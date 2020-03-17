W&T Offshore : Corporate Presentation

36+ Years of Industry Leadership in the Gulf of Mexico
Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure
This presentation, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. They include statements regarding our future operating and financial performance. Although we believe the expectations and forecasts reflected in these and other forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance they will prove to have been correct. They can be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are described under "Risk factors" in our Annual Report on From 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 available on our website and at www.sec.gov. You should understand that the following important factors, could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements relating to: (1) amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; (2) drilling of wells and other planned exploitation activities; (3) timing and amount of future production of oil and natural gas; (4) increases in production growth and proved reserves; (5) operating costs such as lease operating expenses, administrative costs and other expenses; (6) our future operating or financial results; (7) cash flow and anticipated liquidity; (8) our business strategy, including expansion into the deep shelf and the deepwater of the Gulf of Mexico, and the availability of acquisition opportunities; (9) hedging strategy; (10) exploration and exploitation activities and property acquisitions; (11) marketing of oil and natural gas; (12) governmental and environmental regulation of the oil and gas industry; (13) environmental liabilities relating to potential pollution arising from our operations; (14) our level of indebtedness; (15) timing and amount of future dividends; (16) industry competition, conditions, performance and consolidation; (17) natural events such as severe weather, hurricanes, floods, fire and earthquakes; and (18) availability of drilling rigs and other oil field equipment and services.
We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date of the report or document in which they are contained, and we undertake no obligation to update such information. The filings with the SEC are hereby incorporated herein by reference and qualifies the presentation in its entirety.
Cautionary Note Regarding Hydrocarbon Quantities.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves that a company has demonstrated by actual production or conclusive formation tests to be economically and legally producible under existing economic and operating conditions, and on an optional basis, probable and possible reserves meeting SEC definitions and criteria. The company does not include probable and possible reserves in its SEC filings. This presentation includes information concerning probable and possible reserves quantities compliant with PRMS/SPE guidelines and related PV-10 values that may be different from quantities of such non-proved reserves that may be reported under SEC rules and guidelines. In addition, this presentation includes Company estimates of resources and "EURs" or "economic ultimate recoveries" that are not necessarily reserves because no specific development plan has been committed for such recoveries. Recovery of estimated probable and possible reserves, and estimates of resources and EUR's and recoverable resources, are inherently more speculative than recovery of proved reserves.
Company Snapshot Year-end 2019
Fairway & Mobile Bay
Main Pass 108
Viosca Knoll 783
Mississippi Canyon 243 (Matterhorn)
(Tahoe/SE Tahoe)
Brazos A133
Viosca Knoll 823 (Virgo)
Ship Shoal 349 (Mahogany)
Mississippi Canyon 698 (Big Bend)
Ewing Bank 910
Mississippi Canyon 582 (Medusa)
2P Reserves Mix
1
4Q 2019 Avg. Daily
Production3
By Field
By Water Depth
16%
22%
Shelf
235 MMBoe
Deepwater
52.8 MBoe/d
All Other
Fields
84%
78%
Note: The outer ring of the pie charts represent contribution by field, with color indicating field location on the map
Based on year-end 2019 reserve report by NSAI at SEC pricing of $55.85/BO and $2.58/Mmbtu,
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 42 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income.
Breakout between Deepwater and Shelf reflects total Company production.
Net Reserves1 (MMBoe)
1P
157
2P
235
3P
365
Liquids % of 1P Reserves:
40%
4Q19 Average Production:
52.8 MBoe/d (45% liquids)
4Q19 Adjusted EBITDA2
$79.0 MM
2019 Adjusted EBITDA2
$282.9 MM
Gulf of Mexico Shelf
~595,000 gross acres (~440,000 net)
78% of 4Q 2019 production of 52.8 MBoe/d
Proved reserves of 136.3 MMBoe1
2P reserves of 197.7 MMBoe1
Future growth potential from sub-salt projects
Gulf of Mexico Deepwater
~220,000 gross acres (~110,000 net)
22% of 4Q 2019 production of 52.8 MBoe/d
Proved reserves of 21.1 MMBoe1
2P reserves of 37.2 MMBoe1
Substantial upside with existing acreage
Production
60% Federal waters
40% State waters
51 Producing Fields
Premium GOM Operator with 36+ Years of
History in the Basin
2019 and Early 2020 Highlights
Increased year-end 2019 proved reserves by 87% to 157.4 MMBoe, from 84.0 MMBoe at year-end 2018, representing a reserve replacement ratio of nearly 600% of 2019 production
Closed two significant acquisitions for approximately $188 million that meaningfully increased reserves to over 157 MMBoe and grew total production to over 50,000 Boe/d.
