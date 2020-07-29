Waberer International : Response to speculation

INVESTOR RELEASE

Response to speculation

Budapest, 29 July 2020 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. ("Waberer's" or "the Company") notes the recent press speculation concerning the possibility of a disposal of some or all of its shares by a fund advised by Mid Europa Partners ("Mid Europa").

Mid Europa has confirmed to Waberer's that it has appointed Rothchild to help it consider strategic options for its investment in Waberer's, including the sale of its stake in the Company. There can be no certainty that Mid Europa will sell any or all of its existing shareholding.

Certain information contained in this announcement may have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt.