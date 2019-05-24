Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wabash National Corporation    WNC

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wabash National : Awards $120,000 in Scholarships to High School Graduates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 01:48pm EDT

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - May 24, 2019 -Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) has awarded 16 high school graduates with scholarships that, combined, represent a total award of $120,000. Wabash National is proud to support this year's scholarship winners who are all children of Wabash National employees across the United States.

'We are happy to support our employees and their families by providing financial assistance for college,' said Kristin Glazner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. 'We are very proud of these students and their achievements, and we wish them much success as they pursue their dreams.'

Established in 1990, scholarships are awarded to children of Wabash National employees who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and strong extracurricular involvement. This annual scholarship program, named the Richard J. Giromini Academic Scholarship Program in honor of former CEO and retiring board member and executive advisor Dick Giromini, provides each recipient with a one-time $5,000 or $25,000 scholarship award to help cover costs at any accredited college, university or technical school.

$25,000 scholarship recipients are:

  • Ethan Barber - Oregon City High School, Oregon City, OR
  • Madison Parker - McCutcheon High School, Lafayette, IN

$5,000 scholarship recipients are:

  • Charlotte Ayala - Central Catholic High School, Lafayette, IN
  • Olivia Campbell - McCutcheon High School, Lafayette, IN
  • Kaela Erwin - Clinton Prairie High School, Colfax, IN
  • Payton Fine - McCutcheon High School, Lafayette, IN
  • Gavin Jeffries - Savannah Christian Preparatory School, Savannah, GA
  • Kimberlee Kingma - Frankfort High School, Frankfort, IN
  • Morgan Knotts - Benton Central High School, West Lafayette, IN
  • Kirstin Lunde - Royall High School, Kendall, WI
  • Sarah Medina - Cleburne High School, Alvarado, TX
  • Madison Mehringer - Brownsburg High School, Brownsburg, IN
  • Lindsey Ross - William Henry Harrison High School, West Lafayette, IN
  • Emma Roswarski - Faith Christian High School, West Lafayette, IN
  • Allie Steinmetz - Little Falls High School, Little Falls, MN
  • Margaret Talbott - Bloomfield High School, Bloomfield, IN

All scholarship recipients were selected by a committee headed by Mr. Kirk Booe, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Tippecanoe School Corporation. Selection is based on a student's grade point average, SAT scores and extracurricular activities.

Disclaimer

Wabash National Corporation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 17:47:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
01:48pWABASH NATIONAL : Awards $120,000 in Scholarships to High School Graduates
PU
05/23WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05/22WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/21WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06WABASH NATIONAL : Earns 2018 Plant Safety Award
PU
05/01WABASH NATIONAL : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/01WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01WABASH : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
05/01Wabash National Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 331 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 90,0 M
Debt 2019 315 M
Yield 2019 1,84%
P/E ratio 2019 8,69
P/E ratio 2020 8,88
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 784 M
Chart WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wabash National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,2 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Martin C. Jischke Chairman
Jeffery L. Taylor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Richard J. Giromini Director
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION10.78%784
VOLVO16.60%29 912
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED23.45%5 033
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 874
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 898
JUNGHEINRICH AG11.12%1 359
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About