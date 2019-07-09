Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wabash National Corporation    WNC

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wabash National : Gruau Refrigerated Inserts Now Available from Supreme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - July 9, 2019 -Supreme®, a Wabash National company, today announced it has added Gruau refrigerated inserts to its upfit solutions for cargo vans. The Gruau insert is a complete refrigeration upfit solution that includes lightweight, low-profile modules designed for efficient climate control while retaining maximum cargo space and preserving the van's exterior.

Gruau, a family-owned company based in Laval, France, is a global leader in the upfit and truck body markets. Its refrigerated insert system is a FSMA-compliant delivery solution for vans, and it allows customers to select from several different manufacturers for telematics and the temperature control system. Not only does the Gruau insert help customers maintain compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), it also provides pre-cooling and temperature control data with an integrated telematics system.

'At Wabash National, innovation is in our DNA. We're giving customers more choices for longer-lasting equipment with the Gruau refrigerated insert solution,' said Jerry Hughes, product manager. 'We believe customers will find the Gruau system holds temperature better than foam-in-place bodies, has better durability, and provides a lower total cost of operation for our customers.'

Gruau refrigerated inserts are available at Supreme Upfit Solutions and Service facilities in Texas and Georgia for customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

For questions about Gruau inserts, please contact Jerry Hughes at jerry.hughes@wabashnational.com or visit gruau-usa.com. Learn more about Supreme solutions for final mile delivery at supremecorp.com.

Disclaimer

Wabash National Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 17:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
01:55pWABASH NATIONAL : Gruau Refrigerated Inserts Now Available from Supreme
PU
07/08Wabash National Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
07/02WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08WABASH NATIONAL : Canada in Partnership with GoRight Expands Again with New Deal..
AQ
05/24WABASH NATIONAL : Awards $120,000 in Scholarships to High School Graduates
PU
05/23WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05/22WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/21WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06WABASH NATIONAL : Earns 2018 Plant Safety Award
PU
05/01WABASH NATIONAL : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 330 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 89,5 M
Debt 2019 315 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 9,59x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 859 M
Chart WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wabash National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,6  $
Last Close Price 15,5  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Martin C. Jischke Chairman
Jeffery L. Taylor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Richard J. Giromini Director
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION18.96%862
VOLVO27.47%31 646
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 318
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED13.79%4 710
JUNGHEINRICH AG13.66%3 001
KYOKUTO KAIHATSU KOGYO CO LTD1.15%524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About