDE $55 MM Paid out in Sep. 2019 Investments Post Acq. Net average production1 of 700 Boe/d from Neptune and 24 add'l blocks. One exploration well brought on production in 2014. Reserves2: 1P - 1.4 MMBoe 2P - 1.6 MMBoe 3P - 1.9 MMBoe COBALT CONOCOPHILLIPS4 $31 MM $20 MM Closed December 12, Paid out in Aug. 2018 2019 Net average production1 of 975 Boe/d from Green Canyon Net average production1 859, 903, & 904. of 2,000 Boe/d from Garden Banks 783 & 784 (Magnolia Field). Reserves2: 1P - 0.5 MMBoe Reserves2: 1P - 4.0 MMBoe 2P - 1.0 MMBoe 2P - 7.2 MMBoe 3P - 1.6 MMBoe 3P - 13.6 MMBoe 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 SHELL SHELL/ MARUBENI3 $116 MM $61 MM Paid out in Nov. 2012 Paid out in Oct. 2014 Net average production1 of 700 Boe/d Net average production1 of 3,100 Boe/d from Tahoe and 6 other fields. from Fairway Field. Reserves2: 1P - 0.8 MMBoe Reserves2: 1P - 11.6 MMBoe 2P - 1.2 MMBoe 2P - 16.4 MMBoe 3P - 1.4 MMBoe 3P - 17.5 MMBoe CALLON $83 MM Investments Post Acquisition Net average production1 of 800 Boe/d from Medusa and 12 other fields. Two exploration wells brought on production in June 2015. Reserves2: 1P - 2.0 MMBoe 2P - 3.5 MMBoe 3P - 5.8 MMBoe EXXONMOBIL $168 MM Closed August 30, 2019 Potential to add incremental reserves with minimal capital by consolidating operations with additional upside from potential future drilling locations and facility modifications. Reserves2: 1P - 77.0 MMBoe 2P - 90.0 MMBoe 3P - 106.9 MMBoe 1) 4th Quarter 2019 net average production. 2) Year-End 2019 Reserve Report prepared by NSAI at SEC pricing at $55.85/BO and $2.58/Mmbtu. 18 3) Fairway Field: acquired from Shell 8.9MMBoe 1P (12.8 MMBoe 2P) in 2011 for $43MM, acquired from Marubeni 5.2MMBoe 1P (5.8 MMBoe 2P) in 2014 for $18MM. 4) Magnolia Field: acquired from ConocoPhillips 4.0MMBoe 1P (7.2 MMBoe 2P) in 2019 for $20MM, does not include announced purchase and sale agreement for remaining 25% working interest in field, expected to close 3/31/20. Continued Sub-Salt Exploration and Development Success 349 "Mahogany" (WI: 100%, NRI 83.3%) 1

Substantially expanded the size and depth of the field since 2011 by drilling/sidetracking 13 new producing locations

Stacked pay sands: At least six pay zones proven to be productive in field Historically, main pay has been the P-Sand In 2013, A-14 well logged over 370' of net oil pay in five zones & discovered the deep T-Sand In 2016, A-18 well logged oil pay beneath the T-Sand in the

'U' Sand In 2018, A-17 well, A-5 sidetrack and A-19 wells placed on production In 1Q 2019, recompleted A-6 and acid stimulated A-18 wells Successfully completed the A-6 S/T targeting the P-Sand and placed online in 4Q2019

Significantly increased field production rate since 2011

Quality inventory of future drilling projects

Exploiting reservoirs in P, Q, and T thru V - Sands Extending reservoir limits both in depth and aerially Seismic reprocessing underway in 2020 Rig demobed in 2019 to save cost while evaluating seismic Except A-5 sidetrack: 30% WI currently.

