Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WABCO Holdings Inc.    WBC

WABCO HOLDINGS INC.

(WBC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WABCO : Launches New Cloud-Based Vehicle Monitoring and Trailer Diagnostics Solution to Support the Transport Industry's Digital Transition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

BERN, Switzerland and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 17, 2019 - WABCO, the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it will launch its new advanced trailer monitoring and remote diagnostics solution, TX-TRAILERPULSE™, in June 2019.

WABCO's TX-TRAILERPULSE is a trailer-focused Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solution which combines real-time track and trace functionality with additional remote trailer health and diagnostic information. The solution is the first of its kind, combining both trailer tracking and advanced remote diagnostic in one solution at a price level which allows fleet-wide deployment across all trailer types.

Complementing WABCO's comprehensive fleet management solutions, the system can be easily installed as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) fitment or as a retrofit option for fleets. The solution enables fleet operators, as well as trailer leasing and rental companies, to better track, maintain and manage their assets, wherever these may be.

'An incredible 70 percent of today's operational trailers in Europe are not equipped with any form of connectivity solution,' said Philippe Colpron, WABCO Vice President and Fleet Solutions Global Business Leader. 'TX-TRAILERPULSE offers a cost-effective way to optimally track and manage trailers and is agnostic to the trailer type, enabling fleets with mixed cargo to apply the technology.'

'We are achieving this by building on the strength of IoT and the power of cloud connectivity, enabling our customers to better optimize vehicle maintenance schedules and increase fleet operational productivity,' added Colpron.

Directly connected to the trailer electronic braking system (TEBS), the solution captures and processes TEBS and trailer diagnostics data via the web-based TX-TRAILERFIT™ portal, which assesses the technical health of the trailer and can provide, for example, root cause indication and repair hints. Additionally, users can monitor the TEBS' use over a trailer's lifetime and check critical TEBS events. Health and diagnostics insights can be shared easily and securely with workshops and service partners building a digitally connected repair and maintenance chain, creating a direct positive impact on the total uptime of fleet vehicles.

Vehicles already equipped with WABCO's advanced TX-SKY™ fleet management solution can easily integrate TX-TRAILERPULSE into their existing back-office platform, enabled by advanced IoT and cloud computing technologies. TX-TRAILERPULSE enables operators to see, manage and control their vehicles and operations from a central point.

WABCO has already secured its first customer, ahead of the product's commercial launch in June. French transport company Dom'Azur, which specializes in heavy duty transport with a focus on the transportation of exceptional loads, will equip its fleet with WABCO's new digital system.

'There is currently no comparable solution on the market,' said Bertrand Vivier, CEO at Dom'Azur. 'We expect the rich functionalities of TX-TRAILERPULSE to optimize the use of our trailers and also our trailer maintenance flow. This will help us to maximize our fleet's uptime significantly.'

'As the industry evolves, we are working to stay ahead of change - supporting our customers to transition, benefit from, and be successful in an ever-evolving transportation world,' said Philippe Colpron. 'TX-TRAILERPULSE is a direct response to the current market demand for such advanced, cost-efficient, digital fleet management systems.'

'This proves once more that WABCO occupies a unique position as a reliable, future-focused partner to the commercial road transportation ecosystem, enabling fleets to be leaner, greener and safer in their daily operations,' added Colpron.

Philippe Colpron presented the solution to the cloud computing community at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Benelux Summit in Amsterdam today, 17 April 2019. The AWS Summits brings together technologists, leaders and experts from across industries to showcase flexible, reliable and scalable solutions that utilize cloud computing technology. TX-TRAILERPULSE illustrates how WABCO is supporting the digital transformation of the transport industry and its entire eco-system through state-of-the-art IoT and web-based solutions.

Press Photo / Caption: WABCO launches its new digital fleet management system, TX-TRAILERPULSE™, combining real-time track and trace functionality with additional trailer health and diagnostic information.

About WABCO

WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully 'Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence' to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle's journey - on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO's differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2018, WABCO reported sales of over $3.8 billion and has more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com.

WABCO global media contact

Nina Friedmann, +49 69 719 168 171, wabco@klenkhoursch.de


Disclaimer

WABCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
12:28pWABCO : Launches New Cloud-Based Vehicle Monitoring and Trailer Diagnostics Solu..
PU
04/15WABCO : Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Agr..
AQ
04/12WABCO HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/12WABCO Cancels First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Following Merger Ag..
GL
04/09WeissLaw LLP Investigates WABCO Holdings, Inc.
PR
04/03WABCO : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
04/02WABCO HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
04/02WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
GL
03/31WABCO HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
03/29WABCO : to be Acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen for $136.50 per Share in Cash
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 903 M
EBIT 2019 508 M
Net income 2019 368 M
Debt 2019 364 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,09
P/E ratio 2020 17,03
EV / Sales 2019 1,85x
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
Capitalization 6 846 M
Chart WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
WABCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 137 $
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Esculier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer
Christian Brenneke Chief Technology Officer
Milan Kumar Chief Information Officer
Juergen W. K. Gromer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.24.15%6 846
PACCAR23.14%24 771
KOMATSU LTD22.29%24 150
KUBOTA CORP4.83%17 556
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV27.19%15 399
EPIROC AB16.94%12 701
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About