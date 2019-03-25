Log in
WABCO HOLDINGS INC.

(WBC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/22 04:02:02 pm
143.36 USD   -0.79%
WABCO's Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Set for April 26

03/25/2019 | 06:31am EDT

BRUSSELS, Belgium, March 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) (www.wabco-auto.com), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, will hold its Q1 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Jacques Esculier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Fioroni, Chief Financial Officer, will review the company’s financial performance for the period.

The call will be webcast at ir.wabco-auto.com where the press release and financial information will be available under “WABCO Q1 2019 Results”.

The call is also accessible by telephone in listen only mode. The dial-in number is +1 408 940 3818 and the U.S. toll-free dial-in number is 877 844 0834. A replay of the call will be available from Noon Eastern Time on April 26, 2019 until Noon Eastern Time on May 3, 2019. The replay dial-in number is +1 404 537 3406 and the U.S. toll-free dial-in number is 855 859 2056. The Conference ID is 2976998.

About WABCO
WABCO (NYSE: WBC) is the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles. Originating from the Westinghouse Air Brake Company founded nearly 150 years ago, WABCO is powerfully “Mobilizing Vehicle Intelligence” to support the increasingly autonomous, connected and electric future of the commercial vehicle industry. WABCO continues to pioneer innovations to address key technology milestones in autonomous mobility and apply its extensive expertise to integrate the complex control and fail-safe systems required to efficiently and safely govern vehicle dynamics at every stage of a vehicle’s journey – on the highway, in the city and at the depot. Today, leading truck, bus and trailer brands worldwide rely on WABCO’s differentiating technologies. Powered by its vision for accident-free driving and greener transportation solutions, WABCO is also at the forefront of advanced fleet management systems and digital services that contribute to commercial fleet efficiency. In 2018, WABCO reported sales of over $3.8 billion and has more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.wabco-auto.com.

WABCO media, investors and analysts contact
Sean Deason, +1 248 270 9287, investorrelations@wabco-auto.com

 