Mahogany Platform Additional Benefits: Proven success in the field

Low risk projects

Spread rig costs over more projects

Add production from low-cost recompletion projects 19 Key Field Activities as of March 20201 MC 800 Gladden Deep Water depth ~ 3,000 feet

Reached TD in 2Q'19, commercial success with 201' of net oil pay

Completed and brought online in September 2019; currently producing 4,360 Boe/d (89% oil) SS 30 & 28 SS 28 #41 completed and placed online December 2019; currently producing 1,700 Boe/d EC 321 Field EC 321 B-8 S/T, successfully drilled, completed and online December 2019; currently producing 870 Boe/d MC 582 (R/C) MC 582 A-6, Online December 2019; currently producing 1,290 Boe/d ST 311 ST 311 A-3, Online July 2019; currently producing 4,850 Boe/d 1) Daily production rates presented are gross, and all assets highlighted are part of Monza JV or eligible to be included in Monza JV. 20 Attractive Current Inventory Selected Growth Prospects1 1 Exploration 10 Development 5 Exploration 1 Exploration 1 Development 4 Exploration 5 Exploration 1 Development 3 Exploration 5 Exploration Significant Inventory of Drilling Opportunities 1) Prospects related to lease sales 252 & 253 not listed on the map. 21 GOM Drilling Joint Venture Secured $361.4 MM commitment for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the GOM with potential to upsize program over time with additional projects

pre-identified projects in the GOM with potential to upsize program over time with additional projects Covers the total estimated cost of the 14 wells of $336 MM, plus contingency Drilled and completed nine wells through December 31, 2019

W&T initially receives 30% of the net revenues from the drilling program wells for contributing 20% of the capital expenditures plus associated leases and providing access to available infrastructure

HarbourVest Partners and Baker Hughes/GE are the two largest JV interest owners

JV leverages BHGE's unique and flexible offering to potentially consolidate engineering, products and services and lower costs

Upon private investors achieving certain return thresholds, W&T's share of well net revenue increases to 38.4%

Allows W&T to develop its high return drilling inventory at a faster pace with a greatly reduced capital outlay and maintain flexibility to make acquisitions and pay down debt

JV structure expands W&T's access to well capitalized investors Accelerates Development of High Return Inventory, Leverages Capital Dollars and Maintains Financial Flexibility 22 Strategic Capital Allocation Plan Maintain a Prudent Balance Sheet and Use Free Cash Flow to Grow Opportunistically and Reduce Debt Organic Projects Debt Pay Down Asset Acquisitions Focus on high rate of return projects and fields with multiple drilling opportunities that can generate cash flow quickly. Utilize GOM expertise and new technologies to identify and develop projects. Evaluate potential for joint venture funding. Use free cash flow to reduce Pursue compelling producing debt to protect our balance assets generating cash flow at sheet and maintain financial attractive valuations with flexibility. upside potential and optimization opportunities. Generate Shareholder Value 23 Leveraging 36+ Years of GOM Acquisition Expertise ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES GOM Exits Companies exiting the GOM provide a large inventory of accretive assets ACQUISITION CRITERIA Generating Cash Flow Strong current production rates with the opportunity to reduce operating expenses Asset Sales Financeable Majors moving to ultra-deepwater Large portion of reserve base is and companies monetizing GOM proved developed with solid assets to fund onshore projects probable/possible reserves Consolidation Identified Opportunities Upside Under capitalized Undrilled prospects, workover or recomplete opportunities, independents with sizeable facility upgrades, secondary undeveloped reserves recovery projects Gulf of Mexico Provides an Attractive, Large Acquisition Opportunity Set 24 Financial Overview 25 Management Ownership1 - Among the Highest of Public E&P Companies2 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% W&T Management Team has highest stock ownership WTI Ownership percentage of Named Executive Officers from 2019 company proxies, Data sources include IR Insights, Bloomberg & Company filings Companies sorted alphabetically: AMPY, AMRQQ, AR, AREXQ, AXAS, BCEI, BRY, BTE, CDEV, CHAP, CHK, CNX, COG, CPE, CPG, CRC, CRK, CXO, DNR, DVN, EPEG, EQT, ERF, ESTE, GDP, GPOR, HPR, KOS, LLEX, LONE, LPI, MCEP, MCF, MGY, MR, MRO, MTDR, MUR, NOG, OAS, PDCE, PE, PHX, PVAC, QEP, REI, ROSE, RRC, RVRA, SBOW, SD, SM, SNDE, SRCI, SWN, TALO, UNT, UPLC, WLL, WPX, XEC, XOG 26 Significantly Improved Capital Structure Liquidity as of 02/29/20 9.75% 2nd Lien Notes due 2023 $625 MM RBL Borrowings1 $80MM Total Debt 2 $705 MM Total Cash & Equivalents $ 40 MM Available Under RBL3 $164MM Total Liquidity as of 02/29/20 $204 MM Debt Maturity Schedule ($MM) 700 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Debt Elliminated by Refi New 2nd Lien RBL (Drawn) LOC RBL (Undrawn) On October 18, 2018 closed a major debt refinancing

