WABCO : Opens First Distribution Center in Turkey; State-of-the-Art Facility Significantly Enhances WABCO’s Support for Turkey’s Aftermarket Customers and Trailer Builders

10/11/2018 | 12:38pm CEST

ISTANBUL, Turkey, October 11, 2018 - WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today officially opened its first Distribution Center in Turkey.

Underlining WABCO's continued commitment to Turkey and its significant investment in the region, the 2,000 square meter (21,500 square feet) state-of-the-art facility, based in Istanbul, enhances the distribution capabilities for WABCO's extensive portfolio of technologies and services to support the needs of local aftermarket customers, original equipment manufacturers and trailer builders in the country. Continuing its 36-year collaboration with Intermobil, its exclusive representative, fourth party logistics provider and supply chain management partner in Turkey, WABCO will further build its local customer relationships through improved product availability, quicker response times and local customer service excellence.

Established in Turkey since 1982, WABCO has forged deep relationships across the Turkish commercial vehicle industry, which includes some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. WABCO's investment in Turkey has grown significantly in recent years. In 2011, WABCO opened an International Sourcing and Purchasing Office in Istanbul which currently purchases over $50 million of commodities annually, ranging from metals to rubber and casting to forging, as well as assembly parts sourced from over 20 Turkish suppliers.

Inaugurated today at a grand opening event hosted by Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Distribution Center was unveiled to an audience of guest customers, industry representatives, central government officials, suppliers and partners and WABCO employees.

'Powerfully demonstrating our commitment to Turkey and building on our major $50 million annual spend in the country, we strongly believe that our investment in this cutting-edge new Distribution Center will help further contribute to the growth of the commercial vehicle industry in the region,' said Nicolas Bardot, WABCO Chief Supply Chain Officer, speaking at the opening ceremony.

'In addition to enabling WABCO to significantly increase access to our extensive portfolio of advanced products and services to our aftermarket customers and trailer builders in Turkey, these investments will help foster even closer relationships with local suppliers to deliver further value creation and differentiation for our customers,' added Nick Rens, WABCO President EMEA.

About WABCO

WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully 'Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence' to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle's journey - on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO's differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com and, for WABCO's 2017 Annual Report, visit ar.wabco-auto.com.

WABCO global media contact

Nina Friedmann, +49 69 719 168 171, wabco@klenkhoursch.de


Disclaimer

WABCO Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 10:37:12 UTC
