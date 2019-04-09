WeissLaw LLP Investigates WABCO Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of WABCO Holdings, Inc. ("WBC" or the "Company") (NYSE: WBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by ZF Friedrichshafen AG ("ZFF"). Under the terms of the all-cash transaction, each WBC share will be exchanged for $136.50.

WeissLaw is investigating whether WBC's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement. Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $173.00 per WBC share, or $36.50 above the per-share offer price.

In addition, the Company recently announced record sales and operating income for fiscal year 2018. It reported sales of $3.83 billion and operating income of $545.7 million, representing annual growth of 15.9% and 14.7 % respectively.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether WBC's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