Simplified capital structure Reduced debt principal outstanding from $903 MM to $625 MM Extended the maturities of RBL and debt principal Increased borrowing base from $150 MM to $250 MM

$250 MM borrowing base reaffirmed in November 2019

In 1Q20 reduced RBL by $25MM to $80MM as of 2/29/20 Strong Balance Sheet Provides Flexibility for Future Growth 1) RBL borrowings exclude $5.8 MM of outstanding letters of credit. The RBL borrowings of $105 million were utilized towards the recent purchase of Mobile Bay and GB 783 assets. 27 2) Excludes reduction of $10.5MM related to debt issuance costs. 3) RBL availability reduced by $5.8 MM of outstanding letters of credit. Generating Steady and Significant Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ MM 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 ▪ Strong production base $344 and cost optimization delivers steady Adjusted $268 $283 EBITDA1 ▪ Adjusted EBITDA $179 $178 materially outpacing $156 CAPEX and ARO $72 $135 $137 spending (excluding $29 $11 $72 acquisitions) $106 $11 $126 $84 $106 ▪ Utilized portion of cash generated in 1Q 2020 to 2016 2017 2018 2019 reduce debt by $25 MM Adj. EBITDA 1 CAPEX 2 ARO Spending Currently estimate free cash flow positive at or above $25 per barrel of oil and $1.50 per Mcf of natural gas 3 Substantial Cash Flow Generation Provides Optionality Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 42 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income. Excludes Acquisitions. 3) Using 2020 CAPEX Mid-point guidance of $20 MM 28 2020 Updated Capital Expenditure Budget ▪ Updated 2020 CAPEX guidance: CAPEX Allocation1 ▪ $15 - $25 MM 2020 updated CAPEX mid-point is ~85% less than the $126 MM spent in 2019

mid-point is ~85% less than the $126 MM spent in 2019 Reduction of CAPEX guidance has not changed the 2020 production guidance

2020 production guidance of 47,100 to

52,100 Boe/d is 16% to 28% higher than full year 2019

52,100 Boe/d is 16% to 28% higher than full year 2019 2020 updated P&A guidance:

$10 - $20 MM

25%28% 14% 15% 19% Drilling Facilities Seismic, Leasehold & Other Completions Recompletions Meaningfully Reducing 2020 CAPEX to Preserve Cash Flow 1) Based on midpoint of 2020 FY guidance range. 29 Strong Cash Margins From Operational Excellence Despite falling commodity prices in 2015 and 2016 putting pressure on realized price, WTI was able to take advantage of a favorable services environment to renegotiate long-term service contracts and reduce fixed costs, offsetting top-line margin pressure

