Waberer International : 2018 Fourth Quarter Results - Presentation

Q4 2018 Results Presentation

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Budapest, 20 March 2019

Forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, the prospectus dated 15 June 2017, which was approved for publication by the National Bank of Hungary in its resolution No. H-KE-III-426/2017, dated 16 June 2017, and available on our website for investors at http://www.waberers.com/en/investors.

Agenda

| 2018 Market Challenges and Waberer's Performance

|

Future Plans

Cost Inflation Posed a Significant Challenge to the Industry

Unit transit costs (index, 2017 average=100) (3)

2018Q1

ITS

 Fuel, wages, and transit together make up 60-65% of costs and showed a substantial growth year-on-year

 Rise in other important cost elements (insurance, repair&maintanace, asset cost) was also material

 Cost inflation put pressure on margins and pointed towards increase in transportation fees on Waberer's markets

2018Q2

2018Q3

2018Q4

Notes: Percentages in bubbles denote average year-on-year change in 2018 vs 2017. ITS and RCL stand for the two main business segments of the Company, International

Transportation Segment and Regional Contract Logistics segment. (1) Source: Company information on average fuel prices; EU and HU market prices are based diesel oil pricedata from the Weekly Oil Bulletin published by the European Commission. (2) Source: Company information on per kilometre driver wages; market data based on Hungarian Statistical Office figures on the average gross income for employees in transportation and warehousing. (3) Source: Company information on per kilometre transit costs.

Slowdown Impacting Evolution of Market Prices and Overcapacities

 Transportation market prices followed cost trends in the beginning of the year but turned downwards

 Market price decrease in the second half was driven by a marked slowdown in the EU in Q3-Q4

 Waberer's continued with successful price increases but that had adverse effects on capacity utilisation

Notes: Percentages in bubbles denote average year-on-year average change in 2018 vs 2017. (1) Source: Company information on average per kilometre revenue for the ITS own fleet segment; Market price based on price indices from Transport Market Monitor published by Transporeon. (2) Source: Eurostat. Calendar adjusted year-on-year figures. (3) Source:

Company information for the ITS segment. Capacity utilisation loss refers to the difference in capacity utilisation between the respective periods of 2018 and 2017.