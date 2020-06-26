Getchell Gold Announces Resignation of Goodman

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Stephen Goodman has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Goodman has been a valued contributor as the Chief Financial Officer and as a director, and we thank him for his services to the Company.

