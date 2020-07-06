Log in
Wabash National Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/06/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) today announced that it will webcast its quarterly earnings conference call to review and discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website, www.wabashnational.com, under the subheading "Events". The conference call will be accessible by dialing 844-778-4139, conference ID 5580198. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year following the date of the call. Access to the replay will be available on the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website under the subheading "Events".

Wabash National’s earnings press release, earnings slides and any other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Wabash National’s website by 7:00 a.m. ET on the date of the earnings call and will remain available following the call.

About Wabash National Corporation
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Investor Relations
(765) 490-5664
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 395 M - -
Net income 2020 -124 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,32x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 900
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Wabash National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,70 $
Last Close Price 10,11 $
Spread / Highest target 58,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Larry J. Magee Chairman
Michael N. Pettit Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
John E. Kunz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION-31.18%534
AB VOLVO-5.16%32 460
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED37.79%7 944
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.17.92%6 906
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.38.76%2 952
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-3.72%2 374
