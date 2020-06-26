Log in
WABI EXPLORATION INC

WABI EXPLORATION INC

(WAB)
 


Getchell Gold Announces Resignation of Goodman

06/26/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2020) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell Gold" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Stephen Goodman has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company. Mr. Goodman has been a valued contributor as the Chief Financial Officer and as a director, and we thank him for his services to the Company.

For further information regarding Getchell Gold please visit our website at www.getchellgold.com or contact us at +1 303 517 8764.

William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.
+1 303 517 8764
wswagener@att.net

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58689


© Newsfilecorp 2020