Produced 52,773 Boe/d, or 4.9 MMBoe (45% liquids), in the fourth quarter of 2019, above the midpoint of W&T's guidance range, reflecting a 51% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 28% increase from the third quarter of 2019
Reported net income for full year 2019 of $74.1 million or $0.52 per share, and net income of $9.6 million or $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019
Reported Adjusted Net Income2 of $85.9 million or $0.60 per share for full year 2019, and $24.4 million or $0.17 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019
Generated significant Adjusted EBITDA1 of $282.9 million for the full year 2019
Recorded strong cash flow from operating activities with $232.2 million generated in full year 2019
Achieved a 100% success rate on the six wells drilled in 2019 and invested $125.7 million in capital expenditures for the full year 2019, before acquisitions, which was below the low end of guidance
Reduced 2020 capital expenditure estimate to $15 to $25 million due to sharply lower prices to maximize financial flexibility
Added natural gas costless collars for the period April 2020 through December 2022
Grew Reserves, Increased Production, Cut Costs and
Generated Free Cash Flow
1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 42 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income.
2)
Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 43 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income.
Magnolia Deepwater Acquisition - Key Highlights
75% working interest in and operatorship of the Magnolia Field in the central GOM, offshore Louisiana, in Garden Banks blocks 783 and 784
Purchase price of $20.0 million(1) as of the effective date of October 1, 2019 and assumption of P&A liability
Added net proved reserves of 4.0 MMBoe of which 83% are proved developed producing and 72% are oil and 7% NGLs(2)
Increased W&T's deepwater acreage by 11,500 gross acres (8,600 net acres)
Produced approximately 2,300 net Boe per day (82% oil) to ConocoPhillips's interest in the month of October 2019
Provides additional upside from additional pay sands in existing well bores and potential opportunities for future drilling
Closed acquisition on December 12, 2019, funded with available cash on hand
In early March, announced purchase and sale agreement to acquire the remaining 25% WI with an expected close of March 31, 2020
Magnolia (Garden Banks)
Discovered in 1999
6 producing wells
Water depths of ~4,700 ft
Oil-Weighted Deepwater GOM Acquisition
1)
Before normal and customary closing adjustments.
2)
As determined by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of December 31, 2019 based on SEC pricing.
Mobile Bay Acquisition - Key Highlights
Acquired ExxonMobil's interests and operatorship in the eastern region of the
Gulf of Mexico, offshore Alabama as well as related onshore processing facilities that are adjacent to existing properties owned and operated by W&T
Allows for significant synergies, consolidations, and cost savings as W&T will become the largest operator in the area
Closed on August 30, 2019, exactly as expected, with total cash consideration paid of $167.6 million which includes a previously-funded $10 million deposit
Utilized cash on hand and previously undrawn revolving credit facility to finance acquisition
Includes working interests in nine GOM offshore producing fields (eight operated) and onshore gas treatment facility capable of treating 420 MMcfd
Adds net proved reserves of 77 MMBoe(1) of which the vast majority are proved developed producing (20% liquids)
Contains future opportunities including Norphlet drilling leads and optimization of compression facilities
Identified potential drilling opportunities that are planned for permitting in 2020 and drilled thereafter
"At W&T, we fully acknowledge our responsibility to our employees and contractors and the communities where we operate, and the importance of the ongoing protection of the environment".
Our Commitment
Safety &
Environmental
Tracy Krohn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
We are committed to developing and producing oil and gas resources in a safe and environmentally responsible manner, while meeting or exceeding all regulatory requirements
Our management allocates resources and tools necessary to meet expectations and performance objectives and strives to create a working environment that encourages open communication about HSE issues and concerns.
