Waberer International : Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting

RESOLUTIONS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

excerpt from the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyilvánosan Működő Részvénytársaság (registered seat: 1239 Budapest, Nagykőrösi út 351.) held on August 28, 2018 from 11 a.m. at the Library and Information Centre of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences Conference Room at 1051 Budapest, Arany János str. 1.

EGM Resolution 1/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting agrees that the voting proceeding of the General Meeting shall be computerised voting.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,690,754 (99.99%) affirmative votes, 0 (0.00%) negative votes and 1,587 (0.01%) abstentions.

EGM Resolution 2/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting elects dr. Timea Tóth as Chairwoman of the General Meeting, dr. Andrea Nyika as Keeper of the Minutes, dr. Pál Rahóty representing CEE Transport Holdco S.á r.l. as authenticator of the Minutes.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,692,341 (100.00%) affirmative votes, 0 (0.00%) negative votes and 0 (0.00%) abstentions.

EGM Resolution 3/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting approves the agenda of the Meeting, in line with the resolution proposal as follows:

1. Election of the member of the Board of Directors

2. Decision on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

3. Decision on granting waiver from liability to the members of the Board of Directors

4. Election of the member of the Supervisory Board

5. Election of the member of the Audit Committee

6. Information of the Board of Directors on the purchase of own shares following the April 16, 2018 Annual General Meeting

7.

Other items

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,690,754 (100.00%) affirmative votes, 0 (0.00%) negative votes and 0 (0.00%) abstentions. [1,587 (0.01%) did not vote.]

EGM Resolution 4/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting hereby elects Mr. Csanád Dániel (born September 7, 1980; mother's maiden name: Márta Korniss; address: 1118 Budapest, Sümegvár utca 27.) to be member of the Board of Directors of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from August 28,

Unofficial English translation

2018 to May 31, 2021. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to May 31 than the assignment of the member of the Board of Directors lasts until the date thereof.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,696,841 (100.00%) affirmative votes, 0 (0.00%) negative votes and 0 (0.00%) abstentions.

Based on shareholder's proposal the following amended resolution proposal was voted on: EGM Resolution proposal 5/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting resolves that the yearly remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be maximum EUR 50,000 with the further option for purchase of own shares limited to 3,200 pieces at 5,100 HUF per share price, the option can be exercised within 15 days following the annual general meeting (approving the annual financial statements). Any yearly option can be carried over to the following years.

The General Meeting refused this resolution proposal with 631,776 (4.61%) affirmative votes, 12,737,791 (93.00%) negative votes and 327,274 (2.39%) abstentions.

EGM Resolution 6/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting resolves that the yearly remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall be maximum EUR 100,000 (net) from June 7, 2018.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,319,156 (97.24%) affirmative votes, 377,685 (2.76%) negative votes and 0 (0.00%) abstentions.

EGM Resolution 7/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting hereby grants waiver to Mr. Stefan Delacher who resigned from his position as member of the Board of Directors as of June 7, 2018 according to Clause 3:117 (2) of Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code upon his request. By granting the waiver, the General Meeting confirms that the member of the Board of Directors has performed the management of the Company by giving primacy to the interests of the Company.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,591,841 (99.23%) affirmative votes, 4,500 (0.03%) %) negative votes and 100,500 (0.73%) abstentions.

EGM Resolution 8/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting hereby elects Mr. David William Moffat Thompson (born February 14, 1950; mother's maiden name: Vida Fairrie Sloan; address: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 92-94.) to be member of the Supervisory Board of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. for a definite period from August 28, 2018 to May 31, 2021. Provided that the Annual General Meeting in that year is held prior to May 31 than the assignment of the member of the Supervisory Board lasts until the date thereof.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,596,341 (99.27%) affirmative votes, 0 (0.00%) negative votes and 100,500 (0.73%) 0 (0.00%) abstentions.

EGM Resolution 9/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting hereby elects Mr. David William Moffat Thompson (born February 14, 1950; mother's maiden name: Vida Fairrie Sloan; address: 1062 Budapest, Andrássy út 92-94.) to be member of the Audit Committee of WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. from August 28, 2018. Membership of the Audit Committee shall be automatically terminated with expiry of the Supervisory Board assignment.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,596,341 (99.27%) affirmative votes, 0 (0.00%) negative votes and 100,500 (0.73%) abstentions.

EGM Resolution 10/2018. (VIII. 28.)

The General Meeting acknowledges the information provided by the Board of Directors that the Company had not acquired any own shares following the April 16, 2018 Annual General Meeting.

The General Meeting adopted this resolution with 13,449,111 (98.19%) affirmative votes, 142,729 (1.04%) negative votes and 105,001 (0.77%) abstentions.