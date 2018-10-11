WABCO : Opens First Distribution Center in Turkey; State-of-the-Art Facility Significantly Enhances WABCO’s Support for Turkey’s Aftermarket Customers and Trailer Builders

ISTANBUL, Turkey, October 11, 2018 - WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today officially opened its first Distribution Center in Turkey.

Underlining WABCO's continued commitment to Turkey and its significant investment in the region, the 2,000 square meter (21,500 square feet) state-of-the-art facility, based in Istanbul, enhances the distribution capabilities for WABCO's extensive portfolio of technologies and services to support the needs of local aftermarket customers, original equipment manufacturers and trailer builders in the country. Continuing its 36-year collaboration with Intermobil, its exclusive representative, fourth party logistics provider and supply chain management partner in Turkey, WABCO will further build its local customer relationships through improved product availability, quicker response times and local customer service excellence.

Established in Turkey since 1982, WABCO has forged deep relationships across the Turkish commercial vehicle industry, which includes some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. WABCO's investment in Turkey has grown significantly in recent years. In 2011, WABCO opened an International Sourcing and Purchasing Office in Istanbul which currently purchases over $50 million of commodities annually, ranging from metals to rubber and casting to forging, as well as assembly parts sourced from over 20 Turkish suppliers.

Inaugurated today at a grand opening event hosted by Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Distribution Center was unveiled to an audience of guest customers, industry representatives, central government officials, suppliers and partners and WABCO employees.

'Powerfully demonstrating our commitment to Turkey and building on our major $50 million annual spend in the country, we strongly believe that our investment in this cutting-edge new Distribution Center will help further contribute to the growth of the commercial vehicle industry in the region,' said Nicolas Bardot, WABCO Chief Supply Chain Officer, speaking at the opening ceremony.

'In addition to enabling WABCO to significantly increase access to our extensive portfolio of advanced products and services to our aftermarket customers and trailer builders in Turkey, these investments will help foster even closer relationships with local suppliers to deliver further value creation and differentiation for our customers,' added Nick Rens, WABCO President EMEA.

