Wabash National : Supreme Delivers More to Refrigerated Carriers in 2020

Supreme Delivers More to Refrigerated Carriers in 2020

New Kold King truck body and FSMA-compliant Gruau insert give refrigerated carriers better solutions with less weight and more thermal efficiency

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Feb. 27, 2020 - Supreme®, a leading North American provider of final mile equipment, delivers more solutions for refrigerated carriers with its new Kold King truck body and Gruau refrigerated insert for cargo vans, both of which will be shown at NTEA's Work Truck Show in Indianapolis March 4-6, 2020.

'The Supreme brand our customers have trusted for more than 40 years is better than ever as part of the Wabash National family. By combining Supreme's 40+ years of extensive knowledge in the final mile industry with Wabash National's R&D capabilities, advanced composite technologies and manufacturing excellence, we're able to deliver engineered solutions built to perform and last longer,' said Tim Marling, vice president of product and business development for Wabash National's Final Mile Products business.

The new Kold King refrigerated truck body is 200 pounds lighter and up to 25 percent more thermally efficient, delivering more payload, less fuel consumption and fewer TRU hours. In addition, its smooth, seamless interior liner provides a brighter, more durable food-grade surface. The overall design significantly reduces potential leak points and water intrusion, and its damage-resistant, one-piece header reduces downtime.

In addition to industry-leading refrigerated truck bodies, Supreme offers state-of-the-art cargo van insulated inserts available for all of the major OEMs through a partnership with Gruau. The Gruau insert is a FSMA-compliant, complete refrigeration upfit solution that includes lightweight, low-profile modules designed for efficient climate control while retaining maximum cargo space and preserving the van's exterior. The system improves thermal efficiency up to 20 percent compared to other refrigerated vans and increases the life of the reefer unit through more efficient temperature maintenance. In addition, since the insert is a modular system, there is no mold or foam degradation to worry about. That's why customers choose Gruau's refrigerated insert system as their FSMA-compliant delivery solution for vans.

'We work alongside our customers to deliver the best-fit solutions for their operations because our mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile,' Marling said. 'The new Kold King truck body and Gruau insert are just the latest in our commitment to changing how the world reaches you.'

Learn more about refrigerated solutions for final mile delivery in Supreme's booth #1531 at the Work Truck Show or visit SupremeCorp.com.