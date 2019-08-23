Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wabash National Corporation    WNC

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/22 06:30:00 pm
14.08 USD   -1.54%
06:46aWabash National Corporation Announces Board of Directors Appointment
GL
06:30aWabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/31WABASH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 06:30am EDT

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on October 24, 2019, to stockholders of record on October 3, 2019.

About Wabash National Corporation

Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985, the Company manufactures a diverse range of products including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Investor Relations
(765) 771-5805
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
06:46aWabash National Corporation Announces Board of Directors Appointment
GL
06:30aWabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/31WABASH NATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
07/31WABASH : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31WABASH NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
07/10CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CNTNRS GP : Trailers Market - Trailers, Dump Trailers..
AQ
07/09WABASH NATIONAL : Gruau Refrigerated Inserts Now Available from Supreme
PU
07/08Wabash National Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
07/02WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 340 M
EBIT 2019 148 M
Net income 2019 92,8 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,27%
P/E ratio 2019 8,43x
P/E ratio 2020 9,23x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 767 M
Chart WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wabash National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 14,08  $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Martin C. Jischke Chairman
Jeffery L. Taylor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Richard J. Giromini Director
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION7.65%767
VOLVO11.21%27 143
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%4 822
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED1.72%4 156
JUNGHEINRICH AG-13.92%2 239
KYOKUTO KAIHATSU KOGYO CO LTD-13.04%450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group