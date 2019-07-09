Wabash National : Gruau Refrigerated Inserts Now Available from Supreme

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - July 9, 2019 -Supreme®, a Wabash National company, today announced it has added Gruau refrigerated inserts to its upfit solutions for cargo vans. The Gruau insert is a complete refrigeration upfit solution that includes lightweight, low-profile modules designed for efficient climate control while retaining maximum cargo space and preserving the van's exterior.

Gruau, a family-owned company based in Laval, France, is a global leader in the upfit and truck body markets. Its refrigerated insert system is a FSMA-compliant delivery solution for vans, and it allows customers to select from several different manufacturers for telematics and the temperature control system. Not only does the Gruau insert help customers maintain compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), it also provides pre-cooling and temperature control data with an integrated telematics system.

'At Wabash National, innovation is in our DNA. We're giving customers more choices for longer-lasting equipment with the Gruau refrigerated insert solution,' said Jerry Hughes, product manager. 'We believe customers will find the Gruau system holds temperature better than foam-in-place bodies, has better durability, and provides a lower total cost of operation for our customers.'

Gruau refrigerated inserts are available at Supreme Upfit Solutions and Service facilities in Texas and Georgia for customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

For questions about Gruau inserts, please contact Jerry Hughes at jerry.hughes@wabashnational.com or visit gruau-usa.com. Learn more about Supreme solutions for final mile delivery at supremecorp.com.