Reduced the number of reportable spills by 61% from 2017 to 2019
Our Incidence of Non-Compliance/Component Ratio (as per BSEE standards) reduced by 60% from 2017 to 2019 and in 2019 was 29% lower than the industry average
Our Incidence of Non-Compliance/Inspection Ration (as per BSEE standards) fell 70% from 2018 to 2019
Recently purchased an infrared camera to survey all production facilities for fugitive hydrocarbon emissions
Currently employ two certified safety professional to manage HSE programs at our facilities
Four employee compliance technicians work across the Gulf of Mexico to conduct internal audits with respect to HSE compliance
Social
We actively support charitable organizations in the communities where we operate
We focus on helping children and families most in need, while aiding in the protection of the environment
We support our employees who volunteer their time with these organizations
Operational Overview
10
Gulf of Mexico - A Prolific & Unique Basin
Multiple stacked pay development opportunities
Stacked reservoirs offer attractive primary production and recompletion opportunities
Advanced seismic and geoscience greatly improve ability to identify drilling opportunities and enhance success
Natural drive mechanisms generate incremental production from 2P and 3P reserves
Typical fields with high quality sands have drive mechanisms superior to primary depletion alone
These fields enjoy incremental reserve adds annually, partly due to how reserve quantities are booked under SEC guidelines
Fewer conventional wells required to develop fields
GOM Provides Better Porosity and Permeability than the Permian Basin
11
Gulf of Mexico - 2nd Largest U.S. Producing Basin
Gulf of Mexico Historical Oil Production
1
YE 2019 US Oil Production by Key Region
(MMBod)1
2500
GOM production
1.9
at all-time high
2000
4.3
1.4
Total:
1500
12.2 MMBod
(MBOP/D)
1.9
1000
1.4
0.6
0.7
500
TX & NM Permian
Bakken
Niobrara-Codell
Anadarko (SCOOP/STACK)
0
GOM (15% of Total)
Eagle Ford
1999
2013
1991
1993
1995
1997
2001
2003
2005
2007
2009
2011
2015
2017
2019
Rest of US
GOM Provides Unique Advantages: Low Decline Rates, World Class Porosity/Permeability and Significant Untapped Reserve Potential
1) Based on U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data as of December 31, 2019.
Successful Diversification in Valuable Deepwater Projects
WTI's Deepwater portfolio is expanding and diversifying with Magnolia (2019) as its latest addition
WTI operates and participates in various deepwater production facilities, including TLPs, E-TLPs, SPARs, deepwater fixed structures, and sub-sea tiebacks
1,000'
2,000'
3,000'
4,000'
5,000'
6,000'
7,000'
EW910
Virgo
557'
1,130'
Tahoe
Medusa
Matterhorn
Neptune
Magnolia
Heidelberg
1,001'
2,223'
2,850'
4,216'
4,700'
5,310'
P. Play
1,847'
Gladden
2,785'
Dantzler
6,555' Big Bend
7,018'
Rigorous Technical Evaluation Resulting in High Drilling Success
Process
1
2
3
4
5
1
2
3
4
5
Leads
Screening
Technical
AFE
Execute
Evaluation
Review
Leads high graded for review; once approved, project team assigned and deadlines set
Cursory technical evaluation with management and land review with scoping cost and business and technical planning
Full technical evaluation with probabilistic risk analysis, AFE costing and economic evaluation
Presentation to Executive management for AFE approval
Project turned over to execution team and deadlines set
Track Record of Drilling Success
Over 400
Success Rate
49 successful
leads
2011 - 2019
offshore wells
evaluated
~ 94%
drilled since 2011
since 2011
Rigorous Evaluation Process Has Led to ~94% Success Rate Since 2011
14
Probable and Possible Reserves May Be Produced at No Cost
Strong Drive Mechanisms Allow Reserve Production From Fewer Wellbores
15
Significant W&T Reserve Appreciation From Initial Bookings
Actual Results 1,2
Current 1P > Initial 3P booking
Current 1P > Initial 3P booking
Current 1P > Initial 1P booking
120
100
104
+ 18
(MMBoe)
80
EUR
60
+10
59
GROSS
+ 21
52
50
40
42
41
35
32
35
35
29
20
22
12
14
14
11
4
8
0
Year 1
Year 9
Year 1
Year 6
Year 1
Year 6
W&T FAIRWAY FIELD
MAHOGANY T SAND3
W&T DEEPWATER FIELD
1P Reserves
2P Reserves
3P Reserves
Year-End2019 Reserve Report prepared by NSAI at SEC pricing of $55.85/BO and $2.58/MMBtu.
