WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

(WNC)
Wabash National : Supreme Delivers More to Refrigerated Carriers in 2020

02/27/2020
Lafayette, IN,
27
February
2020
|
08:29 PM
America/New_York
Supreme Delivers More to Refrigerated Carriers in 2020
New Kold King truck body and FSMA-compliant Gruau insert give refrigerated carriers better solutions with less weight and more thermal efficiency

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Feb. 27, 2020 - Supreme®, a leading North American provider of final mile equipment, delivers more solutions for refrigerated carriers with its new Kold King truck body and Gruau refrigerated insert for cargo vans, both of which will be shown at NTEA's Work Truck Show in Indianapolis March 4-6, 2020.

'The Supreme brand our customers have trusted for more than 40 years is better than ever as part of the Wabash National family. By combining Supreme's 40+ years of extensive knowledge in the final mile industry with Wabash National's R&D capabilities, advanced composite technologies and manufacturing excellence, we're able to deliver engineered solutions built to perform and last longer,' said Tim Marling, vice president of product and business development for Wabash National's Final Mile Products business.

The new Kold King refrigerated truck body is 200 pounds lighter and up to 25 percent more thermally efficient, delivering more payload, less fuel consumption and fewer TRU hours. In addition, its smooth, seamless interior liner provides a brighter, more durable food-grade surface. The overall design significantly reduces potential leak points and water intrusion, and its damage-resistant, one-piece header reduces downtime.

In addition to industry-leading refrigerated truck bodies, Supreme offers state-of-the-art cargo van insulated inserts available for all of the major OEMs through a partnership with Gruau. The Gruau insert is a FSMA-compliant, complete refrigeration upfit solution that includes lightweight, low-profile modules designed for efficient climate control while retaining maximum cargo space and preserving the van's exterior. The system improves thermal efficiency up to 20 percent compared to other refrigerated vans and increases the life of the reefer unit through more efficient temperature maintenance. In addition, since the insert is a modular system, there is no mold or foam degradation to worry about. That's why customers choose Gruau's refrigerated insert system as their FSMA-compliant delivery solution for vans.

'We work alongside our customers to deliver the best-fit solutions for their operations because our mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile,' Marling said. 'The new Kold King truck body and Gruau insert are just the latest in our commitment to changing how the world reaches you.'

Learn more about refrigerated solutions for final mile delivery in Supreme's booth #1531 at the Work Truck Show or visit SupremeCorp.com.

Wabash National Corporation: Changing How the World Reaches You

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company's mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Disclaimer

Wabash National Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 20:21:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 093 M
EBIT 2020 108 M
Net income 2020 63,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,02%
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
P/E ratio 2021 7,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,29x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,28x
Capitalization 598 M
Managers
NameTitle
Brent L. Yeagy President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Martin C. Jischke Chairman
Michael N. Pettit Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Scott K. Sorensen Independent Director
Larry J. Magee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION-23.35%598
VOLVO1.18%33 507
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.3.73%5 902
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-2.65%5 200
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-12.98%2 076
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD.1.39%1 548
