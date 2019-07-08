Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wabash National Corporation    WNC

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wabash National Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call to review and discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website, www.wabashnational.com, under the subheading "Events." The conference call will be accessible by dialing 844-778-4139, conference ID 7848058. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year following the date of the call. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website under the subheading "Events."

Wabash National’s earnings press release, the earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website by 7:00 a.m. EDT on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

About Wabash National Corporation
Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985 in Lafayette, Indiana, the company manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Investor Relations
(765) 771-5805
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
04:31pWabash National Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
07/02WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/08WABASH NATIONAL : Canada in Partnership with GoRight Expands Again with New Deal..
AQ
05/24WABASH NATIONAL : Awards $120,000 in Scholarships to High School Graduates
PU
05/23WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05/22WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
05/21WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06WABASH NATIONAL : Earns 2018 Plant Safety Award
PU
05/01WABASH NATIONAL : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/01WABASH NATIONAL CORP /DE : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 330 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 89,5 M
Debt 2019 315 M
Yield 2019 2,06%
P/E ratio 2019 9,63x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 862 M
Chart WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wabash National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,6  $
Last Close Price 15,6  $
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Martin C. Jischke Chairman
Jeffery L. Taylor Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Richard J. Giromini Director
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION18.96%862
VOLVO26.78%31 646
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 318
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED14.66%4 710
JUNGHEINRICH AG14.97%3 001
KYOKUTO KAIHATSU KOGYO CO LTD3.17%524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About