2)
1P = Proved, 2P = Proved + Probable,
3P = Proved + Probable + Possible.
3)
Initial 1P booking includes A-14 well only;
Year-End 2019 1P booking includes A-14,A-18,A-19 & 1 PUD; 2P & 3P includes additional development wells.
Realizing Incremental Probable and Possible Reserve Upside1
WTI focused on realizing the reserves upside and adding economic value across three categories:
1
Prob + Poss Related to PDP
2
Prob + Poss Related to PDNP + PUD
▪
No additional capex required
▪ Contingent on execution of field development plans
▪
Achievable because of WTI's
▪
No incremental direct capex required
demonstrated understanding of the
▪
Immediately moves to PDP upside (1) following
fields
proved capex spend
3
Prob + Poss Unrelated to 1P
Reserves
Additional capex required
Limited step-out risk
(MM$)
$2,464 2
PV-10
Increase
$883
$1,605
Reserve
$218
$389
Incremental
$266
$375
$333
$859
1
2
3
Total
Capex: $0 3
$0 MM 4
$296 MM
$296 MM
Figures reflect Year-End 2019 Reserve Report prepared by NSAI at SEC pricing of $55.85/BO and $2.58/Mmbtu.
Excludes Asset Retirement Obligation.
Probable and possible cases that are largely associated with producing wellbores and require no additional future CAPEX requirements.
Probable and possible reserves with no direct CAPEX requirements that are largely associated with PNP and PUD reserves and therefore have associated future indirect
CAPEX requirements.
High Upside
Potential Compared to Capital Employed
PROBABLES PV-10
POSSIBLES PV-10
History of Creating Long-Term Value From GOM Acquisitions
TOTAL
$115 MM
Paid out in Aug. 2011
Net average production1 of 1,700 Boe/d from Matterhorn and Virgo.
Reserves2:
1P -
5.8
MMBoe
2P -
11.1
MMBoe
3P -
18.3
MMBoe
NEWFIELD
$206 MM
Paid out in Nov. 2014
Net average production1 of 1,800 Boe/d from 78 offshore blocks, 65 of which are in deepwater.
Reserves2:
1P -
2.9 MMBoe
2P -
5.1 MMBoe
3P -
8.4 MMBoe
WOODSIDE
$55 MM
Paid out in Sep. 2019 Investments Post Acq.
Net average production1 of 700 Boe/d from Neptune and 24 add'l blocks. One exploration well brought on production in 2014.
Reserves2:
1P -
1.4 MMBoe
2P -
1.6 MMBoe
3P -
1.9 MMBoe
COBALT CONOCOPHILLIPS4
$31 MM
$20 MM
Closed December 12,
Paid out in Aug. 2018
2019
Net average production1 of
975 Boe/d from Green Canyon
Net average production1
859, 903, & 904.
of 2,000 Boe/d from Garden
Banks 783 & 784 (Magnolia
Field).
Reserves2:
1P -
0.5 MMBoe
Reserves2:
1P -
4.0
MMBoe
2P -
1.0 MMBoe
2P -
7.2
MMBoe
3P -
1.6 MMBoe
3P -
13.6
MMBoe
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016 2017 2018 2019
SHELL
SHELL/ MARUBENI3
$116 MM
$61 MM
Paid out in Nov. 2012
Paid out in Oct. 2014
Net average production1 of 700 Boe/d
Net average production1 of 3,100 Boe/d
from Tahoe and 6 other fields.
from Fairway Field.
Reserves2:
1P -
0.8 MMBoe
Reserves2:
1P -
11.6 MMBoe
2P -
1.2 MMBoe
2P -
16.4 MMBoe
3P -
1.4 MMBoe
3P -
17.5 MMBoe
CALLON
$83 MM
Investments Post
Acquisition
Net average production1 of 800 Boe/d
from Medusa and 12 other fields.
Two exploration wells brought on
production in June 2015.
Reserves2:
1P -
2.0 MMBoe
2P -
3.5 MMBoe
3P -
5.8 MMBoe
EXXONMOBIL
$168 MM
Closed August 30, 2019
Potential to add incremental reserves with minimal capital by consolidating operations with additional upside from potential future drilling locations and facility modifications.
