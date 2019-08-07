Waberer International : 2019 Second Quarter Report 0 08/07/2019 | 12:40pm EDT Send by mail :

172.7 12.0 (5.9) (9.1) (0.52) 6.9% (3.4%) (5.3%) Revenue EBITDA (recurring) EBIT (recurring) Net income (recurring) EPS (EUR) EBITDA margin (recurring) EBIT margin (recurring) Net income margin (recurring) 184.5 20.3 3.3 (0.1) (0.02) 11.0% 1.8% (0.0%) Q2 2019 Q2 2018 SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL REPORT Aftermath of Brexit impacting Q2 performance, improvement expected in second half Budapest, 7 August 2019 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. today reports its financial results for the three months ended 30 June 2019. Highlights Q2 2019 Revenue in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 6% to EUR 173 mn due to lower volumes in the aftermath of the end-March Brexit date affecting Q2 trade flows negatively in the international segment, more than offsetting the 7% growth in Regional Contract Logistics

in the second quarter of 2019 decreased by 6% to EUR 173 mn due to lower volumes in the aftermath of the end-March Brexit date affecting Q2 trade flows negatively in the international segment, more than offsetting the 7% growth in Regional Contract Logistics Issues during the implementation of new transportation management IT system affected international operations and April results negatively but major issues have since been resolved

affected international operations and April results negatively but major issues have since been resolved Recurring EBITDA lower by 41% year-on-year at EUR 12 mn as volume drop in April affected international margins; regional operations back on track of positive EBITDA growth

lower by 41% year-on-year at EUR 12 mn as volume drop in April affected international margins; regional operations back on track of positive EBITDA growth Recurring EBIT decreased to EUR -5.9 mn as the second wave of fleet reduction started with 300 additional trucks to be handed back, temporarily weighing on depreciation

decreased to EUR -5.9 mn as the second wave of fleet reduction started with 300 additional trucks to be handed back, temporarily weighing on depreciation Net income dropped to EUR -9.1 mn

dropped to EUR -9.1 mn Net leverage increased to 5.7x recurring EBITDA on IFRS 16 effects and due to lower EBITDA and as a result of the temporary effect of the continuation of the fleet reduction programme

increased to 5.7x recurring EBITDA on IFRS 16 effects and due to lower EBITDA and as a result of the temporary effect of the continuation of the fleet reduction programme Management believes that

believes that Transformation programme has started yielding results, with positive profitability effects to gradually increase in the rest of the year Although the positive effects of the measures appear slower than expected, savings in SG&A are already showing in the numbers and expected to result in improvement in the second half of the year Regardless of the higher net debt ratio, the financial position of the Group remains stable and nominal net debt is expected to continue on its downward path in the rest of the year as the fleet reduction programme takes full effect on the balance sheet

|Key figures1 (EUR mn unless otherwise stated, adjusted to include IFRS 16 effects2) Better (worse) (6.4%) (41.0%) (4.1 pp) (5.2 pp) (5.2 pp) 6M 2019 6M 2018 Better (worse) 354.9 363.4 (2.4%) 27.2 39.6 (31.3%) (8.6) 6.5 (13.6) 0.1 (0.63) (0.04) 7.7% 10.9% (3.2 pp) (2.4%) 1.8% (4.2 pp) (3.8%) 0.0% (3.8 pp) Robert Ziegler, CEO of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. commented: "Waberer's second quarter results reflect several industry- and company-specificfactors that had adverse effects on the Group's financials. Notably, it was the month of April that was hit by a combination of market forces and internal issues. The whole industry was severely impacted by the aftermath of the end-MarchBrexit date, when demand for transportation services inbound to the United Kingdom dropped dramatically as warehouses had previously been filled preparing for a disorderly Brexit. As a result of this demand shock, many of our clients shut down temporarily and European cross-bordertransportation capacities were redirected to continental Europe, pushing April and May prices down by as much as 5-10% year-on-year,a sharp contrast to the cost-drivenfee increases that we had seen in For the definitions of non-IFRS measures, please refer to the Glossary on page 9. The Company adopted IFRS 16 effective from 1 January 2019 affecting the income statement and balance sheet. Throughout this report, all income statement and balance sheet figures are presented according to IFRS 16 for the reporting periods and dates in 2019. To enhance comparability of results, all Group- and segment-level income statement figures for the first quarter, second quarter, and first six months of 2018 are pro forma figures that include the impact of IFRS 16. For more information how IFRS 16 impacted the Company's financials, please refer to page 8. This report may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward -looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, the Annual Report 2018 dated 16 April 2019, which is available on our website for investors at https://www.waberers.com/files/document/document/856/Annual%20Report%202018_EN.pdf. the months before. A negative calendar effect of 1% less transportation days than in the same quarter last year also hindered our year-on-year performance. Further to that, we went live with a new SAP-based transportation management system in April, which had serious functionality and performance issues in the first weeks, with some days of complete breakdown of the system, leading to loss of orders and inability to invoice. The resulting loss of business also had a notable impact on our April results, although without long-term effects. The new system is now up and running without major interference in our business processes, albeit some fixes are still necessary. By the second part of May, the transportation market was recovering and normal trade flows on the continent and in the UK reestablished and the price levels also normalised gradually until June. We are seeing the first positive signs of our short-andlong-term initiatives and we are now back to utilisation levels seen in 2017. Nevertheless, we have taken further actions to improve business operations, especially in the International Transportation Segment where we are continuing the fleet reduction programme started in the first quarter of the year: in addition to the 300- truck fleet reduction completed in the second quarter, we started halting another 300 trucks that will be completely out of our books in the fourth quarter. Other short-term initiatives that we planned in the beginning of the year, affecting direct and indirect spend, are progressing as planned. At the same time, our transformational initiatives aim to completely restructure the international activities of the Group and touch all key areas - commercial, transportation planning, and execution - of our European operations. We are making serious changes to our management, organization, processes and systems across all departments. These actions contribute to further improvements in fleet utilisation, customer quality, and thus the profitability of our activities. Let me give you some examples: In the commercial area, we have successfully increased the share of our contracted business and improved the coordination between contracted and spot sales. We are also more proactive in hunting for new clients in regions that better balance the positioning of our fleet.