long-term service contracts and reduce fixed costs, offsetting top-line margin pressure As commodity prices rise from downturn lows, WTI continues to realize benefits from these continued lower service costs in the Gulf of Mexico $50.00 $45.00 ($/BOE) $40.00 $35.00 Price $30.00 $25.00 Realized $20.00 $15.00 $10.00 $5.00 $- Total Lifting Costs: $/Boe 1 Cash Margin: $/Boe 2 Cash Margin % Realized Price / Boe 59% 55% 50% 45%43% 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 $16.18 $14.70 $14.99 $17.57 $17.82 $13.16 $11.06 $18.03 $25.62 $17.81 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% Mid-point of 2020 Guidance for Lifting Cost Declines to $16.49 per BOE 1) Lifting costs defined as cash G&A (excluding share-based compensation), LOE & Production Tax, and Transportation Costs. 30 2) Cash Margin represents average realized sales price per Boe less total lifting costs. Proactive Management of Asset Retirement Obligations Undiscounted P&A Schedule1,2 (MM$) Accelerating P&A To Capture Low Costs… WTI took advantage of low service cost environments in 2016 and 2017 by bringing forward upcoming P&A liabilities …Resulting in Low ARO Burden Over Next 3 Years Average annual ARO liability of ~$21MM over 2020-2022 $112.8 $81.5 $74.3 $72.3 $72.4 $60.0 60% $32.6 36% $28.6 $29.6 $15.0 $19.7 $17.3 18% 19% 21% $11.4 13% 12% 12% Average ~9% 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023+ ARO as % of Total Capex Net of amounts held in escrow (total of $15.8 MM); Additional P&A liability estimate of $414 MM from 2023-2046, with an average annual burden of ~$17 MM; $15.1 MM of estimated total P&A liability after 2046. 31 2) As of year-end 2019 and includes Mobile Bay and Magnolia acquisitions. Investment Highlights Solid Margins and Capital Discipline Lead to Free Cash Flow High Quality Asset Base with Substantial Low-Risk Upside Strong Returns Maintaining Good Liquidity and Paying Down Debt Capital allocation to high return, quick payback projects allowed W&T to generate $232 MM of operating cash flow in 2019

2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $282.9 MM

of $282.9 MM Reduced 2020 Budget to ~$20 million due to lower prices to maximize financial flexibility

Inventory of lower risk/higher return projects, plus upside opportunities

Leveraging expertise of technical teams, combined with innovations to add value to existing assets

Captured ~$700 MM of probable and possible reserve upside with no additional capital required

Better seismic data is leading to better decisions and enhanced recoveries

Projects include high rate of return stacked-pay development with exploration components in very large known reservoirs

stacked-pay development with exploration components in very large known reservoirs Optimizing operations has reduced LOE per Boe and D&C costs

Attractive acquisitions, platform drilling, subsea tiebacks to existing infrastructure and high-quality assets led to 3-year reserve replacement costs of $5.05/Boe

high-quality assets led to 3-year reserve replacement costs of $5.05/Boe Surplus equipment and services in GOM allows for improved terms that significantly lowers drilling, development and asset retirement costs