Reserves2:
1P -
77.0 MMBoe
2P -
90.0 MMBoe
3P -
106.9 MMBoe
1)
4th Quarter 2019 net average production.
2)
Year-End 2019 Reserve Report prepared by NSAI at SEC pricing at $55.85/BO and $2.58/Mmbtu.
3)
Fairway Field: acquired from Shell 8.9MMBoe 1P (12.8 MMBoe 2P) in 2011 for $43MM, acquired from Marubeni 5.2MMBoe 1P (5.8 MMBoe 2P) in 2014 for $18MM.
4)
Magnolia Field: acquired from ConocoPhillips 4.0MMBoe 1P (7.2 MMBoe 2P) in 2019 for $20MM, does not include announced purchase and sale agreement for remaining 25% working interest in field, expected to close 3/31/20.
Continued Sub-Salt Exploration and Development Success
349 "Mahogany" (WI: 100%, NRI 83.3%)1
Substantially expanded the size and depth of the field since 2011 by drilling/sidetracking 13 new producing locations
Stacked pay sands: At least six pay zones proven to be productive in field
Historically, main pay has been the P-Sand
In 2013, A-14 well logged over 370' of net oil pay in five zones & discovered the deep T-Sand
In 2016, A-18 well logged oil pay beneath the T-Sand in the
'U' Sand
In 2018, A-17 well, A-5 sidetrack and A-19 wells placed on production
In 1Q 2019, recompleted A-6 and acid stimulated A-18 wells
Successfully completed the A-6 S/T targeting the P-Sand and placed online in 4Q2019
Significantly increased field production rate since 2011
Quality inventory of future drilling projects
Exploiting reservoirs in P, Q, and T thru V - Sands
Extending reservoir limits both in depth and aerially
Seismic reprocessing underway in 2020
Rig demobed in 2019 to save cost while evaluating seismic
Except A-5 sidetrack: 30% WI currently.
Mahogany Platform
Additional Benefits:
Proven success in the field
Low risk projects
Spread rig costs over more projects
Add production from low-cost recompletion projects
Key Field Activities as of March 20201
MC 800 Gladden Deep
Water depth ~ 3,000 feet
Reached TD in 2Q'19, commercial success with 201' of net oil pay
Completed and brought online in September 2019; currently producing 4,360 Boe/d (89% oil)
SS 30 & 28
SS 28 #41 completed and placed online December 2019; currently producing 1,700 Boe/d
EC 321 Field
EC 321 B-8 S/T, successfully drilled, completed and online December 2019; currently producing 870 Boe/d
MC 582 (R/C)
MC 582 A-6, Online December 2019; currently producing 1,290 Boe/d
ST 311
ST 311 A-3, Online July 2019; currently producing 4,850 Boe/d
1) Daily production rates presented are gross, and all assets highlighted are part of Monza JV or eligible to be included in Monza JV.
20
Attractive Current Inventory
Selected Growth Prospects1
1 Exploration
10 Development
5 Exploration
1 Exploration
1 Development
4 Exploration
5 Exploration
1 Development
3 Exploration
5 Exploration
Significant Inventory of Drilling Opportunities
1)
Prospects related to lease sales 252 & 253 not listed on the map.
21
GOM Drilling Joint Venture
Secured $361.4 MM commitment for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the GOM with potential to upsize program over time with additional projects
Covers the total estimated cost of the 14 wells of $336 MM, plus contingency
Drilled and completed nine wells through December 31, 2019
W&T initially receives 30% of the net revenues from the drilling program wells for contributing 20% of the capital expenditures plus associated leases and providing access to available infrastructure
HarbourVest Partners and Baker Hughes/GE are the two largest JV interest owners
JV leverages BHGE's unique and flexible offering to potentially consolidate engineering, products and services and lower costs
Upon private investors achieving certain return thresholds, W&T's share of well net revenue increases to 38.4%
Allows W&T to develop its high return drilling inventory at a faster pace with a greatly reduced capital outlay and maintain flexibility to make acquisitions and pay down debt
JV structure expands W&T's access to well capitalized investors
Accelerates Development of High Return Inventory,
Leverages Capital Dollars and Maintains Financial Flexibility
Strategic Capital Allocation Plan
Maintain a Prudent Balance Sheet and Use Free Cash Flow to
Grow Opportunistically and Reduce Debt
Organic Projects
Debt Pay Down
Asset Acquisitions
Focus on high rate of return projects and fields with multiple drilling opportunities that can generate cash flow quickly. Utilize GOM expertise and new technologies to identify and develop projects. Evaluate potential for joint venture funding.
