WABCO HOLDINGS INC. (WBC)
WABCO Signs $230 Million Agreement to Equip Premium Passenger Car Manufacturer with Innovative Air Suspension Technology

02/04/2019 | 06:31am EST

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) (www.wabco-auto.com), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement to develop and supply innovative air suspension technology for one of the world’s largest manufacturers of premium passenger cars, based in Europe.

Under this latest 10-year agreement, WABCO will develop and deliver an innovative air supply module along with control software to operate a range of air suspension system configurations for one of the manufacturer’s high-volume global premium passenger car platforms.

Air suspension is now a standard feature on most of the manufacturer’s electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, so WABCO will support a 30% increase in air suspension production volumes compared to the manufacturer’s preceding car platform. Further enhancing driving comfort and improved vehicle safety, air suspension systems automatically adjust the vehicle to the optimum ride height, independent of the vehicle’s load. This is particularly important for electric vehicles to ensure sufficient ground clearance levels are maintained to protect their batteries.

WABCO’s high performance air supply module includes its advanced compressors with an integrated air dryer and air intake filter, acoustic and vibration isolation system, as well as an air-flow distribution valve-block that controls air spring actuation. WABCO’s air supply modules follow the open system principle, enabling virtual silence during operation due to the substantially improved acoustics of WABCO compressors and its optimized isolation within the vehicle structure.

“We are proud that this major European manufacturer has continued to put its faith in WABCO for its latest premium passenger car platform,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President, EMEA. “With premium car customers increasingly valuing air suspension as standard equipment, we are delighted that our leading air suspension technologies continue to support advanced driving capabilities, enhancing driving comfort and vehicle safety.”

With almost 40 years experience in the design and production of air supply modules and control technologies for vehicle manufacturers world-wide, WABCO’s innovative air suspension systems for passenger cars offer state-of-the-art vehicle system integration.

About WABCO
WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully “Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence” to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle’s journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO’s differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2017, WABCO reported sales of $3.3 billion and has nearly 15,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com and, for WABCO’s 2017 Annual Report, visit ar.wabco-auto.com.

WABCO global media contact
Nina Friedmann, +49 69 719 168 171, wabco@klenkhoursch.de

WABCO investors and analysts contact
Sean Deason, +1 248 270 9287, investorrelations@wabco-auto.com

 

WABCO Logo_Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