~$204 MM in liquidity as of February 29, 2020

Reduced RBL by $25MM to $80MM as of 2/29/20

No long-term debt maturities until 2023

long-term debt maturities until 2023 Strong balance sheet provides flexibility for the future 32 1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measures, see slide 42 for a reconciliation to GAAP net income. Nine Greenway Plaza, Suite 300 • Houston, TX 77046 33 Appendix 34 2020 Guidance (As of March 17, 2020) 1st Quarter Full Year Oil (MMBbls) 1.7 - 1.9 6.5 - 7.1 NGL's (MMBbls) 0.50 - 0.56 2.05 - 2.27 Natural Gas (BCF) 13.8 - 15.3 52.4 - 57.9 Total (MMBoe) 4.5 - 5.0 17.3 - 19.2 Total (Boed/d) 49,600 - 54,800 47,100 - 52,100 Lease Operating Expenses $51.0 - $56.0 MM $200 - $220 MM G & T and Production Taxes $8.3 - $9.2 MM $33 - $37 MM G & A $15.5 - $17.0 MM $56 - $62 MM CAPEX $15 - $25 MM Cash Income Tax Rate ~0% 35 Hedging Strategy Protects Cash Flow Without Limiting Upside W&T OFFSHORE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Financial Commodity Derivative Positions As of March 17, 2020 Weighted Avg Weighted Avg Weighted Avg Production Period Instrument Avg. Daily Volumes Swap Price Put Price Call Price Crude Oil - WTI NYMEX: (bbls) (per Bbl) (per Bbl) (per Bbl) Jan 2020 - May 2020 Swaps 10,000 $60.92 Jan 2020 - May 2020 Calls (long) 10,000 $61.00 Jun 2020 - Dec 2020 Costless Collars 1,000 $45.00 $63.60 Jun 2020 - Dec 2020 Costless Collars 9,000 $45.00 $63.50 Jun 2020 - Dec 2020 Calls (long) 10,000 $67.50 Natural Gas - Henry Hub NYMEX: (Mcf) (per Mcf) (per Mcf) (per Mcf) Dec 2019 - Dec 2022 Calls (long) 40,000 $3.00 Apr 2020 - Dec 2022 Costless Collars 40,000 $1.83 $3.00 W&T's Hedging Positions Lock in Floor Price, Protect Future Cash Flows And Allow Opportunity to Capture Potential Oil Price Increases 36 Significant Infrastructure Advantage Platform Rig on infield production Subsea tieback to existing facility (EW 910 Area) infrastructure (MC 800 Gladden) 147 existing structures provide a key advantage when evaluating/developing prospect opportunities

Economic Advantage

Reduces capital expenditures Increases returns by generating cashflow quicker Marketing contracts already in place Provides revenue upside in potential Production Handling Agreements (PHA) 2018 $13.4 MM, 2019 $15.3 MM

W&T Owns Substantial Infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico 37 Mobile Bay Acquisition - XOM Producing Fields Acquired nine working interest fields

108,000 gross acres

(95,600 net acres)

(95,600 net acres) Initial production in 1988

Water depths of 10 - 50 ft 38 Mobile Bay Acquisition - Onshore Gas Treating Facilities W&T - Yellowhammer Plant ExxonMobil - Onshore Treating Facility • 100% W&T ownership • Established 1991 • 200 MMcfd capacity • 100% XOM ownership • 50 MMcfd gross current throughput • Established 1993 • 420 MMcfd capacity • 160 MMcfd gross current throughput 39 SS 349 Field ("Mahogany") Case Study Mahogany Gross Production BOEPD 100,000 10,700 BOEPD in Dec '19 10,000 1,000 100 Jan-07 Jan-09 Jan-11 Jan-13 Jan-15 Jan-17 Jan-19 349 Field ("Mahogany") WI: 100.0%, 360' Water Depth

1st commercially successful subsalt development in the Gulf of Mexico (initial production in 1997)

Originally purchased Amoco's interest in 2000

Purchased additional interest in 2004 & 2008

Cumulative purchase price of $175MM

Total Net Cash Flow (including capex) from final purchase date 1 = $540 MM Have increased value by: Development and exploration drilling