Use free cash flow to reduce
Pursue compelling producing
debt to protect our balance
assets generating cash flow at
sheet and maintain financial
attractive valuations with
flexibility.
upside potential and
optimization opportunities.
Generate Shareholder Value
Leveraging 36+ Years of GOM Acquisition Expertise
ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES
GOM Exits
Companies exiting the GOM provide a large inventory of accretive assets
ACQUISITION CRITERIA
Generating
Cash Flow
Strong current production rates with the opportunity to reduce operating expenses
Asset Sales
Financeable
Majors moving to ultra-deepwater
Large portion of reserve base is
and companies monetizing GOM
proved developed with solid
assets to fund onshore projects
probable/possible reserves
Consolidation
Identified
Opportunities
Upside
Under capitalized
Undrilled prospects, workover
or recomplete opportunities,
independents with sizeable
facility upgrades, secondary
undeveloped reserves
recovery projects
Gulf of Mexico Provides an Attractive, Large Acquisition Opportunity Set
24
25
Management Ownership1 - Among the Highest of Public E&P Companies2
40%
35%
30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
W&T Management Team has highest stock ownership
WTI
Ownership percentage of Named Executive Officers from 2019 company proxies, Data sources include IR Insights, Bloomberg & Company filings
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, see slide 42 for description of reconciling items to GAAP net income.
Excludes Acquisitions.
3) Using 2020 CAPEX Mid-point guidance of $20 MM
2020 Updated Capital Expenditure Budget
▪ Updated 2020 CAPEX guidance:
CAPEX Allocation1
▪ $15 - $25 MM
2020 updated CAPEX mid-point is ~85% less than the $126 MM spent in 2019
Reduction of CAPEX guidance has not changed the 2020 production guidance
2020 production guidance of 47,100 to
52,100 Boe/d is 16% to 28% higher than full year 2019
2020 updated P&A guidance:
$10 - $20 MM
25%28%
14%
15%
19%
Drilling
Facilities
Seismic, Leasehold & Other
Completions
Recompletions
Meaningfully Reducing 2020 CAPEX to Preserve Cash Flow
1)
Based on midpoint of 2020 FY guidance range.
Strong Cash Margins From Operational Excellence
Despite falling commodity prices in 2015 and 2016 putting pressure on realized price, WTI was able to take advantage of a favorable services environment to renegotiate long-term service contracts and reduce fixed costs, offsetting top-line margin pressure
As commodity prices rise from downturn lows, WTI continues to realize benefits from these continued lower service costs in the Gulf of Mexico
$50.00
$45.00
($/BOE)
$40.00
$35.00
Price
$30.00
$25.00
Realized
$20.00
$15.00
$10.00 $5.00
$-
Total
Lifting Costs: $/Boe 1
Cash
Margin:
$/Boe 2
Cash Margin %
Realized Price / Boe
59%
55%
50%
45%43%
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
$16.18
$14.70
$14.99
$17.57
$17.82
$13.16
$11.06
$18.03
$25.62
$17.81
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
Mid-point of 2020 Guidance for Lifting Cost Declines to $16.49 per BOE
1)
Lifting costs defined as cash G&A (excluding share-based compensation), LOE & Production Tax, and Transportation Costs.
30
2)
Cash Margin represents average realized sales price per Boe less total lifting costs.
Proactive Management of Asset Retirement Obligations
Undiscounted P&A Schedule1,2
(MM$)
Accelerating P&A To Capture
Low Costs…
WTI took advantage of low service cost
environments in 2016 and 2017 by bringing
forward upcoming P&A liabilities
…Resulting in Low ARO
Burden Over Next 3 Years
Average annual ARO liability of ~$21MM over 2020-2022
$112.8
$81.5
$74.3
$72.3
$72.4
$60.0
60%
$32.6
36%
$28.6
$29.6
$15.0
$19.7
$17.3
18%
19%
21%
$11.4
13%
12%
12%
Average
~9%
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023+
ARO as % of Total Capex
Net of amounts held in escrow (total of $15.8 MM); Additional P&A liability estimate of $414 MM from 2023-2046, with an average annual burden of ~$17 MM;
$15.1 MM of estimated total P&A liability after 2046.
2) As of year-end 2019 and includes Mobile Bay and Magnolia acquisitions.
Investment Highlights
Solid Margins and
Capital Discipline Lead
to Free Cash Flow
High Quality Asset
Base with Substantial
Low-Risk Upside
Strong Returns
Maintaining Good
Liquidity and Paying
Down Debt
Capital allocation to high return, quick payback projects allowed W&T to generate $232 MM of operating cash flow in 2019
2019 Adjusted EBITDA1 of $282.9 MM
Reduced 2020 Budget to ~$20 million due to lower prices to maximize financial flexibility
Inventory of lower risk/higher return projects, plus upside opportunities
Leveraging expertise of technical teams, combined with innovations to add value to existing assets
Captured ~$700 MM of probable and possible reserve upside with no additional capital required
Better seismic data is leading to better decisions and enhanced recoveries
Projects include high rate of return stacked-pay development with exploration components in very large known reservoirs
Optimizing operations has reduced LOE per Boe and D&C costs
Attractive acquisitions, platform drilling, subsea tiebacks to existing infrastructure and high-quality assets led to 3-year reserve replacement costs of $5.05/Boe
Surplus equipment and services in GOM allows for improved terms that significantly lowers drilling, development and asset retirement costs
~$204 MM in liquidity as of February 29, 2020
Reduced RBL by $25MM to $80MM as of 2/29/20
No long-term debt maturities until 2023
Strong balance sheet provides flexibility for the future
1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measures, see slide 42 for a reconciliation to GAAP net income.
Appendix
2020 Guidance (As of March 17, 2020)
1st Quarter
Full Year
Oil (MMBbls)
1.7
- 1.9
6.5
- 7.1
NGL's (MMBbls)
0.50
- 0.56
2.05
- 2.27
Natural Gas (BCF)
13.8 - 15.3
52.4 - 57.9
Total (MMBoe)
4.5
- 5.0
17.3
- 19.2
Total (Boed/d)
49,600
- 54,800
47,100
- 52,100
Lease Operating Expenses
$51.0 - $56.0 MM
$200 - $220 MM
G & T and Production Taxes
$8.3 - $9.2 MM
$33 - $37 MM
G & A
$15.5 - $17.0 MM
$56 - $62 MM
CAPEX
$15 - $25 MM
Cash Income Tax Rate
~0%
Hedging Strategy Protects Cash Flow Without Limiting Upside
And Allow Opportunity to Capture Potential Oil Price Increases
36
Significant Infrastructure Advantage
Platform Rig on infield production
Subsea tieback to existing
facility (EW 910 Area)
infrastructure (MC 800 Gladden)
147 existing structures provide a key advantage when evaluating/developing prospect opportunities
Economic Advantage
Reduces capital expenditures
Increases returns by generating cashflow quicker
Marketing contracts already in place
Provides revenue upside in potential Production Handling Agreements (PHA)
2018 $13.4 MM, 2019 $15.3 MM
W&T Owns Substantial Infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico
Mobile Bay Acquisition - XOM Producing Fields
Acquired nine working interest fields
108,000 gross acres
(95,600 net acres)
Initial production in 1988
Water depths of 10 - 50 ft
38
Mobile Bay Acquisition - Onshore Gas Treating Facilities
W&T - Yellowhammer Plant
ExxonMobil - Onshore Treating Facility
•
100% W&T ownership
•
Established 1991
•
200 MMcfd capacity
•
100% XOM ownership
•
50 MMcfd gross current throughput
•
Established 1993
•
420 MMcfd capacity
•
160 MMcfd gross current throughput
SS 349 Field ("Mahogany") Case Study
Mahogany Gross Production
BOEPD
100,000
10,700 BOEPD
in Dec '19
10,000
1,000
100
Jan-07
Jan-09
Jan-11
Jan-13
Jan-15
Jan-17
Jan-19
349 Field ("Mahogany")
WI: 100.0%, 360' Water Depth
1st commercially successful subsalt development in the Gulf of Mexico (initial production in 1997)
Originally purchased Amoco's interest in 2000
Purchased additional interest in 2004 & 2008
Cumulative purchase price of $175MM
Total Net Cash Flow (including capex) from final purchase date1 = $540 MM
Have increased value by:
Development and exploration drilling
Performing recompletes
Reworks and performance optimization
Current Reserves2
1P Reserves:
28.0
MMBoe
2P Reserves:
50.3
MMBoe
3P Reserves:
110.2
MMBoe
1) As of December 31, 2019.
2) As determined by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of December 31, 2019 based on SEC pricing.
Total E&P Deepwater Acquisition Case Study
BOEPD
Matterhorn and Virgo Gross Production
"Matterhorn" & "Virgo" Fields
10,000
▪
WI: 64% - 100%, 1,130' - 2,400' water depth
▪ Purchased from Total E&P, USA in 2010
▪
$115MM acquisition cost
▪ Total Net Cash Flow (including capex) from
final purchase date1 = $503 MM
Have increased value by:
‒
Drilling sidetracks
‒
Performing recompletes
1,000
‒
Instituting waterflood
‒ Entering processing arrangement ($58 million in
processing revenues received to date)
Current Reserves2
1P Reserves:
5.8
MMBoe
2P Reserves:
11.1
MMBoe
3P Reserves:
18.3
MMBoe
100
1/1/2010
1/1/2012
1/1/2014
1/1/2016
1/1/2018
1)
As of December 31, 2019.
2)
As determined by Netherland Sewell & Associates as of December 31, 2019 based on SEC pricing.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Certain financial information included in W&T's financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are "Adjusted Net Income" and "Adjusted EBITDA." Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used to determine the Company's incentive compensation awards. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus income tax (benefit) expense, net interest expense, and depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, excluding the unrealized commodity derivative gain or loss, amortization of derivative premium, bad debt reserve, litigation and other. W&T believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. The Company believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand W&T's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as W&T calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.
The following table presents a reconciliation of our net income to Adjusted EBITDA.
1)
Prior year reconciliation has been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income does not include the unrealized commodity derivative loss (gain), amortization of derivative premium, bad debt reserve, deferred tax benefit, gain on debt transactions, write-off contingent liability, litigation and other. Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods.
1)
Prior year reconciliation has been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
We refer to PV-10 as the present value of estimated future net revenues of proved reserves as calculated by our independent petroleum consultant using a discount rate of 10%. This amount includes projected revenues, estimated production costs and estimated future development costs and excludes ARO. We have also included PV-10 after ARO below. PV-10 after ARO includes the present value of ARO related to proved reserves using a 10% discount rate and no inflation of current costs. Neither PV-10 nor PV-10 after ARO are financial measures defined under GAAP; therefore, the following table reconciles these amounts to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures of PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO are relevant and useful for evaluating the relative monetary significance of oil and natural gas properties. PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO are used internally when assessing the potential return on investment related to oil and natural gas properties and in evaluating acquisition opportunities. We believe the use of pre-tax measures is valuable because there are many unique factors that can impact an individual company when estimating the amount of future income taxes to be paid. Management believes that the presentation of PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO provide useful information to investors because they are widely used by professional analysts and sophisticated investors in evaluating oil and natural gas companies. PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO are not measures of financial or operating performance under GAAP, nor are they intended to represent the current market value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves. PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows as defined under GAAP. Investors should not assume that PV-10, or PV-10 after ARO, from our proved oil and natural gas reserves shown above represent a current market value of our estimated oil and natural gas reserves.
The reconciliation of PV-10 and PV-10 after ARO to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows relating to our estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves is as follows (in millions):
December 31,
2019
Present value of estimated future net revenues (PV-10) ………………………………………………………
Present value of estimated ARO, discounted at 10% ………………………………………………………….
PV-10 after ARO ………………………………………………………………………………………………….
Future income taxes, discounted at 10% ……………………………………………………………………….
Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows1…………………………………………………..
$
1,303
$
(184.9)
$
1,117.6
$
(130.7)
$
986.9
1)
Company calculates Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows annually for 10-K filing.
