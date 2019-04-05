Log in
Waberer International : Termination of the Employee Share Ownership Programme of 2018

0
04/05/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

INVESTOR RELEASE

Termination of the Employee Share Ownership Programme of 2018

Budapest, 5 April 2019 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces that the share price threshold of Remuneration Policy No. 4.1 of Waberer's Employee Share Ownership Programme approved on April 5, 2018 was not met on the performance evaluation day specified in the Remuneration Policy, so the programme was cancelled and the Remuneration Policy became void without payment to the members. Due to the cancellation of the Programme, the 76,712 ordinary shares that were made available to operate the Programme shall be returned by the ESOP Organisation without any counter value.

As a result of the above transaction, the number of treasury shares in Waberer's possession will change to 103,034 shares. The number of treasury shares in the joint possession of Waberer's and the ESOP Organisation shall still remain 260,699 shares, which amounts to 1.473% of the total number of shares.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

1For more detailed information on Remuneration Policy No. 4. of the Employee Share Ownership Programme, please refer to the release by Waberer's on 24 April 2018, accessible on the following link: http://www.waberers.com/files/document/document/493/20180420_ESOP_EN.pdf

Disclaimer

Waberer's International Nyrt. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:01:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 780 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 2,50 M
Debt 2019 309 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 52,22
P/E ratio 2020 26,11
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
Capitalization 92,5 M
Chart WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT
Duration : Period :
Waberer's International Nyrt Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,7 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
Managers
NameTitle
Ferenc Lajkó Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Peter Grace Chairman-Supervisory Board
Barna Erdélyi Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Sándor Székely Member-Supervisory Board
Mária Szalainé Kazuska Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL NYRT0.00%105
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE23.24%12 058
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES12.12%11 249
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.14.54%4 412
SANKYU INC.7.55%3 188
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD20.12%2 709
