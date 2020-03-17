Waberer International : Trading update and delay of 2019 results publication

INVESTOR RELEASE

Trading update and delay of 2019 results publication

Budapest, 17 March 2020 - WABERER'S INTERNATIONAL Nyrt. (hereinafter: Waberer's) hereby announces an update in light of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

With the serious decline in economic activity as a result of the special measures against the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent supply chain disruptions across the entire European continent, Waberer's estimates that it will experience a material loss in orders. This may have a substantial effect on the Group's second quarter financials. It is too early to predict how long this drop in demand will last and exactly how severe the consequences will be on Waberer's cash flow and full year results.

Waberer's is in a final stage of securing financing provided by its current lenders and majority shareholder. The Company will implement immediate measures to counter the adverse effects of the sudden decline in demand.

In these extraordinary times, Waberer's is doing everything it can to continue to operate as an integral part of the European supply chain and provide its specialised transportation services to many critical sectors in Hungary and Europe.

The restrictions connected with the coronavirus outbreak have impacted the ongoing financial statement approval process at the Group. Waberer's will therefore delay the release of its 2019 annual results, previously scheduled for 23 March 2020.

