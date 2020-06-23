Waberer International : Announces the Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

INVESTOR RELEASE

Waberer's Announces the Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

Budapest, 23 June 2020 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) announces the appointment of Mr. Szabolcs Tóth as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective from 23 June 2020.

Mr. Tóth has been with Waberer's since 2014 and has held various management positions in the area of strategy, controlling, and finance. Previously, he had been responsible for leading the controlling function in several companies in the railway industry.

Mr. Barna Erdélyi, CEO of Waberer's said, "Szabolcs has a 6-year track record with Waberer's and has proven his abilities and dedication in numerous areas including strategy, controlling, and finance and I trust that he will be a key person in achieving turnaround in Waberer's. I am glad to welcome Szabolcs in Waberer's management team as Chief Financial Officer."