Performing recompletes

Reworks and performance optimization Current Reserves2 1P Reserves: 28.0 MMBoe 2P Reserves: 50.3 MMBoe 3P Reserves: 110.2 MMBoe 1) As of December 31, 2019. 40 2) As determined by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of December 31, 2019 based on SEC pricing. Total E&P Deepwater Acquisition Case Study BOEPD Matterhorn and Virgo Gross Production "Matterhorn" & "Virgo" Fields 10,000 ▪ WI: 64% - 100%, 1,130' - 2,400' water depth ▪ Purchased from Total E&P, USA in 2010 ▪ $115MM acquisition cost ▪ Total Net Cash Flow (including capex) from final purchase date1 = $503 MM Have increased value by: ‒ Drilling sidetracks ‒ Performing recompletes 1,000 ‒ Instituting waterflood ‒ Entering processing arrangement ($58 million in processing revenues received to date) Current Reserves2 1P Reserves: 5.8 MMBoe 2P Reserves: 11.1 MMBoe 3P Reserves: 18.3 MMBoe 100 1/1/2010 1/1/2012 1/1/2014 1/1/2016 1/1/2018 1) As of December 31, 2019. 41 2) As determined by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of December 31, 2019 based on SEC pricing. Non-GAAP Reconciliations Certain financial information included in W&T's financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EBITDA." Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used to determine the Company's incentive compensation awards. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus income tax (benefit) expense, net interest expense, and depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, excluding the unrealized commodity derivative gain or loss, amortization of derivative premium, bad debt reserve, litigation and other. W&T believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. The Company believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand W&T's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as W&T calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use. The following table presents a reconciliation of our net income to Adjusted EBITDA. 1) Prior year reconciliation has been reclassified to conform to current year presentation. 42 Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Adjusted Net Income does not include the unrealized commodity derivative loss (gain), amortization of derivative premium, bad debt reserve, deferred tax benefit, gain on debt transactions, write-off contingent liability, litigation and other. Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods. 1) Prior year reconciliation has been reclassified to conform to current year presentation. 43 Non-GAAP Reconciliations We refer to PV-10 as the present value of estimated future net revenues of proved reserves as calculated by our independent petroleum consultant using a discount rate of 10%. This amount includes projected revenues, estimated production costs and estimated future development costs and excludes ARO. We have also included PV-10 after ARO below. PV-10 after ARO includes the present value of ARO related to proved reserves using a 10% discount rate and no inflation of current costs. Neither PV-10 nor PV-10 after ARO are financial measures defined under GAAP; therefore, the following table reconciles these amounts to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures of PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO are relevant and useful for evaluating the relative monetary significance of oil and natural gas properties. PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO are used internally when assessing the potential return on investment related to oil and natural gas properties and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. We believe the use of pre-tax measures is valuable because there are many unique factors that can impact an individual company when estimating the amount of future income taxes to be paid. Management believes that the presentation of PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO provide useful information to investors because they are widely used by professional analysts and sophisticated investors in evaluating oil and natural gas companies. PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO are not measures of financial or operating performance under GAAP, nor are they intended to represent the current market value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves. PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows as defined under GAAP. Investors should not assume that PV-10, or PV-10 after ARO, from our proved oil and natural gas reserves shown above represent a current market value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves. The reconciliation of PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to our estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves is as follows (in millions): December 31, 2019 Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10) ……………………………………………………… Present value of estimated ARO, discounted at 10% …………………………………………………………. PV-10 after ARO …………………………………………………………………………………………………. Future income taxes, discounted at 10% ………………………………………………………………………. Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows1………………………………………………….. $ 1,303 $ (184.9) $ 1,117.6 $ (130.7) $ 986.9 1) Company calculates Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows annually for 10-K filing. 44 As of year-end 2019. Nine Greenway Plaza, Suite 300 • Houston, TX 77046 Al Petrie IR Coordinator 713-297-8024 www.wtoffshore.com • apetrie@wtoffshore.com 45 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer W&T Offshore Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:19 UTC 0 Latest news on W&T OFFSHORE, INC. 07:25a W&T OFFSHORE : Corporate Presentation PU 06:46a W&T Offshore Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Budget and Additional Natura.. GL 03/05 W&T OFFSHORE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R.. AQ 03/05 W&T OFFSHORE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat.. AQ 03/04 W&T : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 03/04 W&T Offshore Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Including Ye.. GL 02/20 W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings R.. GL 01/27 W&T Offshore Awarded “Best Exploration and Production Company in North .. GL 2019 W&T OFFSHORE : Announces Acquisition of Oil-Weighted Producing Property in the G.. PU 2019 W&T Offshore Announces Acquisition of Oil-Weighted Producing Property in the.. GL