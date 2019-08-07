Log in
Waberer International : 2019 Second Quarter Results - Presentation

08/07/2019

Q2 2019 Results Presentation

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

Budapest, 8 August 2019

Forward-looking statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore should not have undue reliance placed upon them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Such factors are described in, among other things, the prospectus dated 15 June 2017, which was approved for publication by the National Bank of Hungary in its resolution No. H-KE-III-426/2017, dated 16 June 2017, and available on our website for investors at http://www.waberers.com/en/investors.

| 2

Agenda

| Market Update and Progress of Transformation

| Group Finances

|3

One-offs:End-March Brexit Date and Issues During the Replacement of Key IT System Had Significant Effects on Q2 Results

Goods trade between EU-27 and UK

(Seasonally and working day adjusted volume indices, January 2018 = 100) (1)

110

Q1

April

105

100

95

90

87

Export

Import

0

84

01/18

02/18

03/18

04/18

05/18

06/18

07/18

08/18

09/18

10/18

11/18

12/18

01/19

02/19

03/19

04/19

Transportation Management System replacement issues

03/19

04/19

05/19

Initial plan

Old TMS replaced by SAP-based solution

going live function-by-function during the course of April

Issues:

Extreme slowdown experienced on multiple days

in April leading to temporary loss of business

Slowdown

Invoicing also affected, month-end closing

Delay in closing

delayed by weeks

Recovery

System gradually recovered

Notes: (1) Source: Eurostat.

| 4

Update on Transformation Measures

Progress on short-term measures

Fleet reduction

Headcount reduction

Procurement savings

and portfolio optimization

and CAPEX

360 trucks deactivated and 300 more

160 headcount reduction in HQ

Transit fees savings as planned YTD

to stop until the end of the year

completed

Most of planned fuel savings already

Recalibration of optimisation and

CAPEX, discretionary spending &

materialised

pricing system

reduction impacting already Q2 results

Agile transformation

Commercial area

Planning

Execution

Higher share of contracted clients

Continuous planning process

Driver management reorganisation

More proactivity in hunting

More flexibility in order matching and

Increase transit route compliance

Better collection of standby fees

route planning engines

Driving style improvement training

Improvement in availability of

Improvement in base data quality

Expand trailer pools

trucking subcontractors

| 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 16:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 797 M
EBIT 2019 17,7 M
Net income 2019 5,30 M
Debt 2019 294 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 5,70x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 0,19 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,40  €
Last Close Price 3,82  €
Spread / Highest target 232%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ferenc Lajkó Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Grace Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barna Erdélyi Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Sándor Székely Member-Supervisory Board
Mária Szalainé Kazuska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT0.00%70
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE31.27%13 352
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES4.15%10 456
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.11.80%4 334
SANKYU INC.14.79%3 158
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC9.55%2 440
