W&T Offshore to Participate in 31st Annual ROTH Conference

0
03/14/2019 | 05:23pm EDT

HOUSTON, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference to be held in Dana Point, California on March 18-19, 2019.  Janet Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and William Williford, Executive Vice President and General Manager Gulf of Mexico will participate in one of several planned E&P panels, as well as meet with investors attending the Conference.  An updated investor presentation prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted to the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com on Monday, March 18, 2019.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development.  The Company currently has working interests in 48 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 720,000 gross acres, including approximately 515,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 205,000 gross acres in the deepwater.  A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.  For more information on W&T Offshore, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:  

Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
apetrie@wtoffshore.com
713-297-8024

Janet Yang
EVP & CFO
investorrelations@wtoffshore.com
713-624-7326

WTI Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 522 M
EBIT 2019 123 M
Net income 2019 65,3 M
Debt 2019 411 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,36
P/E ratio 2020 12,49
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,05x
Capitalization 817 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tracy W. Krohn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Janet Yang Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen L. Schroeder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
S. James Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W&T OFFSHORE, INC.41.02%817
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.02%76 402
CNOOC LTD9.05%75 340
EOG RESOURCES INC.1.56%51 375
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION6.00%48 765
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD12.60%33 497
