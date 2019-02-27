Log in
WABCO : Car parts firm ZF Friedrichshafen considers Wabco takeover - source

0
02/27/2019 | 01:30pm EST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen is considering a takeover of U.S. rival Wabco, a person close to the matter said on Wednesday, confirming a report by newspaper Handelsblatt.

ZF Friedrichshafen's supervisory board has already discussed a potential acquisition of Wabco, the paper reported, citing financial sources.

Shares in brakes maker Wabco, which had a market capitalisation on Tuesday of $6.2 billion, rose 10 percent on the report.

"ZF regularly reviews strategic options for action, including acquisitions, but there is no decision in this direction," a company spokesman said.

ZF has done large acquisitions in the past and in 2014 bought TRW Automotive for $13.5 billion to expand into the potentially lucrative self-driving car market.

In June, ZF Chief Executive Wolf-Henning Scheider, when asked if Wabco could still be of interest, said that brakes were not a priority for ZF at the moment as it focuses on the switch to electric and autonomous driving.

ZF plans to invest more than 12 billion euros into e-mobility and autonomous driving.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Edward Taylor and Jane Merriman)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 903 M
EBIT 2019 520 M
Net income 2019 377 M
Debt 2019 365 M
Yield 2019 0,04%
P/E ratio 2019 16,29
P/E ratio 2020 15,41
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 6 204 M
Chart WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
WABCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 130 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Esculier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer
Christian Brenneke Chief Technology Officer
Milan Kumar Chief Information Officer
Juergen W. K. Gromer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.12.49%6 204
KOMATSU LTD24.93%25 002
PACCAR21.61%24 038
KUBOTA CORP0.30%17 022
CNH INDUSTRIAL21.61%14 790
EPIROC10.76%11 890