In transportation planning, we are introducing a continuous planning process to improve utilisation further. We are also in the process of further refining our optimisation engines to be able to plan in line with the customer promise, driver expectations while at the same time driving for better fleet profitability.

On execution, we are reorganising our driver management in order to create more transparency, adjust to the smaller fleet and improve communication between the planning and execution parts of the business. We aim to better fulfil our customers' requirements and become a more attractive employer to our drivers. In light of the above actions and current trading, I am confident that visible improvements from these initiatives will be achieved in the second part of the year. We are also preparing for the second Brexit date on October 31st. We have set up the necessary documentation, processes and organization to handle a "no-deal" situation. Our customer base is now quite well prepared, but uncertainties remain. One of the biggest improvements I am seeing is that the people in the organization - both management and staff - have found a new motivation and enthusiasm about the transformation of the business. They see that the changes we make point us in the right direction and are actively contributing to making this company successful again. Yours Sincerely, Robert" Management analysis Group profit for the period |Income Statement (EUR mn) Q2 20191 Q2 20181,2 Better 6M 20191 6M 20181,2 Better (worse) (worse) Revenue 172.7 184.5 (6.4%) 354.9 363.4 (2.4%) Direct costs (146.8) (149.5) 1.8% (299.1) (297.8) (0.4%) Gross profit 25.9 35.0 (26.1%) 55.7 65.6 (15.0%) OPEX (14.0) (15.0) 6.1% (26.1) (26.6) 1.9% Non-recurring items 0.1 0.2 (47.3%) (2.4) 0.7 EBITDA (recurring) 12.0 20.3 (41.0%) 27.2 39.6 (31.3%) Depreciation and Amortisation (17.9) (17.0) (5.4%) (35.8) (33.1) (8.3%) EBIT (recurring) (5.9) 3.3 (8.6) 6.5 Financial result (1.7) (3.6) 52.2% (2.6) (5.0) 48.4% Taxes (1.5) 0.2 (2.3) (1.4) (63.2%) Net income (recurring) (9.1) (0.1) (13.6) 0.1 Gross margin EBITDA margin (recurring) EBIT margin (recurring) Net income margin (recurring) Average number of trucks Average number of employees Average number of truck drivers 15.0% 19.0% (4.0 pp) 6.9% 11.0% (4.1 pp) (3.4%) 1.8% (5.2 pp) (5.3%) (0.0%) (5.2 pp) 4 229 4 485 (5.7%) 7 609 7 993 (4.8%) 5 533 5 914 (6.4%) 15.7% 18.1% (2.3 pp) 7.7% 10.9% (3.2 pp) (2.4%) 1.8% (4.2 pp) (3.8%) 0.0% (3.8 pp) 4 285 4 394 (2.5%) 7 780 7 993 (2.7%) 5 670 5 852 (3.1%) Figures adjusted for better comparability, re-categorising the effect of insurance-related provisions, an OPEX item, as Direct Costs. EBITDA is not affected. For exact figures on the effect on the re-categorisation, please refer to page 11. Pro forma figures restated according to IFRS 16. Economic environment The European economies where the Group is active in continued to underperform last year's levels in the second quarter of 2019. Industrial production in the Euro area decreased by 0.4% and 0.5% year-on-year in April and May 2019, driven by the production stoppages in the manufacturing, especially in the automotive sector. Brexit was also a factor that had adverse effects on overall demand for the Group's international services as the Brexit deadline of 29 March 2019 prompted UK economic actors to build up inventories in the beginning of the year. As Brexit did not materialise in March, UK inventories were reduced from their outstanding stock in subsequent months, which had an adverse impact on demand in the second quarter for UK inbound transportation. In Hungary, economic conditions remained broadly positive. Industrial production expanded by 6% year-on-year in April and May 2019, respectively, while there was a slowdown in retail trade from 7% year-on-year growth in April to 3% in May.3 Revenue Group revenue decreased by 6% to EUR 173 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. In the International Transportation Segment (ITS), there was a 13% decrease in revenue as a result of a drop in demand for transportation in the second quarter due to post-Brexit effects, while disruptions in order processing due to the deployment of a new transportation management system also contributed to the underperformance. In the Regional Contract Logistics (RCL) segment, a 7% increase in revenue was fuelled by robust demand for volumes and an ongoing repricing programme. Gross profit, EBITDA and EBIT | Revenue and recurring EBITDA split by segments in Q2 2019 (EUR mn) ITS RCL Other 17.1 36.3 122.6 1.7 5.1 5.1 Notes: Revenue not filtered for inter-segment eliminations. ITS: International Transportation Segment; RCL: Regional Contract Logistics segment; Other: All other activities including mainly 3rd party insurance services. 