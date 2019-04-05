Waberer International : Termination of the Employee Share Ownership Programme of 2018

INVESTOR RELEASE

Termination of the Employee Share Ownership Programme of 2018

Budapest, 5 April 2019 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces that the share price threshold of Remuneration Policy No. 4.1 of Waberer's Employee Share Ownership Programme approved on April 5, 2018 was not met on the performance evaluation day specified in the Remuneration Policy, so the programme was cancelled and the Remuneration Policy became void without payment to the members. Due to the cancellation of the Programme, the 76,712 ordinary shares that were made available to operate the Programme shall be returned by the ESOP Organisation without any counter value.

As a result of the above transaction, the number of treasury shares in Waberer's possession will change to 103,034 shares. The number of treasury shares in the joint possession of Waberer's and the ESOP Organisation shall still remain 260,699 shares, which amounts to 1.473% of the total number of shares.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

1For more detailed information on Remuneration Policy No. 4. of the Employee Share Ownership Programme, please refer to the release by Waberer's on 24 April 2018, accessible on the following link: http://www.waberers.com/files/document/document/493/20180420_ESOP_EN.pdf