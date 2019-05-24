Wabash National : Awards $120,000 in Scholarships to High School Graduates

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - May 24, 2019 -Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) has awarded 16 high school graduates with scholarships that, combined, represent a total award of $120,000. Wabash National is proud to support this year's scholarship winners who are all children of Wabash National employees across the United States.

'We are happy to support our employees and their families by providing financial assistance for college,' said Kristin Glazner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. 'We are very proud of these students and their achievements, and we wish them much success as they pursue their dreams.'

Established in 1990, scholarships are awarded to children of Wabash National employees who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and strong extracurricular involvement. This annual scholarship program, named the Richard J. Giromini Academic Scholarship Program in honor of former CEO and retiring board member and executive advisor Dick Giromini, provides each recipient with a one-time $5,000 or $25,000 scholarship award to help cover costs at any accredited college, university or technical school.

$25,000 scholarship recipients are:

Ethan Barber - Oregon City High School, Oregon City, OR

Madison Parker - McCutcheon High School, Lafayette, IN

$5,000 scholarship recipients are:

Charlotte Ayala - Central Catholic High School, Lafayette, IN

Olivia Campbell - McCutcheon High School, Lafayette, IN

Kaela Erwin - Clinton Prairie High School, Colfax, IN

Payton Fine - McCutcheon High School, Lafayette, IN

Gavin Jeffries - Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Savannah, GA

Kimberlee Kingma - Frankfort High School, Frankfort, IN

Morgan Knotts - Benton Central High School, West Lafayette, IN

Kirstin Lunde - Royall High School, Kendall, WI

Sarah Medina - Cleburne High School, Alvarado, TX

Madison Mehringer - Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg, IN

Lindsey Ross - William Henry Harrison High School, West Lafayette, IN

Emma Roswarski - Faith Christian High School, West Lafayette, IN

Allie Steinmetz - Little Falls High School, Little Falls, MN

Margaret Talbott - Bloomfield High School, Bloomfield, IN

All scholarship recipients were selected by a committee headed by Mr. Kirk Booe, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Tippecanoe School Corporation. Selection is based on a student's grade point average, SAT scores and extracurricular activities.