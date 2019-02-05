Waberer International : files its damage claim on truck producers

INVESTOR RELEASE

Waberer's files its damage claim on truck producers

Budapest, 5 February 2019 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. announces that it changes the previous declaratory action in the ongoing lawsuit against certain truck producers initiated before the Munich District Court on 19 July 20171 to an action for performance with the total damage claim of EUR 47.8 million. The claimed amount is comprised of EUR 36.4 million in damages and EUR 11.3 million in interest.

The basis for the claimed amount is the detailed economic assessment of the estimated truck cartel overcharge by a competition economist.

According to the defendants' statements of defence the court shall dismiss the action because, in their view, it is inadmissible, unsubstantiated and without merit.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.

1 The details on the lawsuit were disclosed at the time of the initiation of the lawsuit, accessible at: http://www.waberers.com/files/document/document/148/20170719_Trucking%20Cartel%20Lawsuit_EN.pdf