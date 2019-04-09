Log in
WABCO Holdings Inc.    WBC

WABCO HOLDINGS INC.

(WBC)
My previous session
News 
News

WeissLaw LLP Investigates WABCO Holdings, Inc.

0
04/09/2019 | 03:09pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP  is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of WABCO Holdings, Inc. ("WBC" or the "Company") (NYSE: WBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by ZF Friedrichshafen AG ("ZFF").  Under the terms of the all-cash transaction, each WBC share will be exchanged for $136.50.  

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

WeissLaw is investigating whether WBC's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, at least one analyst set a target price of $173.00 per WBC share, or $36.50 above the per-share offer price. 

In addition, the Company recently announced record sales and operating income for fiscal year 2018.  It reported sales of $3.83 billion and operating income of $545.7 million, representing annual growth of 15.9% and 14.7 % respectively.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concentrating its investigation on whether WBC's Board conducted a fair process in agreeing to the proposed acquisition, whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.   

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-wabco-holdings-inc-300828269.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