3 Source: Eurostat SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT, 7 AUGUST 2019 |3 Compared to the second quarter of 2018, gross profit decreased by 26% year-on-year to EUR 26 million in the second quarter of 2019, with gross margin lower by 4 percentage points at 15%. The lower margin was a result of price pressure from lower transportation fees in April due to a drop in demand, and service outages due to the replacement of the transportation management system also had adverse effects on utilisation. Meanwhile, major cost items such as labour, toll fees, and fuel, continued to turn more expensive in the second quarter. The driver shortage and the general labour market situation puts pressure on operations but these are partly alleviated by the ongoing fleet reduction programme. Recurring EBITDA was 41% lower year-on-year at EUR 12 million, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 6.9%, 4.1 percentage points lower than a year ago. The decline in EBITDA was attributable to a the drop in gross profit that more than offsetting the effect of 6% lower OPEX at EUR 14 million, indicating that short-termcost-saving measures have had some positive effects. Recurring EBIT marked a loss of EUR 5.9 million in the second quarter of 2019 with recurring EBIT margin at -3.4%, 5.2 percentage points lower than in the same period last year. Lower EBITDA margin and 5% higher depreciation and amortisation both contributed to the lower EBIT margin. The increase in depreciation, despite a decrease in the number of trucks, reflects the interim effects of the fleet reduction programme underway as already deactivated units are temporarily depreciated until the selloff process finalises. Depreciation is on a decreasing trend when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Net income Financial result marked a loss of EUR 1.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The implied interest rate for the first half of the year remained under 1.5% Tax expenses amounted to EUR 1.5 million in the quarter mainly due to higher revenue-based taxes. Recurring net income showed a loss of EUR 9.1 million. Group cash flow and debt Cash flow |Cash Flow Statement (EUR mn)1 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities of which: change in working capital Net cash flows from (used in) investing and financing activities Change in cash and cash equivalents Free Cash Flow CAPEX 1 Figures not adjusted for IFRS 16 effects. Q2 2019 Q2 2018 15.1 24.9 1.5 8.5 (19.9) (31.1) (4.7) (6.2) (0.1) 2.1 (1.8) (5.6) 6M 2019 6M 2018 17.5 25.0 (19.6) (13.3) (31.6) (34.4) (14.1) (9.4) (2.7) 2.6 (4.8) (6.7) Cash from operating activities in the first six months of 2019 decreased to EUR 15 million as a result of lower profits and higher need for working capital than in the first half of 2018. Cash used in investing and financing activities decreased to EUR 32 million in the first half of 2019 from EUR 34 million a year earlier, largely due to a decrease in non-fleet capital expenditures and one-off expenses last year to buy out minority interests in certain subsidiaries of the Group. Free cash flow, which incorporates cash flow from operations, capital expenditures, and all elements of the lease-based financing of the fleet, decreased to EUR -2.7 million in the first six months of 2019. Debt |Indebtedness figures (EUR mn) Net financial indebtedness Net leverage ratio 30 June 2019 328.1 5.7 31 Dec 2018 278.9 4.3 30 June 2018 277.9 3.4 Net financial indebtedness increased to EUR 328 million since the end of 2018 due to a combination of the technical effect of the adoption of IFRS 16, lower leasing liabilities as a result of a smaller fleet, and a higher amount of non-leasing debt. Compared to net financial indebtedness of EUR 279 million at 31 December 2018, net debt increased by EUR 49 million, of which IFRS 16 had an effect of EUR 49 million,

leasing liabilities excluding IFRS 16 decreased by EUR 32 million, SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT, 7 AUGUST 2019 |4 non-leasing debt increased by EUR 18 million, and

debt increased by EUR 18 million, and cash and cash equivalents decreased by EUR 14 million. Net leverage ratio, a multiple of last twelve month recurring EBITDA, increased to 5.7 from 4.3 at the end of 2018 as a result of the growth in net financial indebtedness and a decrease in EBITDA. SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL REPORT, 7 AUGUST 2019 |5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

