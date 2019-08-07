Waberer International : 2019 Second Quarter Results - Presentation

Q2 2019 Results Presentation
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.
Budapest, 8 August 2019
Forward-looking statements
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, the prospectus dated 15 June 2017, which was approved for publication by the National Bank of Hungary in its resolution No. H-KE-III-426/2017, dated 16 June 2017, and available on our website for investors at http://www.waberers.com/en/investors.
One-offs:End-March Brexit Date and Issues During the Replacement of Key IT System Had Significant Effects on Q2 Results
Goods trade between EU-27 and UK
(Seasonally and working day adjusted volume indices, January 2018 = 100) (1)
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1
|
April
|
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
Export
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Import
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01/18
|
02/18
|
03/18
|
04/18
|
05/18
|
06/18
|
07/18
|
08/18
|
09/18
|
10/18
|
11/18
|
12/18
|
01/19
|
02/19
|
03/19
|
04/19
|
Transportation Management System replacement issues
|
|
03/19
|
|
04/19
|
|
05/19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Initial plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Old TMS replaced by SAP-based solution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
going live function-by-function during the course of April
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Extreme slowdown experienced on multiple days
|
|
|
|
|
|
in April leading to temporary loss of business
|
Slowdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
∙ Invoicing also affected, month-end closing
|
Delay in closing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
delayed by weeks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
System gradually recovered
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes: (1) Source: Eurostat.
Update on Transformation Measures
Progress on short-term measures
|
Fleet reduction
|
|
Headcount reduction
|
|
Procurement savings
|
and portfolio optimization
|
|
and CAPEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• 360 trucks deactivated and 300 more
|
|
• 160 headcount reduction in HQ
|
|
• Transit fees savings as planned YTD
|
to stop until the end of the year
|
|
completed
|
|
• Most of planned fuel savings already
|
• Recalibration of optimisation and
|
|
• CAPEX, discretionary spending &
|
|
materialised
|
pricing system
|
|
reduction impacting already Q2 results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agile transformation
|
|
Commercial area
|
|
Planning
|
|
|
Execution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Higher share of contracted clients
|
|
• Continuous planning process
|
|
•
|
Driver management reorganisation
|
|
|
• More proactivity in hunting
|
|
• More flexibility in order matching and
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Increase transit route compliance
|
|
|
• Better collection of standby fees
|
|
route planning engines
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Driving style improvement training
|
|
|
• Improvement in availability of
|
|
• Improvement in base data quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Expand trailer pools
|
|
|
trucking subcontractors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
