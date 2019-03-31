Log in
WABCO HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of WABCO Holdings Inc. - WBC

0
03/31/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) (“WABCO”) to ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of WABCO will receive only $136.50 in cash for each share of WABCO that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wbc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 895 M
EBIT 2019 508 M
Net income 2019 374 M
Debt 2019 365 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
P/E ratio 2020 16,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,79x
Capitalization 6 773 M
Chart WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
WABCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 136 $
Spread / Average Target 3,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Esculier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer
Christian Brenneke Chief Technology Officer
Milan Kumar Chief Information Officer
Juergen W. K. Gromer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.22.82%6 773
PACCAR19.48%23 630
KOMATSU LTD13.01%22 538
KUBOTA CORP5.13%17 779
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV15.49%13 876
EPIROC AB11.95%12 048
