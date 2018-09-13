Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WABCO Holdings Inc.    WBC

WABCO HOLDINGS INC. (WBC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WABCO Presents Prototype of Industry’s First Electric Trailer at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018; Unveils How Its Technology Leadership for Trailers Is ‘Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence’ to Improve Efficiency and Fuel Economy for Fleets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:01pm CEST

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) (www.wabco-auto.com), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it will present its prototype of the industry’s first electric trailer developed to maximize operating efficiency and lower fuel consumption. WABCO’s new electric trailer equipped with an electric motor and its associated control system – named eTrailer – marks the commercial vehicle industry’s first prototype that uniquely connects truck and trailer vehicle controls.

WABCO will display its new eTrailer at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018, one of the industry’s largest and most worldwide trade shows, in Hanover, Germany from September 20 to 27.

WABCO’s industry-leading eTrailer prototype uses an intelligent electric motor control to recuperate electric energy during braking, which can then be reutilized to power the vehicle’s traction or to operate onboard electric auxiliaries.

Commercial fleet operators will be able to connect eTrailer to a truck equipped with WABCO’s intelligent braking and stability control systems, which could maximize operating efficiency of the truck-trailer combination.

In addition, WABCO estimates that its eTrailer could deliver fuel savings up to 20 percent on short haul routes and up to 10 percent for long hauls.

“As a top-tier supplier, WABCO is unique in providing trailer technologies that propel trailer and truck builders into the future of vehicle electrification as exemplified by eTrailer,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President, Trailer, Aftermarket, Digital Customer Services and Off Highway Division. “This breakthrough demonstrates our differentiation by connecting truck and trailer vehicle intelligence, and it confirms WABCO in pole position as a development partner for electrification of trailers, particularly within chassis and drivetrain components.”

“WABCO’s eTrailer further differentiates by targeting best-in-class energy recuperation in any possible mode of operation,” said Dr. Christian Brenneke, WABCO Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering. “WABCO is mobilizing the increasing intelligence onboard and between trailers and trucks to empower fleets to gain further efficiency and improve fuel economy while reducing CO2 and noise emissions.”

WABCO has decades of experience and domain expertise in developing and delivering commercial vehicle efficiency technologies. In particular, WABCO’s e-Trailer innovation extends the range of WABCO solutions available for improved fuel economy among commercial fleets. For example, trucks and trailers equipped with current WABCO OptiFlow™ aerodynamic technologies can already achieve fuel savings up to 7 percent.

As of today, a tractor-trailer equipped with efficiency-related technologies from WABCO’s portfolio of industry-leading innovations can increase fuel economy up to 20 percent while reducing emissions. These WABCO innovations include technologies such as OptiFlow aerodynamics for trailers, OptiDrive™ automated manual transmission, OptiRide™ electronically controlled air suspension, c-comp™ clutch compressor, FuelGuard™ electronic air processing unit and OptiPace™ predictive economic cruise control.

WABCO at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018
WABCO will showcase its industry-leading technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles worldwide at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018. This includes the latest technologies in braking, advanced driver assistance, fleet management solutions and aerodynamics.

Visit WABCO in Hall 16 at Booth B10
Deutsche Messe Exhibition Grounds, 30521 Hannover, Germany
Press Day: September 19, 2018
Public Days: September 20 - 27, 2018, 9 AM – 6 PM CET
For more information about WABCO’s participation at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018, please visit

WABCO Press Conference
WABCO’s press conference will be held on September 19 from 1:45 to 2:10 PM CET in the Convention Center, Rooms 13 and 14.

WABCO’s Live Demonstrations at ‘New Mobility World’
For the duration of IAA 2018, WABCO’s e-Trailer will be on display at the “New Mobility World Live,” showcasing the company’s powerful prototype of the industry’s first electric trailer that fully integrates the management of braking, stability and traction for both the trailer and the towing truck.

WABCO will also conduct a number of demonstrations each day that feature its newest trailer cargo management and security solutions as well as its latest aerodynamic technologies.

Visit these demonstrations in the outdoor exhibition area, north of Hall 26.

WABCO’s Speaker at ‘New Mobility World’ Forum
Forum Event: The New Era of Smart Data and Intelligent Telematics
Topic: Applying Intelligent Vehicle Technologies to Fight Cargo Crime
Speaker: Christiaan Verschueren, Vice President, Trailer Systems, WABCO
Date: September 27
Time: 10:00 to 11:00 AM CET
Location: Pavilion 11, Section D

About WABCO
WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully “Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence” to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle’s journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO’s differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com and, for WABCO’s 2017 Annual Report, visit ar.wabco-auto.com.  

WABCO global media contact
Nina Friedmann, +49 69 719 168 171, wabco@klenkhoursch.de

WABCO investors and analysts contact
Sean Deason, +1 248 270 9287, investorrelations@wabco-auto.com

 

WABCO.PNG


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
01:01pWABCO Presents Prototype of Industry’s First Electric Trailer at IAA Co..
GL
12:31pWABCO Launches Industry’s First Global Modular Braking Platform for Tra..
GL
12:01pWABCO : Displays Global Technology Leadership at IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018; S..
AQ
09/12WABCO HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
09/12WABCO Provides Update within 2018 EPS Guidance Range Reflecting the Impact of..
GL
09/11WABCO : Showcases Advanced Aftermarket Solutions at Automechanika Frankfurt 2018..
PU
09/08WABCO : Accelerates Global Industry Conversion to Advanced Single-Piston Air Dis..
AQ
09/07WABCO Accelerates Global Industry Conversion to Advanced Single-Piston Air Di..
GL
08/25WABCO : to supply safety technology for Hino's new heavy trucks
AQ
08/24WABCO : Enters Into Strategic Partnership with Hino Trucks to Supply Braking and..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (09/12/2018) 
09/12WABCO falls sharply after guidance update 
07/27Signs Of Life For Strattec 
07/25Auto supplier sector on watch 
07/19WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) CEO, Jacques Esculier on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 928 M
EBIT 2018 545 M
Net income 2018 392 M
Debt 2018 324 M
Yield 2018 0,05%
P/E ratio 2018 16,09
P/E ratio 2019 14,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,66x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 6 194 M
Chart WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
WABCO Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WABCO HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 147 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Esculier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer
Christian Brenneke Chief Technology Officer
Milan Kumar Chief Information Officer
Juergen W. K. Gromer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.-18.41%6 194
KOMATSU LTD-27.71%26 163
PACCAR-2.84%24 412
KUBOTA CORP-24.92%18 907
CNH INDUSTRIAL-8.77%16 135
KION GROUP-25.15%7 395
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.