Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  W&T Offshore, Inc.    WTI

W&T OFFSHORE, INC.

(WTI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

W&T Offshore to Participate in EnerCom's ‘The Oil and Gas Conference' 2019 in Denver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 04:45pm EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present at EnerCom’s ‘The Oil & Gas Conference’ in Denver on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and will also host one-on-one meetings.  The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the Investor Relations section of the site, under Presentations.  An updated investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the conference will be posted on the website on August 12, prior to the presentation.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development.  The Company currently has working interests in 47 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 710,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico, including approximately 490,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 220,000 gross acres in the deepwater.  A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.  For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
apetrie@wtoffshore.com
713-297-8024

Janet Yang
EVP & CFO
investorrelations@wtoffshore.com
713-624-7326

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
04:45pW&T Offshore to Participate in EnerCom's ‘The Oil and Gas Conference' ..
GL
08/01W&T OFFSHORE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/01W&T OFFSHORE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/01W&T : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31W&T OFFSHORE : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07/19W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Con..
GL
07/17W&T OFFSHORE INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/27W&T OFFSHORE INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
06/27W&T Offshore Announces Acquisition of Producing Properties in the Gulf of Mex..
GL
06/12W&T OFFSHORE : EnerCom Posts Schedule of Presenters for The Oil & Gas Conference..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 513 M
EBIT 2019 114 M
Net income 2019 -3,47 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 428x
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,09x
Capitalization 602 M
Chart W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
Duration : Period :
W&T Offshore, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends W&T OFFSHORE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,38  $
Last Close Price 4,28  $
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tracy W. Krohn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Janet Yang Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen L. Schroeder Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Virginia Boulet Independent Director
S. James Nelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
W&T OFFSHORE, INC.3.88%602
CNOOC LTD1.64%70 488
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.43%62 690
EOG RESOURCES INC.-5.45%47 856
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-16.62%38 300
ANADARKO PETROLEUM68.25%37 061
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group